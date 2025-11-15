UCLA football vs. Ohio State: Live updates, how to watch and start time

- Share via
UCLA’s defense befuddled by another backup quarterback in loss to Nebraska
It’s a tradition unlike any other, one that UCLA would like to mercifully end as quickly as possible.
A backup quarterback, making his first career start, proves unstoppable against the Bruins.
It happened again Saturday at the Rose Bowl, Nebraska’s TJ Lateef joining a group that over the years has included Utah’s Kendal Thompson, Arizona State’s Mike Bercovici and Arizona’s Grant Gunnell, among others.
Nico Iamaleava will not play for UCLA vs. Ohio State because of a concussion
All those hits finally caught up with Nico Iamaleava.
After absorbing one punishing blow after another, the UCLA quarterback will miss Saturday’s game against top-ranked Ohio State at Ohio Stadium because of concussion symptoms related to hits he sustained last weekend against Nebraska, a person with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly said.
Can Tim Skipper concoct an upset special for UCLA? Five things to watch vs. Ohio State
Since Terry Donahue retired in 1995, UCLA football coaches have done something really special, what, a few times a decade?
That 20-game winning streak under Bob Toledo qualified, the Bruins whirling toward a berth in the first Bowl Championship Series title game at the end of the 1998 season until getting spun away thanks to that dreadful Hurricane Bowl loss to Miami.
A 6-0 start under Toledo in 2001 was lots of fun, the Bruins rising as high as No. 4 in the rankings before a loss to Stanford and that extra-benefits SUV controversy involving a star running back named DeShaun Foster.