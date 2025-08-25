UCLA Unlocked: Game-by-game picks for how Bruins football will fare in 2025

An optimist can see and hear it, like a dramatic score accompanying the path to some inconceivable dreamland.

Late in the season, the wins piling up and the buzz building inside the Rose Bowl, UCLA finds itself in contention for the College Football Playoff.

New quarterback Nico Iamaleava elevates everyone around him. New offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri is the envy of every other college football staff. The defense finds more than enough playmakers. Athletic director Martin Jarmond must fight the urge to take a victory lap over his hiring of coach DeShaun Foster.

Of course, there are other views on how things might go for the Bruins in 2025.

A pessimist can envision a comedic unraveling. Iamaleava is erratic playing behind an offensive line that struggles to protect him. Sunseri’s offense can’t sustain momentum. The defense gets pushed around.

A realist can see a mix of the possibilities. Iamaleava has several savior moments in leading the Bruins to big wins, but the team’s shortcomings keep it from reaching a truly elite level.

What’s my take? Preferring to keep it real, there’s probably a sprinkling of each scenario in store for UCLA during what’s probably Iamaleava’s only season as a Bruin. Here’s my game-by-game prediction for how things will go this season:

Utah on Saturday at the Rose Bowl: This could come down to which team has the better transfer quarterback. Utah’s Devon Dampier, a dual-threat dynamo in his first season with the team after arriving from New Mexico alongside new Utes offensive coordinator Jason Beck, will challenge a UCLA defense effectively replacing every starter. Here’s saying that the Bruins’ “D” gets it done with a big assist from Iamaleava, whose sparkling debut as UCLA’s quarterback provides a little wiggle room. (Win, Record: 1-0)

Nevada Las Vegas on Sept. 6 at Allegiant Stadium: Four years after his Florida flameout, Dan Mullen is trying to revive his career at what’s traditionally been a coaches’ graveyard. Barry Odom bucked that trend when he won 20 games over the last two seasons, parlaying that success into the Purdue job. Mullen restocked a barren roster with a bevy of Power Four conference transfers, including quarterbacks Alex Orji (Michigan) and Anthony Colandrea (Virginia). But the bottom line is that the Bruins should still have more talent. (Win, Record: 2-0)

New Mexico on Sept. 12 at the Rose Bowl: This plucky Mountain West Conference outfit has a new coach in Jason Eck, who went an impressive 26-13 in three seasons at Idaho. Winning with the Lobos will be harder, particularly with an almost entirely new offense. New Mexico brought in Scottre Humphrey and Damon Bankston, running backs who each topped 1,000 yards at the Football Championship Subdivision level. Beating UCLA away from Albuquerque will take a freaky Friday for an undermanned roster seeking something close to a miracle. Better call Saul? (Win, Record: 3-0)

Northwestern on Sept. 27 at Martin Stadium: Weird things happen in a football season. UCLA will probably be riding high and favored in its Big Ten opener against a team that somehow assembled a worse offense than the Bruins’ under Eric Bieniemy in 2024. But odds and assumptions are far from foolproof. Northwestern has a prolific quarterback in Preston Stone, a transfer from Southern Methodist, and a sturdy running back in Cam Porter, who will be back for a sixth season, to go with a stellar defensive line. For UCLA, this could be the ache by the lake. (Loss, Record: 3-1)

Penn State on Oct. 4 at the Rose Bowl: James Franklin is known for stumbling in big games, and this could qualify if the Bruins start 4-0 and Iamaleava builds significant Heisman Trophy buzz. Chances are the Nittany Lions have enough talent in 2025 to overcome any shaky decisions from the sideline. Veteran quarterback Drew Allar, a backfield featuring a pair of 1,000-yard rushers and a defense with a slew of players bound for the NFL will probably make this a one-sided affair. (Loss, Record: 3-2)

Michigan State on Oct. 11 at Spartan Stadium: There are plenty of parallels between Foster and Jonathan Smith, coaches with plenty to prove in their second season with their respective teams. Smith’s prospects for a Year 2 breakthrough don’t seem as promising unless quarterback Aidan Chiles can become far more efficient than he was in 2024, when he completed just 59.4% of his passes and tallied 11 interceptions, tied for the most in the Big Ten. Here’s guessing the Spartans come away from this game with quarterback envy. (Win, Record: 4-2)

Maryland on Oct. 18 at the Rose Bowl: God bless Mike Locksley. At a time when it seems that no one wants to take accountability, Maryland’s coach admitted he had lost his locker room last season over animosity regarding who made what in name, image and likeness compensation. It turned out that no one was worth much considering the team finished 4-8. Among the newcomers this season is UCLA transfer Justyn Martin, who will be determined to beat his old team if he wins the starting quarterback job. (Win, Record: 5-2)

Indiana on Oct. 25 at Memorial Stadium: Rather than sneak up on anyone, the Hoosiers could just outright bludgeon them. That’s how much talent coach Curt Cignetti has amassed going into his second season after making Indiana the breakthrough story of 2024. Fernando Mendoza, the transfer quarterback from California, is poised to pick up where predecessor Kurtis Rourke left off, setting offensive records and making opposing defenses look overmatched. (Loss, Record: 5-3)

Nebraska on Nov. 8 at the Rose Bowl: UCLA’s defense made Dylan Raiola look like a Division III quarterback last season, constantly pressuring the freshman into shaky passes and bad decisions. Adding high-end transfers on the offensive line in guard Rocco Spindler (Notre Dame) and tackle Elijah Pritchett (Alabama) should help Raiola elevate his game. The big question surrounds the Cornhuskers defense following the departure of defensive coordinator Tony White to Florida State; can his replacement, John Butler, sustain the team’s success on that side of the ball? (Win, Record: 6-3)

Ohio State on Nov. 15 at Ohio Stadium: UCLA fans who were looking forward to heckling Chip Kelly from the stands lost the opportunity once the failed-Bruin-turned-successful-Buckeye headed to Las Vegas to join Pete Carroll’s staff with the Raiders. One thing that hasn’t changed is a stocked Ohio State roster led by star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith that features All-Big Ten candidates at every position. The Bruins would do well to keep this game close at halftime. (Loss, Record: 6-4)

Washington on Nov. 22 at the Rose Bowl: Former UCLA offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch has been a thorn in the Bruins’ side recently, guiding Arizona to wins over UCLA in 2022 and 2023 before beating the Bruins during his debut season at Washington in 2024. Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr., making just his second career start, looked like a future star after throwing for 374 yards and four touchdowns against Louisville in the Sun Bowl. Fisch also restocked the defense with playmakers from the transfer portal. Seeking an important late-season win to boost their bowl standing, the Bruins might have to “Go Fisch.” (Loss, Record: 6-5)

USC on Nov. 29 at the Coliseum: In a rivalry oddity, the home team has lost every game since the Trojans routed the Bruins at the Coliseum in 2019. Lincoln Riley seeks some stability going into his fourth season after a sparkling debut was followed by two years of maddening mediocrity, but he’ll need far more consistency out of quarterback Jayden Maiava to come anywhere close to the CFP. Here’s betting that Iamaleava is the best quarterback on the field and the Bruins revive calls for Riley’s dismissal with more rivalry road revelry. (Win, Record: 7-5)

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Washington State on Dec. 31 at Allegiant Stadium: The Bruins take on an old Pac-12 rival that bears no resemblance to recent predecessors. The Cougars are expected to unleash a relentless rushing attack after hiring coach Jimmy Rogers from South Dakota State and importing tailbacks Angel Johnson and Kirby Vorhees, who combined for more than 1,100 yards on the ground last season at the FCS level under Rogers. This could be UCLA backup quarterback Luke Duncan’s big moment with Iamaleava probably sitting out in preparation for the NFL draft. (Win, Record: 8-5)

It’s gotta be the shoes … and suits

You might see the football team walk into the Rose Bowl on Saturday in snazzy light blue suits and tan laser wingtip Oxfords, wondering how much all that haberdashery cost.

We have some answers.

Last year, when Foster outfitted players in suits with custom lining, a wrinkle-resistant shirt and tie — including the same jackets that marketing officials said players wore for the CFP national championship game — the tab was $65,625, according to documents provided from a public-records request. That accounted for 125 suits at $525 each, with defensive tackle Jay Toia’s custom suit in a different fabric going for an additional $400.

The 174 pairs of Cole Haan dress shoes the team ordered cost $72 each — a bargain, considering they were recently on sale for $139.95 online — for a total of $12,528.

Offensive tackle Garrett DiGiorgio said at Big Ten media day that returning players would re-wear their suits from last season, though with 55 newcomers on the roster, there will be plenty of new fabric unveiled Saturday.

Heard on campus

UCLA men’s basketball coach Mick Cronin. (James Crisp / Associated Press)

UCLA basketball coach Mick Cronin has three more seasons left on the contract extension he signed on the eve of the 2022 NCAA tournament, but it appears that he’ll probably have the option to put pen to paper once more to secure an even longer future with the Bruins.

During a recent conversation with The Times, Jarmond indicated his satisfaction with Cronin and his hopes to hold onto the coach who has taken the school to one Final Four and two Sweet 16s.

“I want Mick to be here a long time — Mick knows that,” Jarmond said. “We talk about that, so you know, we’ll work on that when we need to work on it. But I want him to be here a long time. I love what Mick is doing in our program.”

Olympic sport spotlight: Men’s water polo

Ryder Dodd (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Adam Wright deserves a statue on campus.

Not only has the UCLA men’s water polo coach won five national titles, he’s won all of them against rival USC, maximizing the glory.

The Bruins enter this season with designs on a repeat after winning their 13th NCAA championship behind the incredible play of freshman Ryder Dodd, who scored 102 goals on the way to becoming the first player to win both Mountain Pacific Sports Federation player and newcomer of the year in the same season.

Six of the top seven scorers return for a team that opens the season Friday against Navy at Coronado High.

Opinion time

Many college football pundits have fawned over Iamaleava before he’s thrown a single pass for the Bruins, signaling that he could lead his new team somewhere special. But there are certainly scenarios in which Iamaleava stars for a team that can’t match his prowess.

How do you see the season playing out for UCLA and its new quarterback?

Poll results

We asked, “Which UCLA football game are you looking forward to most?”

After 563 votes, the results:

Utah on Aug. 30, 32.2%

USC on Nov. 29, 31.3%

Penn St. on Oct. 4, 22.6%

Ohio St. on Nov. 15, 13.9%

Have something Bruin?