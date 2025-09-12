Advertisement
Breaking News
California lawmakers pass SB 79, housing bill that brings dense housing to transit hubs
Live UCLA vs. New Mexico

UCLA football vs. New Mexico: Live updates, how to watch, start time and analysis

Nico Iamaleava and UCLA look to put their early-season struggles behind them against New Mexico at the Rose Bowl on Friday at 7 p.m. PDT (Big Ten Network).

By Iliana Limón RomeroSports Editor 
UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava looks to pass during a loss to Utah on Aug. 30.
UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava looks to pass during a loss to Utah on Aug. 30. Can the Bruins pick up their first win Friday night against New Mexico?
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

UCLA’s loss to UNLV showcases its plethora of problems once again

UNLV's Landen Thomas sacks UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
UNLV’s Landen Thomas sacks UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava during the first half of the Bruins’ 30-23 loss Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
(Ian Maule / Getty Images)
By Ben Bolch

LAS VEGAS — This wasn’t close, no matter what the scoreboard said. This was a full-blown debacle.

Given a chance to quickly right things after a season-opening blowout loss, UCLA instead doubled down on disappointment.

There was another terrible start. A defense that was slow and often out of position. An offense couldn’t sustain drives until it was too late.

Even with an inspired comeback that fell short after a Nico Iamaleava pass was tipped and intercepted with 52 seconds left, the Bruins’ 30-23 loss to Nevada Las Vegas on Saturday night at Allegiant Stadium showcased many of the same problems that had plagued them a week ago.

Read the full story

The numbers represent a catch-0-2 as UCLA’s struggles extend to every phase of game

UCLA running back Anthony Woods tries to hurdle past the Nevada Las Vegas defense during the Bruins' loss Saturday.
UCLA running back Anthony Woods tries to hurdle past the Nevada Las Vegas defense during the Bruins’ loss Saturday.
(Ian Maule / Getty Images)
By Ben Bolch

The numbers are in, and they’re not good.

None of them.

There are 134 teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision. UCLA ranks near the bottom in the most significant statistical categories, a big reason the Bruins have started the season 0-2.

Scoring offense? The Bruins are tied for No. 115, averaging 16.5 points per game.

Scoring defense? UCLA is tied for No. 120, giving up 36.5 points per game.

Penalties? The Bruins are No. 121, averaging 79.5 yards per game.

Opposing third-down conversions? UCLA is No. 133, opponents converting 70.4% of their chances.

Read the full story
Advertisement