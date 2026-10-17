UCLA football vs. Wisconsin: Live updates, start time and how to watch

What we learned from the Bruins’ breakthrough win at Oregon

Saturday was a day of breakthroughs.

It marked the first time UCLA defeated Oregon since 2017. The win was the Bruins’ first at Autzen Stadium since 2004. And Bob Chesney became the first UCLA head coach to start his tenure 5-0.

Sunday came with one more breakthrough: The Bruins cracked the top 15 in the Associated Press’ Top 25 for the first time since 2022.