UCLA football vs. Penn State: Live updates, how to watch and start time

UCLA offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri is leaving team in mutual parting of ways

Tino Sunseri, UCLA’s offensive coordinator, has mutual agreed with the university to leave the team.

After a disappointing start to the season in which UCLA’s offense ranked among the worst in the nation, the Bruins and offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri mutually parted ways Tuesday evening, a university official told The Times.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the move has not been publicly announced.

Sunseri becomes the second coordinator to depart in the wake of coach DeShaun Foster’s dismissal, after defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe left earlier this month in another mutual parting of ways.