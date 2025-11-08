UCLA football vs. Nebraska live updates, start time and how to watch

- Share via
Rose Bowl files lawsuit accusing UCLA of trying to move football games to SoFi Stadium
The City of Pasadena and the Rose Bowl Operating Co. filed a lawsuit Wednesday night to force UCLA to honor the remaining two decades of its contract and keep Bruins football games in the historic stadium through 2044.
The complaint, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court against UCLA and the University of California Regents, alleges that the university has been “unequivocally expressing its intent to abandon the Rose Bowl Stadium and relocate its home football games to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood,” calling it “a profound betrayal of trust.”
UCLA’s lease runs through June 30, 2044, and Pasadena officials say taxpayers have invested more than $150 million in stadium renovations while recently refinancing an additional $130 million in bonds for additional capital improvements.
Recap: UCLA reverts to its early-season, mistake-riddled form in loss to Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — On UCLA’s first offensive play, quarterback Nico Iamaleva found himself swarmed by a pack of defenders for a sack.
On the next play, Iamaleava faced pressure again before throwing a pass that was intercepted and returned for a touchdown.
“That’s a rough start, man,” Iamaleava said.
It never got much better for the Bruins on a chilly, cloudy Saturday afternoon that was darker than the foreboding weather.
Can UCLA recapture that fun feeling? Five things to watch against Nebraska
Well, it was fun while it lasted ... wait, it’s not over?
There’s somehow at least four games left in a UCLA football season that feels like it’s already exhausted its story arc and run out of acts.
Act I: The fall of a proud Bruin.
Act II: The rise of a proud (Fresno State) Bulldog-turned-Bruin.
Act III: A 50-point implosion that sucked the air out of the season and didn’t please any Bruin.