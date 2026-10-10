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Live No. 21 UCLA vs. No. 13 Oregon

UCLA football vs. Oregon: Live updates, start time and how to watch

Nico Iamaleava and No. 21 UCLA look to remain unbeaten on the season when they face No. 13 Oregon in Eugene on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. PDT (CBS).

By Iliana Limón RomeroSports Editor 
UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava hands off to running back Wayne Knight.
UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava hands off to running back Wayne Knight against Arizona State on Sept. 12. The Bruins face Oregon on Saturday.
(Griffin C. Hooper / Getty Images)

UCLA dominates in all phases of the game during rout of Maryland, improves to 4-0

UCLA offensive lineman Hall Schmidt hoists up running back Jaivian Thomas after he scored against Maryland Saturday.
UCLA offensive lineman Hall Schmidt hoists up Jaivian Thomas after the running back scored against Maryland on Saturday in College Park, Md.
(Courtesy of UCLA Athletics)
By A.J. Perez

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Bob Chesney’s friend nicknamed “Juice” led the effort to bus in supporters from the first-year UCLA coach’s hometown of Kulpmont, Pa., to watch the Bruins put the squeeze on Maryland in a 54-3 victory on Saturday.

Thomas Letcavage, the man known as “Juice,” brought four buses filled with 160 Chesney fans to watch their friend cook the Terrapins.

“When you grow up in a town like that where they took care of a bunch of kids running around, it was all family,” Chesney said. “I’m obviously a son of that town and everyone is really proud.”

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UCLA urges defense to stay calm during high-stakes showdown with potent Oregon

UCLA defensive back Scooter Jackson celebrates after making a defensive stop against Purdue on Sept. 19.
UCLA defensive back Scooter Jackson celebrates after making a defensive stop against Purdue on Sept. 19 at the Rose Bowl.
(Ronaldo Bolaños/Los Angeles Times)
By Connor Dullinger

When No. 21 UCLA faces off against No. 13 Oregon on Saturday afternoon at Autzen Stadium, defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler wants the Bruins to toe the line between playing with emotion and playing emotional.

“Big-time environments tend to bring a little extra out of your guys, and when you do a little bit extra, you tend to do too much,” Hitschler said. “Football is a hard game, but you can’t make it harder than it already is. Sometimes when you press, you tend to give up big mistakes. In the Purdue game, looking back, we definitely pressed a little bit too hard and got a little emotional. ... Got to play with emotions, but we can’t play emotional. We’re in a good spot of growing and understanding that. But this is a new atmosphere, a new environment.”

Aside from the national rankings, the long history between these former Pac-12 rivals and both teams’ chances to contend for the College Football Playoff, the memory of Oregon knocking James Madison out of the Dukes’ first playoff appearance last December remains fresh for many of their players and assistants who followed coach Bob Chesney to the Bruins.

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