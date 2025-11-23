Advertisement
Live UCLA vs. Washington

UCLA football vs. Washington: Live updates, start time and how to watch

Nico Iamaleava is back under center for UCLA as it looks to pull off an upset over Washington at the Rose Bowl at 7:30 p.m. PST (NBC, Peacock).

By Iliana Limón RomeroSports Editor 
UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava warms up before a game against Nebraska at the Rose Bowl on Nov. 8.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Voices

Plaschke: Shame on UCLA for trying to ditch the iconic Rose Bowl for cash grab at SoFi Stadium

A Rose Bowl sign is featured on the exterior of the iconic stadium in Pasadena on Nov. 8
UCLA is trying to leave the Rose Bowl, turning its back on tradition and a treasured game-day atmosphere.
(Ethan Swope / Associated Press)
By Bill Plaschke

On the drive up to the Rose Bowl’s front door, underneath the legendary glowing sign, toward the picturesque purple mountains, there stands the most impactful symbol of the school that plays there.

It is a statue of Jackie Robinson in a UCLA football uniform.

He is cradling the ball in his left hand and warding off impending tacklers with his right, a striking bronze symbol of a university’s resilience and strength. The most formidable figure in American sports history is standing where he grew up, where his team lives and where he forever will embody the epitome of the gutty Bruin.

Nobody represents the mission of UCLA more than Jackie Robinson.

With Nico Iamaleava out, UCLA is trounced by top-ranked Ohio State

UCLA quarterback Luke Duncan passes in the first quarter of the Bruins' 48-10 loss to top-ranked Ohio State.
UCLA quarterback Luke Duncan passes in the first quarter of the Bruins’ 48-10 loss to top-ranked Ohio State on Saturday night.
(Jason Mowry / Getty Images)
By Ben Bolch

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Going into the first start of his career, Luke Duncan would be facing the nation’s top-ranked team in one of the most intimidating environments in college football with an offensive line missing its most veteran starter.

It went about as well as one might expect.

Don’t blame Duncan, the UCLA backup quarterback who did his best with a conservative game plan in the absence of Nico Iamaleava. It was just that the Bruins were so thoroughly outclassed that they basically had no chance with their star quarterback sidelined by concussion symptoms he experienced earlier in the week.

UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava cleared to play against Washington

UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava looks to pass during a game.
UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) has been cleared to play against Washington Saturday after missing one game while recovering from a concussion.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
By Ben Bolch

Nico Iamaleava is back.

The UCLA quarterback who sat out last weekend’s game against Ohio State because of a concussion has been cleared to play against Washington on Saturday at the Rose Bowl, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of health matters. Iamaleava was released from concussion protocol on Monday night.

The return of the Bruins’ best player should significantly enhance an offense that unveiled a conservative game plan against the Buckeyes under backup quarterback Luke Duncan.

