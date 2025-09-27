UCLA football vs. Northwestern: Live updates, how to watch and start time

Abandon all hope, ye who enter? What to watch when UCLA faces Northwestern

UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava and his teammates will face off against Northwestern Saturday in a battle between struggling Big Ten teams.

These teams have combined for five losses in six games, and somehow that might not fully convey their futility.

One will be without its opening-day starting running back, the other without its opening-day head coach.

One is ranked next to last in the Big Ten Conference in points scored, the other worse.

They will meet in a temporary lakeside stadium, where the home team is averaging 10,835 fans per game and a vile wind can make throwing the football a fool’s errand.