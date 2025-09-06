UCLA football vs. UNLV live updates, start time and how to watch

UCLA’s big training camp secret exposed by Utah in Bruins’ blowout loss

Utah quarterback Devon Dampier fends off UCLA linebacker Isaiah Chisom during the third quarter of the Bruins’ season-opening loss Saturday at the Rose Bowl.

From the first snap of training camp, DeShaun Foster tightly controlled any narratives about his team.

Reporters never knew how much — or little — of UCLA’s practice sessions they would get to watch, one day being limited to eight minutes of stretching. Mostly they saw individual drills, field goals and — in recent weeks — one snap of the full offense going against the defense.

Photography and video were banned, even at a Rose Bowl practice open to spectators who faced no such restrictions. Foster preferred to let the team’s social media posts and internally produced video series suffice as the story of his team.

As of late Saturday night, the story could no longer be kept secret.