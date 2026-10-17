UCLA football vs. Wisconsin: Live updates, start time and how to watch

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What we learned from the Bruins’ breakthrough win at Oregon
Saturday was a day of breakthroughs.
It marked the first time UCLA defeated Oregon since 2017. The win was the Bruins’ first at Autzen Stadium since 2004. And Bob Chesney became the first UCLA head coach to start his tenure 5-0.
Sunday came with one more breakthrough: The Bruins cracked the top 15 in the Associated Press’ Top 25 for the first time since 2022.
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UCLA proves it’s a playoff contender in thrilling win over Oregon to remain unbeaten
EUGENE, Ore. — Sometimes the sequels are better.
In Bob Chesney’s return to Autzen Stadium after Oregon knocked his James Madison squad out of last season’sCollege Football Playoff, his No. 21 Bruins met the moment and toppled the No. 13 Oregon Ducks 17-15 Saturday.
The victory ended UCLA’s five-game losing streak against Oregon and was the Bruins’ first triumph in Eugene since 2004. Chesney became the first UCLA coach to start his tenure 5-0.
He took a moment to soak it in before finding Oregon coach Dan Lanning for the postgame handshake.