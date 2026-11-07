UCLA football vs. Minnesota: Live updates, start time and how to watch

UCLA capitalizes off turnovers to dominate Nevada and remain undefeated

UCLA defensive back Derrick Barksdale (32) celebrates with teammates after scoring on an interception return in a victory over Nevada at the Rose Bowl on Saturday.

Powered by four interceptions, including a pick-six from cornerback Derrick Barksdale in the first quarter, No. 7 UCLA defeated Nevada 27-0 on Saturday afternoon for its first shutout win at the Rose Bowl since 2007.

UCLA improved to 8-0 and continued its remarkable turnaround after winning just three games last season.

“Really good defensive plays that showed up in there,” UCLA coach Bob Chesney said, “and then just a lot to be desired at moments on the offensive side, but I thought overall to get yourself to 8-0 is a big deal, and to shut a team out at any level is a big deal.

“Wins are not the easiest thing to come by. I like where we’re at, and there’s a whole lot more that we have to continue to step up.”