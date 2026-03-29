UCLA women vs. Duke in NCAA tournament: Live updates, start time and how to watch

Rare double-doubles: Betts sisters shine during UCLA’s NCAA tournament run

UCLA center Lauren Betts, center right, congratulates her younger sister, Sienna, during their win over California Baptist during the first round of the NCAA tournament at Pauley Pavilion on Saturday.

With just over five minutes left in UCLA’s first-round win over California Baptist on Saturday, freshman Sienna Betts took a shot. She missed. She grabbed the rebound. She missed again. Then, she put it in the basket.

On the bench, her older sister, Lauren Betts, was laughing. No. 1 seed UCLA was up big late, the Bruins were going to advance and Lauren was getting joy from seeing her sister succeed — and fail.

“I’m like, Sienna, just make the shot, and she’s laughing; she’s not serious,” Lauren said.