UCLA football vs. New Mexico: Live updates, how to watch, start time and analysis

UCLA’s loss to UNLV showcases its plethora of problems once again

UNLV’s Landen Thomas sacks UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava during the first half of the Bruins’ 30-23 loss Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

This wasn’t close, no matter what the scoreboard said. This was a full-blown debacle.

Given a chance to quickly right things after a season-opening blowout loss, UCLA instead doubled down on disappointment.

There was another terrible start. A defense that was slow and often out of position. An offense couldn’t sustain drives until it was too late.

Even with an inspired comeback that fell short after a Nico Iamaleava pass was tipped and intercepted with 52 seconds left, the Bruins’ 30-23 loss to Nevada Las Vegas on Saturday night at Allegiant Stadium showcased many of the same problems that had plagued them a week ago.