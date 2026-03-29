Advertisement
Live UCLA vs. Duke in Elite Eight

UCLA women vs. Duke in NCAA tournament: Live updates, start time and how to watch

No. 1 UCLA looks to advance to the Final Four of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament with a win over No. 3 Duke on Sunday at 12:20 p.m. PDT (ABC).

By Iliana Limón RomeroSports Editor 
UCLA guard Kiki Rice, right, drives past Minnesota's Amaya Battle during the second half.
UCLA guard Kiki Rice, right, drives past Minnesota’s Amaya Battle during the second half of the Bruins’ Sweet 16 win Friday night.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Rare double-doubles: Betts sisters shine during UCLA’s NCAA tournament run

UCLA center Lauren Betts congratulates her younger sister, Sienna, during the team's win over California Baptist.
UCLA center Lauren Betts, center right, congratulates her younger sister, Sienna, during their win over California Baptist during the first round of the NCAA tournament at Pauley Pavilion on Saturday.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Marisa Ingemi

With just over five minutes left in UCLA’s first-round win over California Baptist on Saturday, freshman Sienna Betts took a shot. She missed. She grabbed the rebound. She missed again. Then, she put it in the basket.

On the bench, her older sister, Lauren Betts, was laughing. No. 1 seed UCLA was up big late, the Bruins were going to advance and Lauren was getting joy from seeing her sister succeed — and fail.

“I’m like, Sienna, just make the shot, and she’s laughing; she’s not serious,” Lauren said.

Read the full story
Voices

Why the best UCLA women’s basketball team ever might not win a national title

UCLA center Lauren Betts, left, and teammate Charlisse Leger-Walker react together on the bench during Monday's game.
(Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)
By Mirjam Swanson

Absolutely, this is the best team in UCLA women’s basketball history.

Not the best team in the country this year, but truly a testament to teamwork and hard work and talent retention.

Whether UCLA wins it all this season or not, the Bruins are the envy of teams everywhere, including Oklahoma State, whose season they ended with an 87-68 second-round victory Monday. Afterward, UCLA’s six seniors joined their teammates in one last victory lap around the court, waving to fans, soaking in the adoration, on their way to the Sweet 16 for the fourth consecutive season.

Read the full story
Advertisement

UCLA women surge in second half to defeat Minnesota and advance to Elite Eight

UCLA’s Angela Dugalic goes for a layup over Minnesota’s Grace Grocholski.
UCLA’s Angela Dugalic goes for a layup over Minnesota’s Grace Grocholski during the Bruins’ Sweet 16 victory Friday in the NCAA tournament.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)
By Marisa Ingemi

SACRAMENTO — Once again, it wasn’t a blowout from start to finish, but victory also wasn’t much of a question for the UCLA women’s basketball team on Friday.

The Bruins led by five at halftime against Big Ten foe and No. 4 seed Minnesota in a Sweet 16 match at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, but even not playing its best, UCLA was too much for the Golden Gophers to handle in the second half.

UCLA pulled away in the third quarter to take down a scrappy Minnesota squad 80-56 and advance to its second consecutive Elite Eight behind a gritty defensive performance on a night where the Bruins’ shooting was just a little off.

Read the full story
Advertisement