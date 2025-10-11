UCLA football vs. Michigan State live updates, how to watch and start time

- Share via
Can UCLA keep the party going? Five things to watch against Michigan State
Was it a fluke or fundamental change?
A week after its monumental upset of Penn State, UCLA could get some answers about the trajectory of its season.
A road game against an opponent with plenty of its own urgency should tell the Bruins whether they’re on the road to redemption or merely picking up speed on a route to nowhere.
Michigan State (3-2 overall, 0-2 Big Ten) needs a win as badly as UCLA (1-4, 1-1) given that it’s staring up in the conference standings at a team that lost its first four games of the season.