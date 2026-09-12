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Live UCLA vs. San Diego State

UCLA football vs. San Diego State: Live updates, start time and how to watch

UCLA looks to remain unbeaten on the young season when it faces San Diego State at the Rose Bowl on Saturday at 4:15 p.m. PDT (Big Ten Network).

By Iliana Limón RomeroSports Editor 
UCLA running back Wayne Knight carries the ball during a win over California on Sept. 5.
UCLA running back Wayne Knight carries the ball during a win over California on Sept. 5. UCLA faces San Diego State on Saturday.
(Godofredo A. Vasquez / For The Times)

UCLA confident Nico Iamaleava will soon help Bruins’ passing attack take flight

UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava passes the ball against Cal California Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava passes the ball during a win over Cal at California Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
(Godofredo A. Vasquez/For The Times)
By Connor Dullinger

UCLA senior wide receiver Mikey Matthews expects the Bruins’ aerial attack to be as electrifying and dominant as their ground game was in a season-opening win over California.

The passing offense lived up to Matthews’ expectations against Cal — but only for a half.

After quarterback Nico Iamaleava completed 12 of 18 passes for 179 yards in the first half, he completed just two more passes for five yards — the Bruins’ only yardage in the third quarter.

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