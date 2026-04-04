UCLA knocks off Texas, reaches national championship game

South Carolina knocks off UConn, Geno Auriemma spars with Dawn Staley

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley, left, and UConn coach Geno Auriemma argue during the final second of their Final Four game Friday.

There were fireworks during and after South Carolina’s 62-48 win over reigning national champion UConn.

The first emotions bubbled up when Huskies coach Geno Auriemma blasted officials and South Carolina while his team trailed by five points at the end of the third quarter.

“There were six fouls called that quarter, all of them against us,” Auriemma said. “And they’ve been beating the shit out of our guys down there the entire game.

“Now I’m not making excuses because we haven’t been able to make a shot, but this is ridiculous. Their coach rants and raves on the sideline and calls the referees some names you don’t want to hear.

“And now we get six to zero and I’ve got a kid with a ripped jersey and they’re going, ‘I didn’t see it.’ Come on, man. This is for a national championship.”

With 0.8 seconds left on the clock, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley walked over to shake Auriemma’s hand, but it quickly became clear Auriemma was upset as met Staley and assistants had to separate the two coaches.

After the ball was inbounded by UConn and time officially expired, Auriemma refused to shake Staley’s hand.

When asked by ESPN what happened, Staley responded:

“I have no idea, but I’m gonna let you know this. I’m of integrity. I’m of integrity. So if I did something wrong to Geno, I have no idea what I did. I guess he thought I didn’t shake his at the beginning of the game. I didn’t know. I went down there pregame, shook everybody on his staff’s hand, I don’t know what he came with after the game. But hey, sometimes things get heated. We move on.”

After Staley’s comments, ESPN aired pregame video of Staley shaking Auriemma’s hand.

UCLA will soon face Texas for the chance to play South Carolina for a national championship Sunday. Stand by for live game updates.