UCLA knocks off Texas, reaches national championship game

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UCLA defeats Texas to set up national title showdown with South Carolina
PHOENIX — When the final moments of Friday’s Final Four semifinal game ticked down, the UCLA Bruins mostly were thinking about one thing.
They’ve got one last game together.
Every UCLA women’s basketball player said it in the minutes following a historic win over Texas to reach the first NCAA tournament championship game in school history. The Bruins (36-1) powered through a grueling 51-44 defensive slugfest to advance to Sunday’s national championship game against South Carolina (36-3).
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UCLA will play South Carolina for a national championship on Sunday
UCLA 51, Texas 44, end of the game.
After Texas’ timeout, Madison Booker drove to the basket, tried to adjust and lost her footing in the paint. Kyla Oldacre managed to corral the ball and missed her shot off the side of the backboard and Kiki Rice gathered the ball. She was fouled by Texas and hit two free throws with 3.1 seconds left.
Both teams put in bench players and time expired as UCLA punched its ticket to the national championship game for the first time in school history.
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Kiki Rice hits free throws to give UCLA five-point lead with 13:3 seconds left
UCLA 49, Texas 44, 13.3 seconds left in fourth quarter
UCLA inbounded after a timeout the ball and Kiki Rice drove toward the basket when she was fouled with 14.8 seconds left on the clock.
Texas had one more foul to give before triggering free throws.
The Longhorns called timeout.
Charlisse Leger-Walker inbounded the ball to Rice, who was fouled by Texas with 13.3 seconds left.
Rice hit both free throws and Texas called its final timeout.
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Lauren Betts delivers a clutch block for UCLA
UCLA 47, Texas 44, 18.1 seconds left in fourth quarter
UCLA inbounded the ball with 55.8 seconds left.
The Bruins moved hte ball around the court.
Angela Dugalic missed a pull-up jumper with the shot clock winding down and Texas got the rebound.
Madison Booker drove inside for Texas and Lauren Betts blocked her shot. Booker fouled UCLA, triggering a UCLA inbound and a chance for Texas to set up its press.
UCLA called its final timeout with 18.1 seconds left to avoid a five-second turnover on the inbound play.
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Texas slashes UCLA’s lead with less than a minute left
UCLA 47, Texas 44, 55 seconds left in fourth quarter
Texas is a 12-2 run fueled by a strong full-court press.
After UCLA won an appeal and possession of the ball with 3:35 left in the fourth quarter.
Charlisse Leger-Walker set up Lauren Betts, who made a contested shot inside.
Jordan Lee missed a jumper, but Kyla Oldacre got the offensive rebound for Texas and was fouled by Kiki Rice. Oldacre hit one of two free throws.
Madison Booker got the and fed Jordan Lee, whose shot was blocked. Texas got the offensive rebound and Booker hit a rare jumper.
UCLA called timeout with 2:18 left.
Angela Dugalic missed a leaning jumper in the paint and Texas got the rebound.
Kyla Oldacre scored in the paint, cutting the UCLA lead to five points.
Kiki Rice turned the ball over trying to drive to the basket.
Lee leaned in and hit a layup with 55.8 seconds left, cutting UCLA’s lead three points.
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UCLA works to hold off Texas rally
UCLA 45, Texas 37, 3:35 left in fourth quarter
Texas is putting up a fight late in the fourth quarter.
Coming out of Texas’ timeout, Aaliyah Crump hit a jumper for the Longhorns.
Kiki Rice raced up the floor and was fouled as she went up for a layup that she missed. Rice hit both free throws.
Gianna Kneepkens stole the ball for UCLA, but the Bruins fed Gabriela Jaquez in the paint and she turned the ball over.
Texas missed two looks at the bucket, including one the Longhorns should have made at close range.
Charlisse Leger-Walker drove and tried to pass to Lauren Betts. The officials originally called the ball out on Texas, but the Longhorns appealed and got the call reversed.
Texas tried to pass, but a miscommunication led to tossing the ball out of bounds.
Texas deflected the ball, but UCLA retained possession and got the ball inside to Betts for two points.
After a deflection, Angela Dugalic was called for a deflection. After missing 17 straight shots, Madison Booker hit a jumper with 5:48 left in the fourth quarter.
Gabriela Jaquez tried to drive inside and lost the ball, but she helped deflect it on the other end before Texas regained possession. Booker then missed a contested shot.
On the other end, Betts passed to Kneepkens for a three-pointer.
Jordan Lee hit a layup for Texas and then the Longhorns stole the ball. She was fouled by Kneepkens to avoid a transition bucket.
Lee hit a rare three-pointer for Texas and Angela Dugalic was called for an offensive foul dribbling the ball up the court.
Dugalic blocked a shot that was called out on UCLA, but the Bruins appealed and won.
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UCLA opens third quarter on a roll
UCLA 38, Texas 28, 8:30 left in fourth quarter
UCLA coach Cori Close lamented a low scoring game isn’t much fun for fans to watch, but explained her team had to fight through it during her interview with ESPN at the end of the third quarter.
“It’s gonna come down to toughness,” Close said.
UCLA inbounded the ball to open the quarter and Lauren Betts grabbed an offensive rebound. She was fouled on the put-back attempt.
Betts hit both free throws.
Texas’ Rori Harmon air balled a jumper and UCLA got the rebound.
After a Texas deflection, Charlisse Leger-Walker lobbed the ball into Betts, who had trouble gathering it before kicking the ball Kiki Rice, who hit a three-pointer.
Leger-Walker then stole the ball from Texas’ Justice Carlton and passed to Gabriela Jaquez, who scored a contested layup.
Texas then called timeout.
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Gabriela Jaquez helps UCLA hold onto narrow lead
UCLA 31, Texas 28, end of the third quarter
After a timeout, Charlisse Leger-Walker was called for an offensive foul while trying to get open for an inbound play.
Justice Carlton hit a layup inside to cut UCLA’s lead to one.
Angela Dugalic tried to toss a full-court pass to Gabriela Jaquez and a foul was called on Aaliyah Crump for tripping Jaquez.
Jaquez hit two free throws to end Texas’ 7-0 run.
Carlton missed inside and UCLA held for the final shot. As Jaquez tried to drive, she was called for traveling with 10 seconds left.
Texas’ Rori Harmon missed a jumper at the buzzer.
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Texas rallies late in third quarter
UCLA 29, Texas 26, 53 seconds left in the third quarter
Gabriela Jaquez grabbed and offensive rebound and put it back for two points.
Kiki Rice was called for a foul. Texas stepped out of bounds after inbounding the ball.
Jaquez has been a big relief valve Charlisse Leger-Walker facing full-court defensive pressure, dribbling the ball up the court with ease while guarded by a forward.
Lauren Betts and Kyla Oldacre both scored inside before Betts brought the ball down and turned the ball over on a jump ball call.
Rori Harmon, Jaquez and Booker all missed shots.
The Bruins finally moved the ball off a pick-and-roll to get Betts an open look inside for a layup that pushed UCLA’s lead to 28-21.
Harmon air balled a three-point attempt and the shot clock expired before Texas could get another shot off.
Gianna Kneepkens turned the ball over, but UCLA forced a turnover on the next possession.
Jaquez drew a foul on a drive. Rice dribbled on the perimeter as the shot clock wore down and lost the ball before UCLA recovered but was hit with a shot clock violation.
Texas’ Jordan Lee drove for a clear look at the basket but missed inside.
Angela Dugalic drew a foul that put the Bruins in the bonus. She hit one of two free throws.
Justice Carlton hit a jumper for Texas.
Betts set up for a post move inside and missed.
On the other end Carlton missed inside short, got her rebound, hit a layup and was fouled by Betts. She then hit a free throw.
UCLA was called for a five-second violation by one official, but another signaled a timeout. The officials recognized the timeout just before the violation.
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Texas star Madison Booker struggles, commits hard foul on Lauren Betts
UCLA 22, Texas 19, 7:19 left in the third quarter
Texas won an appeal and got the ball off a deflection with 7:41 left in the third quarter.
Madison Booker missed a three-pointer and fouled Lauren Betts while trying to vie for the ball. Betts fell back and hit her head hard on the floor, wincing in pain.
Officials reviewed the call to determine whether it was a flagrant foul. Officials determined it was a standard foul and awarded the ball to UCLA for a throw-in.
Booker, one of Texas’ top scoring threats, is one-of-14 from the field and 0-for-4 from three-point range.
Betts, meanwhile has scored seven points, a relatively high tally considering the Bruins have only managed 22 points.
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UCLA and Texas trade jabs early in third quarter
UCLA 22, Texas 19, 7:41 left in the third quarter
UCLA’s Kiki Rice scored on a driving layup and Texas’ Kyla Oldacre hit a layup inside early in the third quarter.
The Bruins and Longhorns have both missed a lot more contested shots since the break.
A ball deflected in the paint was called off Texas and award to UCLA. Texas appealed, triggering an early break that allowed the teams to regroup.
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UCLA and Texas can’t score in second quarter
UCLA 20, Texas 17, end of the second quarter
The second quarter was marked by errant shots from just about every player on the floor. The Bruins built a lead in the first quarter and did just enough defensively not to surrender it.
After Texas appealed a deflection call two minutes into the quarter and gained possession, the Longhorns scored four quick points.
Lauren Betts responded with a post move and a bucket inside.
Texas got an offensive rebound on the next possession and Aaliyah Crump hit the Longhorns’ first three-pointer of the game to further trim the UCLA lead.
Charlisse Ledger-Walker miss a jumper, but Texas also missed a jumpshot.
Texas deflected a pass intended for Gabriel Jaquez, disrupting the UCLA offense.
UCLA complained for a foul call on the Bruins’ next failed attempt inside, but Texas responded with another miss.
Jaquez hit a floater in the paint to extend UCLA’s lead to five points with 3:20 left in the second quarter.
UCLA got a defense stop and Leger-Walker missed another long range shot.
Texas’ next jumper was again off target, but Rori Harmon stole the ball from Leger-Walker and hit a transition layup.
Kyla Oldacre blocked Kiki Rice’s driving layup and Jaquez was called for a foul as Texas pushed the tempo the other direction.
Texas was called for an offensive foul as it worked to inbound the ball. Gianna Kneepkens missed a three-pointer.
Texas star Madison Booker missed a shot and has now hit one-of-12 from the field.
Rice pushed the ball up the court and was fouled by Booker. Jaquez missed a three-pointer and Texas eventually gathered the rebound.
Bryanna Preston missed a jumper inside. Rice drove to the basket with the clock winding down and was called for a hook offensive foul.
Texas missed a three-pointer and time expired as soon as the Longhorns touched the rebound.
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Texas struggles to score
UCLA 16, Texas 8, 6:42 left in the second quarter
UCLA and Texas continue their physical play. That matches the Longhorns’ typical style of play, but they seem more out of sorts early in this game.
The teams have scored two points apiece in the second quarter and Texas continues to struggle from the field, getting some shots block but also missing a considerable number of open looks. The Longhorns are 4-of-20 from the field and 0-for-4 from three-point range.
Gianna Kneepkens leads UCLA with seven points and the Bruins are seven-of-16 from the field but have nine turnovers.
Texas appealed a deflection of the ball out of bounds that was originally awarded to UCLA. The Longhorns won the appeal.
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UCLA defense keeps Texas in check early
UCLA 14, Texas 6, end of first quarter
UCLA’s defense has rattled Texas, which has missed nine of its past 10 shots and was limited to its fewest points in a quarter so far this season.
Gianna Kneepkens has scored five points. Lauren Betts scored four points and Angela Dugalic added three.
The Bruins have forced three Longhorns turnovers.
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UCLA off to a hot start
UCLA 14, Texas 4, 2:08 left in the first quarter
UCLA insisted it wanted to get off to a strong start after its Elite Eight sluggish start and the Bruins delivered.
Giaanna Kneepkens leads UCLA with five points and hit one of two three-point attempts.
UCLA three offensive rebounds and has forced three turnovers, controlling the tempo early.
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South Carolina knocks off UConn, Geno Auriemma spars with Dawn Staley
There were fireworks during and after South Carolina’s 62-48 win over reigning national champion UConn.
The first emotions bubbled up when Huskies coach Geno Auriemma blasted officials and South Carolina while his team trailed by five points at the end of the third quarter.
“There were six fouls called that quarter, all of them against us,” Auriemma said. “And they’ve been beating the shit out of our guys down there the entire game.
“Now I’m not making excuses because we haven’t been able to make a shot, but this is ridiculous. Their coach rants and raves on the sideline and calls the referees some names you don’t want to hear.
“And now we get six to zero and I’ve got a kid with a ripped jersey and they’re going, ‘I didn’t see it.’ Come on, man. This is for a national championship.”
With 0.8 seconds left on the clock, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley walked over to shake Auriemma’s hand, but it quickly became clear Auriemma was upset as met Staley and assistants had to separate the two coaches.
After the ball was inbounded by UConn and time officially expired, Auriemma refused to shake Staley’s hand.
When asked by ESPN what happened, Staley responded:
“I have no idea, but I’m gonna let you know this. I’m of integrity. I’m of integrity. So if I did something wrong to Geno, I have no idea what I did. I guess he thought I didn’t shake his at the beginning of the game. I didn’t know. I went down there pregame, shook everybody on his staff’s hand, I don’t know what he came with after the game. But hey, sometimes things get heated. We move on.”
After Staley’s comments, ESPN aired pregame video of Staley shaking Auriemma’s hand.
UCLA will soon face Texas for the chance to play South Carolina for a national championship Sunday. Stand by for live game updates.
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How viral videos sparked a women’s NCAA tournament revolution
PHOENIX — This year’s women’s Final Four has everything. Influencer houses, swag bags, a Super Bowl-esque media day and an outside tournament village.
That might not have ever happened if not for the inequities that blew up in the tournament five years ago.
One of the flash points in women’s college basketball history unfolded during the 2021 NCAA tournament, when all teams were quarantined in the same bubble in San Antonio for all rounds during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Stanford, which ended up winning the national championship, spent most of the year practicing in Arizona because of California laws preventing indoor gatherings.
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It’s ‘all or nothing’ for UCLA seniors chasing NCAA women’s basketball title
PHOENIX — You’d be forgiven if you thought this year’s Final Four was just a case of déjà vu.
On paper, that seems true — four No. 1 seeds who have dominated every round of the NCAA tournament arrived in Phoenix this week and they are the same four teams who reached the Final Four last year in Tampa, Fla.
Sustaining that level of success during the modern college basketball era, the four teams insist, isn’t as easy.
Connecticut doesn’t have Paige Bueckers; South Carolina doesn’t have Kamilla Cardoso; and UCLA coach Cori Close and the Bruins have a much different lineup.
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Early drama in Phoenix ...
While UCLA waits to take the court against Texas, No. 1 South Carolina versus No. 1 UConn is delivering early energy.
The Gamecocks lead the undefeated Huskies 44-39 at the start of the fourth quarter.
UConn coach Geno Auriemma blasted the officiating, arguing fouls weren’t being called on South Carolina and questioning South Carolina coach Dawn Staley’s language used while talking to the refs on the sideline and lobbying on behalf of her team.
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UCLA confident it can turn last year’s hard lessons into Final Four success
With Kendrick Lamar’s “tv off” blaring outside the Mo Ostin Basketball Center, a crowd of cheering fans gave the UCLA women’s basketball team a fitting sendoff Tuesday as it left Westwood for Phoenix.
The Bruins are back in the Final Four, where they’ll play Texas — the only team that has beaten them this season — and begin a final push to win what they hope will be their first national championship since 1978.
Last year, UCLA fell to Connecticut in the Final Four, a loss that has made the Bruins hungrier for a title.
“Experience is such an important teacher, for me, as well as for [the team],” said UCLA coach Cori Close. “I just think there’s been a clarity of focus.”
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Angela Dugalic surrendered a starting role and unlocked UCLA’s trip to the Final Four
Before the UCLA women’s basketball team began its postseason run, coach Cori Close called Angela Dugalic the Bruins’ X factor.
It would be easy to dismiss that as coachspeak, especially when Close harps so much on the teamwork and joy and intangible aspects of this season’s squad. But Dugalic, UCLA’s critical first player off the bench, actually does in many ways define what the Bruins have been this season.
UCLA is going back to the Final Four after a 70-58 win over Duke in the Elite Eight on Sunday, a game during which Dugalic tallied 15 points with six rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes off the bench. She was a part of several key moments, from taking two shots in the paint within a minute of entering the game to a buzzer-beating floater to end the third quarter.
A starter last season, she volunteered to come off the bench this year to give UCLA more lineup clarity and flexibility. Since then, she’s inspired the team’s selfless play Close thought they would need to win a championship.
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How Charlisse Leger-Walker and Gianna Kneepkens have elevated UCLA into title contenders
SACRAMENTO — While the UCLA women’s basketball team has a veteran roster that was in this exact position a season ago, the Bruins have an entirely different vibe during their current postseason run.
The No. 1-seed Bruins (34-1) will face No. 3-seed Duke (27-8) in the Elite Eight on Sunday for the chance to go back to the Final Four a year after UCLA beat Louisiana State to reach the Final Four before immediately suffering a blowout loss to eventual national champion UConn.
This year, they expect something different, in large part because of an upgraded starting lineup.
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Swanson: UCLA women prove they’re tough enough to handle any Final Four test
SACRAMENTO — The team that can’t stop dancing won’t stop dancing.
The top-seeded UCLA women’s basketball team beat Duke 70-58 in the Elite Eight. It wasn’t balletic, but beautiful.
Sunday’s game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento wasn’t a fun, free-flowing joy ride that so many of the Bruins’ wins have been this season.
It was a rattling, teeth-gritting, heart-thumping roller-coaster ride — weeeeee!
The Bruins weren’t having fun, exactly. They were having the time of their lives.
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Five concerns UCLA must address before facing Texas in the Final Four
UCLA finally knows who it will face in the Final Four in Phoenix this week.
A day after taking down No. 3-seed Duke in the Elite Eight, the Bruins learned on Monday they will face fellow No. 1-seed Texas, the only team to beat them all season, on Friday.
Texas (35-3) defeated UCLA 76-65 on Nov. 26, when Rori Harmon put up a game-high 26 points on nine-of-15 shooting from the floor.