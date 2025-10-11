Advertisement
Live UCLA vs. Michigan State

UCLA football vs. Michigan State live updates, how to watch and start time

Nico Iamaleava and UCLA look to build off their shocking win over Penn State with a road victory against Michigan State at 9 a.m. PDT (Big Ten Network).

By Iliana Limón RomeroSports Editor 
UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava scrambles during an upset win over Penn State on Oct. 4 at the Rose Bowl.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Can UCLA keep the party going? Five things to watch against Michigan State

UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava passes the ball under pressure during a win over Penn State on Saturday at the Rose Bowl
UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava passes the ball under pressure during a win over Penn State on Saturday at the Rose Bowl.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
By Ben Bolch

Was it a fluke or fundamental change?

A week after its monumental upset of Penn State, UCLA could get some answers about the trajectory of its season.

A road game against an opponent with plenty of its own urgency should tell the Bruins whether they’re on the road to redemption or merely picking up speed on a route to nowhere.

Michigan State (3-2 overall, 0-2 Big Ten) needs a win as badly as UCLA (1-4, 1-1) given that it’s staring up in the conference standings at a team that lost its first four games of the season.

Read the full story
Advertisement