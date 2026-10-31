UCLA football vs. Nevada: Live updates, start time and how to watch

Q&A: UCLA kicker Mateen Bhaghani grateful to be part of Bruins’ transformation

UCLA’s Mateen Bhaghani kicks an extra point during the fourth quarter against San Diego State at the Rose Bowl on Sept. 12.

UCLA football coach Bob Chesney trusted Mateen Bhaghani enough to trot him out for a 58-yard field goal attempt before halftime during the Bruins’ 28-10 win over Michigan State.

Bhaghani drilled a 54-yard field goal during last season’s 42-37 upset against Penn State.

His attempt to surpass his career long of 57 yards against the Spartans last week fell short, but Bhaghani doesn’t linger long on errant kicks. He knows he will only be successful when his team needs him most if he focuses on the fine details of every kick.