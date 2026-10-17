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Live No. 12 UCLA vs. Wisconsin

UCLA football vs. Wisconsin: Live updates, start time and how to watch

Quarterback Ty Dieffenbach and No. 12 UCLA look to remain unbeaten in the Bob Chesney era when they face Wisconsin at the Rose Bowl at 4:30 p.m. PDT (NBC).

By Iliana Limón RomeroSports Editor 
Pasadena, CA - September 12: UCLA running back Wayne Knight (3) celebrates.
UCLA running back Wayne Knight celebrates after scoring against San Diego State on Sept. 12. The Bruins face Wisconsin on Saturday.
(Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)
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What we learned from the Bruins’ breakthrough win at Oregon

UCLA running back Wayne Knight attempts to pull away from Oregon linebacker Jerry Mixon Saturday in Eugene, Ore.
UCLA running back Wayne Knight attempts to pull away from Oregon linebacker Jerry Mixon Saturday in Eugene, Ore.
(Lydia Ely / Associated Press)
By Connor Dullinger

Saturday was a day of breakthroughs.

It marked the first time UCLA defeated Oregon since 2017. The win was the Bruins’ first at Autzen Stadium since 2004. And Bob Chesney became the first UCLA head coach to start his tenure 5-0.

Sunday came with one more breakthrough: The Bruins cracked the top 15 in the Associated Press’ Top 25 for the first time since 2022.

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UCLA proves it’s a playoff contender in thrilling win over Oregon to remain unbeaten

UCLA tailback Wayne Knight runs for a touchdown against Oregon Saturday at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
UCLA tailback Wayne Knight scores on a touchdown run during a 17-15 win over Oregon on Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Knight finished with 103 yards rushing.
(Tom Hauck / Getty Images)
By Elias Esquivel

EUGENE, Ore. — Sometimes the sequels are better.

In Bob Chesney’s return to Autzen Stadium after Oregon knocked his James Madison squad out of last season’sCollege Football Playoff, his No. 21 Bruins met the moment and toppled the No. 13 Oregon Ducks 17-15 Saturday.

The victory ended UCLA’s five-game losing streak against Oregon and was the Bruins’ first triumph in Eugene since 2004. Chesney became the first UCLA coach to start his tenure 5-0.

He took a moment to soak it in before finding Oregon coach Dan Lanning for the postgame handshake.

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