UCLA football vs. San Diego State: Live updates, start time and how to watch

UCLA confident Nico Iamaleava will soon help Bruins’ passing attack take flight

UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava passes the ball during a win over Cal at California Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

UCLA senior wide receiver Mikey Matthews expects the Bruins’ aerial attack to be as electrifying and dominant as their ground game was in a season-opening win over California.

The passing offense lived up to Matthews’ expectations against Cal — but only for a half.

After quarterback Nico Iamaleava completed 12 of 18 passes for 179 yards in the first half, he completed just two more passes for five yards — the Bruins’ only yardage in the third quarter.