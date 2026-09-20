UCLA football vs. Purdue: Live updates, start time and how to watch

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Why Bob Chesney puts special effort into special teams
Games are won and lost on special teams.
Precision and execution on punts and kickoffs can pin teams in their own end zones, stopping drives before they even get started.
Electric returners can flip the field and change the trajectory of a game in one play.
And a big foot can mitigate the pressure of a two-minute drill and create scoring opportunities as far as midfield.
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Recap: UCLA shakes off ugly first half to beat San Diego State
Short-term memory. Coaches stress it — and UCLA needed it Saturday in its home opener against San Diego State.
After his team reached the red zone only once in the first half — on a drive that culminated with an interception near the goal line — Bob Chesney probably wanted to forget about how the Bruins played in the first 30 minutes of his coaching debut at the Rose Bowl.
Fortunately for Chesney, he can feel better about how UCLA performed in the second half.
Scoring all of their points after halftime, the Bruins defeated San Diego State 28-10 to remain unbeaten on the young season.
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UCLA braces for first Big Ten test of coach Bob Chesney’s tenure
While Purdue is not projected to be a Big Ten juggernaut this season, UCLA coach Bob Chesney and his team expect to be challenged during their first game against Big Ten competition on Saturday at the Rose Bowl.
The Boilermakers’ defensive line features five high-impact players that are at least 6-foot-3, and a nose tackle who weighs in at 301 pounds and anchors a defensive front that ranks second in the Big Ten with 17 tackles for loss.
“They’re talented in who they’re as individual players, there are some game-wreckers in there,” Chesney said. “They are as vertical as can be, they jump out of their stances, they’re jumping snap counts and they’re violent. They pose a giant problem, and we are not going to be able to push them around, and we are not going to be able to find ourselves in a spot where they tire. This is going to be a battle on the inside throughout the entire course of that game.”
While UCLA’s ground attack has dominated through the first two games of the season — rushing for 277 yards and six touchdowns against California and 214 yards and four scores against San Diego State — it might be harder for the Bruins’ running backs to have their way against the Purdue defense.