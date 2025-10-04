UCLA football vs. Penn State: Live updates, how to watch and start time

- Share via
UCLA’s football roll call doesn’t show any immediate absences at redshirt threshold
They’re still together … for now.
UCLA’s football team appeared to have a full roster of players at its disposal Monday after the Bruins reached the four-game threshold for redshirting and the halfway point of the 30-day window for entering the transfer portal following the dismissal of coach DeShaun Foster.
Interim coach Tim Skipper said no player had informed him of an intention to redshirt or transfer, though there’s still time to mull those decisions before the Bruins (0-4 overall, 0-1 Big Ten) face No. 7 Penn State (3-1, 0-1) on Saturday afternoon at the Rose Bowl.
Once a player participates in a fifth game, he can no longer redshirt.
UCLA offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri is leaving team in mutual parting of ways
After a disappointing start to the season in which UCLA’s offense ranked among the worst in the nation, the Bruins and offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri mutually parted ways Tuesday evening, a university official told The Times.
The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the move has not been publicly announced.
Sunseri becomes the second coordinator to depart in the wake of coach DeShaun Foster’s dismissal, after defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe left earlier this month in another mutual parting of ways.
Will UCLA leave the Rose Bowl feeling blue? Five things to watch versus Penn State
If the jokes don’t write themselves, those following UCLA football are happy to oblige.
Informed that the winless Bruins were holding a “Blue Out” against No. 7 Penn State on Saturday at the Rose Bowl, the trolls from the space formerly known as Twitter made plenty of forays into the punny business.
Feel free to follow their “Blue Out” quips with your own rim shot:
“More like a blowout ...”
“Gonna be a black and blue out for the bruins [sic].”