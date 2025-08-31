Advertisement
Live UCLA vs. Utah

UCLA football vs. Utah live updates, start time and analysis

Nico Iamaleava makes his UCLA debut as the Bruins open the 2025 season at the Rose Bowl against former Pac-12 rival Utah at 8 p.m. PDT (Fox).

By Iliana Limón RomeroSports Editor 
UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava grips the ball and looks to pass the ball during the Bruins' preseason camp.
Quarterback Nico Iamaleava will face a tough test in his UCLA debut against Utah at the Rose Bowl on Saturday.
(Nate Donlevy / UCLA Athletics)

Raised on football, Tino Sunseri intends to uphold heritage with UCLA’s offense

UCLA offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tino Sunseri attends practice in April.
(Nate Donlevy / UCLA Athletics)
By Ben Bolch

That thick, wavy black hair once had no place atop Tino Sunseri’s head.

Long before he arrived in Westwood as UCLA’s offensive coordinator and a GQ cover candidate, his father made him shave that glorious mane, the better to protect his head so that it would fit snugly inside his helmet as a young quarterback.

“I always had an emphasis of, ‘Hey, I don’t care how your frickin’ hair looks or what women think,’” Sal Sunseri said. “The bottom line is, I wanted him to be secure.”

This is how the Sunseris operate. Success means sacrifice. It’s why Anthony Sunseri, Tino’s grandfather and the family patriarch, would rise at 5 each morning to prepare for another day of running the family’s Italian deli and grocery store in Pittsburgh. The man who called himself Tony Macaroni wouldn’t come home until after 5 in the evening, only to tackle a stack of bills and other obligations just so that he could get to bed and rise to do it all over again.

Read the full story

Can DeShaun Foster continue to grow? Five things to watch when UCLA faces Utah

UCLA coach DeShaun Foster and his players watch the final seconds of the Bruins' loss to Oregon.
UCLA coach DeShaun Foster and the Bruins will open the season against Utah at the Rose Bowl on Saturday.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
By Ben Bolch

A year ago, UCLA was on the verge of Hawaiian humiliation in its season opener.

The offense plodded. The defense was a blooper reel, committing three penalties on the same play. The special teams failed to put enough players on the field, leading to a busted punt coverage.

Shakiest of all might have been the coach.

Having starred as a running back and assistant coach, DeShaun Foster stumbled in his head-coaching debut. Appearing as disorganized and unprepared as his team, Foster didn’t know the proper way to address reporters after his team rallied to beat Hawaii, asking a media relations staff member for help.

Read the full story
Advertisement

UCLA Unlocked: Game-by-game picks for how Bruins football will fare in 2025

UCLA's offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri.
(Nate Donlevy / UCLA Athletics)
By Ben Bolch

An optimist can see and hear it, like a dramatic score accompanying the path to some inconceivable dreamland.

Late in the season, the wins piling up and the buzz building inside the Rose Bowl, UCLA finds itself in contention for the College Football Playoff.

New quarterback Nico Iamaleava elevates everyone around him. New offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri is the envy of every other college football staff. The defense finds more than enough playmakers. Athletic director Martin Jarmond must fight the urge to take a victory lap over his hiring of coach DeShaun Foster.

Of course, there are other views on how things might go for the Bruins in 2025.

Read the full story
Advertisement