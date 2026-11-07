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Live No. 8 UCLA vs. Minnesota

UCLA football vs. Minnesota: Live updates, start time and how to watch

Ty Dieffenbach and No. 8 UCLA look to improve to 9-0 on the season Saturday when they face Minnesota in a Big Ten showdown on the road at 9 a.m. PST (Fox).

By Iliana Limón RomeroSports Editor 
UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach passes during a win over Nevada at the Rose Bowl.
UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach passes during a win over Nevada at the Rose Bowl on Oct. 31. The No. 8 Bruins face Minnesota on Saturday.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
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UCLA capitalizes off turnovers to dominate Nevada and remain undefeated

UCLA defensive back Derrick Barksdale (32) celebrates with teammates after scoring on an interception return.
UCLA defensive back Derrick Barksdale (32) celebrates with teammates after scoring on an interception return in a victory over Nevada at the Rose Bowl on Saturday.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Connor Dullinger

Powered by four interceptions, including a pick-six from cornerback Derrick Barksdale in the first quarter, No. 7 UCLA defeated Nevada 27-0 on Saturday afternoon for its first shutout win at the Rose Bowl since 2007.

UCLA improved to 8-0 and continued its remarkable turnaround after winning just three games last season.

“Really good defensive plays that showed up in there,” UCLA coach Bob Chesney said, “and then just a lot to be desired at moments on the offensive side, but I thought overall to get yourself to 8-0 is a big deal, and to shut a team out at any level is a big deal.

“Wins are not the easiest thing to come by. I like where we’re at, and there’s a whole lot more that we have to continue to step up.”

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