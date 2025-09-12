UCLA football vs. New Mexico: Live updates, how to watch, start time and analysis

- Share via
UCLA’s loss to UNLV showcases its plethora of problems once again
LAS VEGAS — This wasn’t close, no matter what the scoreboard said. This was a full-blown debacle.
Given a chance to quickly right things after a season-opening blowout loss, UCLA instead doubled down on disappointment.
There was another terrible start. A defense that was slow and often out of position. An offense couldn’t sustain drives until it was too late.
Even with an inspired comeback that fell short after a Nico Iamaleava pass was tipped and intercepted with 52 seconds left, the Bruins’ 30-23 loss to Nevada Las Vegas on Saturday night at Allegiant Stadium showcased many of the same problems that had plagued them a week ago.
The numbers represent a catch-0-2 as UCLA’s struggles extend to every phase of game
The numbers are in, and they’re not good.
None of them.
There are 134 teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision. UCLA ranks near the bottom in the most significant statistical categories, a big reason the Bruins have started the season 0-2.
Scoring offense? The Bruins are tied for No. 115, averaging 16.5 points per game.
Scoring defense? UCLA is tied for No. 120, giving up 36.5 points per game.
Penalties? The Bruins are No. 121, averaging 79.5 yards per game.
Opposing third-down conversions? UCLA is No. 133, opponents converting 70.4% of their chances.