UCLA football vs. Northwestern: Live updates, how to watch and start time

UCLA reveals football coach search committee steeped with pro sports experience
UCLA’s five-member search committee for its next football coach that was revealed Thursday features heavy hitters from various corners of the professional sports world, including two who helped engineer a quick turnaround with the NFL’s Washington Commanders.
Commanders general manager Adam Peters and adviser Bob Myers — who will be joined on the committee by sports executive Casey Wasserman, former NFL star linebacker Eric Kendricks and UCLA executive senior associate athletics director Erin Adkins — were part of the team that hired Washington coach Dan Quinn, who took the Commanders to the NFC Championship Game in his first season.
Abandon all hope, ye who enter? What to watch when UCLA faces Northwestern
These teams have combined for five losses in six games, and somehow that might not fully convey their futility.
One will be without its opening-day starting running back, the other without its opening-day head coach.
One is ranked next to last in the Big Ten Conference in points scored, the other worse.
They will meet in a temporary lakeside stadium, where the home team is averaging 10,835 fans per game and a vile wind can make throwing the football a fool’s errand.