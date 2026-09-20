UCLA football vs. Purdue: Live updates, start time and how to watch

Why Bob Chesney puts special effort into special teams

UCLA players congratulate kicker Mateen Bhaghani after he kicked a 54-yard field goal against Penn State at the Rose Bowl on Oct. 4.

Games are won and lost on special teams.

Precision and execution on punts and kickoffs can pin teams in their own end zones, stopping drives before they even get started.

Electric returners can flip the field and change the trajectory of a game in one play.

And a big foot can mitigate the pressure of a two-minute drill and create scoring opportunities as far as midfield.