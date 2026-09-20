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Live UCLA vs. Purdue

UCLA football vs. Purdue: Live updates, start time and how to watch

Nico Iamaleava and UCLA look to stay unbeaten when they open Big Ten play against Purdue at the Rose Bowl on Saturday at 8 p.m. PDT (Big Ten).

By Iliana Limón RomeroSports Editor 
Pasadena, CA - September 12: UCLA linebacker Sammy Omosigho (10) celebrates.
UCLA linebacker Sammy Omosigho celebrates a defensive stop during a win over San Diego State at Rose Bowl on Sept. 12.
(Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)
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Why Bob Chesney puts special effort into special teams

UCLA players congratulate kicker Mateen Bhaghani after he kicked a 54-yard field goal against Penn State.
UCLA players congratulate kicker Mateen Bhaghani after he kicked a 54-yard field goal against Penn State at the Rose Bowl on Oct. 4.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Connor Dullinger

Games are won and lost on special teams.

Precision and execution on punts and kickoffs can pin teams in their own end zones, stopping drives before they even get started.

Electric returners can flip the field and change the trajectory of a game in one play.

And a big foot can mitigate the pressure of a two-minute drill and create scoring opportunities as far as midfield.

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Recap: UCLA shakes off ugly first half to beat San Diego State

UCLA defenders swarm San Diego State running back Javion Kinnard during the first quarter.
UCLA defenders swarm San Diego State running back Javion Kinnard during the first quarter of the Bruins’ 28-10 win Saturday at the Rose Bowl.
(Ronaldo Bolaños / Los Angeles Times)
By Connor Dullinger

Short-term memory. Coaches stress it — and UCLA needed it Saturday in its home opener against San Diego State.

After his team reached the red zone only once in the first half — on a drive that culminated with an interception near the goal line — Bob Chesney probably wanted to forget about how the Bruins played in the first 30 minutes of his coaching debut at the Rose Bowl.

Fortunately for Chesney, he can feel better about how UCLA performed in the second half.

Scoring all of their points after halftime, the Bruins defeated San Diego State 28-10 to remain unbeaten on the young season.

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UCLA braces for first Big Ten test of coach Bob Chesney’s tenure

UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava runs with the football as San Diego State linebacker Tano Letuli grabs his leg.
UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava and the Bruins face their first Big Ten test of the season when they host Purdue on Saturday at the Rose Bowl.
(Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)
By Connor Dullinger

While Purdue is not projected to be a Big Ten juggernaut this season, UCLA coach Bob Chesney and his team expect to be challenged during their first game against Big Ten competition on Saturday at the Rose Bowl.

The Boilermakers’ defensive line features five high-impact players that are at least 6-foot-3, and a nose tackle who weighs in at 301 pounds and anchors a defensive front that ranks second in the Big Ten with 17 tackles for loss.

“They’re talented in who they’re as individual players, there are some game-wreckers in there,” Chesney said. “They are as vertical as can be, they jump out of their stances, they’re jumping snap counts and they’re violent. They pose a giant problem, and we are not going to be able to push them around, and we are not going to be able to find ourselves in a spot where they tire. This is going to be a battle on the inside throughout the entire course of that game.”

While UCLA’s ground attack has dominated through the first two games of the season — rushing for 277 yards and six touchdowns against California and 214 yards and four scores against San Diego State — it might be harder for the Bruins’ running backs to have their way against the Purdue defense.

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