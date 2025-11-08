UCLA football vs. Nebraska live updates, start time and how to watch

Recap: UCLA reverts to its early-season, mistake-riddled form in loss to Indiana

Indiana defensive lineman Tyrique Tucker (95) sacks UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava in the first half Saturday.

On UCLA’s first offensive play, quarterback Nico Iamaleva found himself swarmed by a pack of defenders for a sack.

On the next play, Iamaleava faced pressure again before throwing a pass that was intercepted and returned for a touchdown.

“That’s a rough start, man,” Iamaleava said.

It never got much better for the Bruins on a chilly, cloudy Saturday afternoon that was darker than the foreboding weather.