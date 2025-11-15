UCLA football vs. Ohio State: Live updates, how to watch and start time

UCLA’s defense befuddled by another backup quarterback in loss to Nebraska

UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava scrambles for a first down, breaking a tackle by Nebraska linebacker Dylan Rogers in the first half at the Rose Bowl on Saturday.

It’s a tradition unlike any other, one that UCLA would like to mercifully end as quickly as possible.

A backup quarterback, making his first career start, proves unstoppable against the Bruins.

It happened again Saturday at the Rose Bowl, Nebraska’s TJ Lateef joining a group that over the years has included Utah’s Kendal Thompson, Arizona State’s Mike Bercovici and Arizona’s Grant Gunnell, among others.