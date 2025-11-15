Advertisement
Live UCLA vs. Ohio State

UCLA football vs. Ohio State: Live updates, how to watch and start time

UCLA looks to pull off an upset for the ages against top-ranked Ohio State on the road without Nico Iamaleava. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PST (NBC).

By Iliana Limón RomeroSports Editor 
UCLA running back Jalen Berger carries the ball against Nebraska on Nov. 8.
UCLA’s defense befuddled by another backup quarterback in loss to Nebraska

UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava scrambles for a first down, breaking a tackle by Nebraska linebacker Dylan Rogers in the first half at the Rose Bowl on Saturday.
By Ben Bolch

It’s a tradition unlike any other, one that UCLA would like to mercifully end as quickly as possible.

A backup quarterback, making his first career start, proves unstoppable against the Bruins.

It happened again Saturday at the Rose Bowl, Nebraska’s TJ Lateef joining a group that over the years has included Utah’s Kendal Thompson, Arizona State’s Mike Bercovici and Arizona’s Grant Gunnell, among others.

Nico Iamaleava will not play for UCLA vs. Ohio State because of a concussion

UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava passes against Nebraska on Nov. 8 at the Rose Bowl. Iamaleava will not play Saturday against Ohio State.
By Ben Bolch

All those hits finally caught up with Nico Iamaleava.

After absorbing one punishing blow after another, the UCLA quarterback will miss Saturday’s game against top-ranked Ohio State at Ohio Stadium because of concussion symptoms related to hits he sustained last weekend against Nebraska, a person with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly said.

Can Tim Skipper concoct an upset special for UCLA? Five things to watch vs. Ohio State

UCLA interim coach Tim Skipper cheers on his team during an upset win over Penn State on Oct. 4. The Bruins hope to pull off another upset at Ohio State on Saturday.
By Ben Bolch

Since Terry Donahue retired in 1995, UCLA football coaches have done something really special, what, a few times a decade?

That 20-game winning streak under Bob Toledo qualified, the Bruins whirling toward a berth in the first Bowl Championship Series title game at the end of the 1998 season until getting spun away thanks to that dreadful Hurricane Bowl loss to Miami.

A 6-0 start under Toledo in 2001 was lots of fun, the Bruins rising as high as No. 4 in the rankings before a loss to Stanford and that extra-benefits SUV controversy involving a star running back named DeShaun Foster.

