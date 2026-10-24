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Live No. 9 UCLA vs. Michigan State

UCLA football vs. Michigan State: Live updates, start time and how to watch

Quarterback Ty Dieffenbach and No. 9 UCLA look to stay unbeaten on the season when the Bruins face Michigan State at the Rose Bowl at 12:30 p.m. PDT (CBS).

By Iliana Limón RomeroSports Editor 
UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach looks to pass during a win over Wisconsin at the Rose Bowl.
UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach looks to pass during a win over Wisconsin at the Rose Bowl on Oct. 17. UCLA plays Michigan State on Saturday.
(Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)
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Ty Dieffenbach shines in his first UCLA start as Bruins defeat Wisconsin, improve to 6-0

UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach passes during the first half against Wisconsin at the Rose Bowl on Saturday.
UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach passes during the first half of a 17-7 win over Wisconsin at the Rose Bowl on Saturday.
(Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)
By Connor Dullinger

Behind a standout performance from quarterback Ty Dieffenbach in his first UCLA start, the No. 12 Bruins defeated Wisconsin 17-7 at the Rose Bowl on Saturday.

Dieffenbach orchestrated a six-play, 89-yard drive in the fourth quarter to help seal the win for the Bruins, who clinched bowl eligibility by improving to 6-0 under coach Bob Chesney. UCLA is the only undefeated team in the Big Ten.

Although UCLA (6-0, 4-0) entered with one of the most potent ground attacks in the nation, the Badgers’ stalwart defense — a unit that ranked No. 15 in total defense and ninth in passing yards allowed heading into the game — held UCLA to just 3.2 yards per carry. Heisman Trophy contender Wayne Knight was limited to just 29 all-purpose yards, though he scored his 12th touchdown of the season.

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