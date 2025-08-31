UCLA football vs. Utah live updates, start time and analysis

Can DeShaun Foster continue to grow? Five things to watch when UCLA faces Utah

UCLA coach DeShaun Foster and the Bruins will open the season against Utah at the Rose Bowl on Saturday.

A year ago, UCLA was on the verge of Hawaiian humiliation in its season opener.

The offense plodded. The defense was a blooper reel, committing three penalties on the same play. The special teams failed to put enough players on the field, leading to a busted punt coverage.

Shakiest of all might have been the coach.

Having starred as a running back and assistant coach, DeShaun Foster stumbled in his head-coaching debut. Appearing as disorganized and unprepared as his team, Foster didn’t know the proper way to address reporters after his team rallied to beat Hawaii, asking a media relations staff member for help.