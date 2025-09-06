UCLA football vs. UNLV live updates, start time and how to watch

- Share via
UCLA’s big training camp secret exposed by Utah in Bruins’ blowout loss
From the first snap of training camp, DeShaun Foster tightly controlled any narratives about his team.
Reporters never knew how much — or little — of UCLA’s practice sessions they would get to watch, one day being limited to eight minutes of stretching. Mostly they saw individual drills, field goals and — in recent weeks — one snap of the full offense going against the defense.
Photography and video were banned, even at a Rose Bowl practice open to spectators who faced no such restrictions. Foster preferred to let the team’s social media posts and internally produced video series suffice as the story of his team.
As of late Saturday night, the story could no longer be kept secret.
- Share via
Is UCLA ‘close’ to its first win of 2025? Five things to watch when the Bruins face UNLV
There was probably a joke to be made about UCLA moving practice this week to its intramural fields after being so thoroughly outclassed in its season opener.
The intent was to prepare for the artificial turf the Bruins will play Saturday inside Allegiant Stadium, but they will also need to significantly level up to beat Nevada Las Vegas.
While coach DeShaun Foster’s “We were close” declaration didn’t go over well with fans in the wake of a 33-point loss to Utah, defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe and inside linebackers coach Scott White indicated through their body language and words that there was significant work to be done on a defense that missed so many tackles.
“Trying to get it fixed, man,” White told reporters during a chance encounter outside the Wasserman Football Center.