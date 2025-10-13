UCLA Unlocked: Martin Jarmond pats himself on the back for football’s revival

UCLA had nearly rinsed all of the stain off its horrible start to the football season Saturday when the spin cycle commenced in the press box.

Late in the third quarter, with the Bruins pummeling Michigan State and well on the way to a second consecutive impressive victory, athletic director Martin Jarmond approached me at my seat inside Spartan Stadium.

The visit had a dual purpose. Jarmond wanted to take credit for the team’s turnaround under its new coaching staff and also plead for more positive coverage, saying a recent article I had written about his leadership was one-sided even though he had not read it. Jarmond asked me to be fair and balanced, saying there were many others I did not speak with who were supportive of the work he had done in his more than five years on the job.

He told me that interim coach Tim Skipper and he had jointly decided to elevate Jerry Neuheisel to playcaller. Then, after circling back to talk to me a second time a few minutes later, Jarmond tried to say that information was off the record when I told him I was tweeting it even though he started the conversation in a public setting in front of other reporters and communications staff, never setting any restrictions typically required if you are seeking anonymity.

Jarmond finished his spiel by saying the coaching changes made amid the team’s winless start represented leadership in difficult times.

Maybe so, but who’s responsible for creating those difficult times? Jarmond failed to fire Chip Kelly when it was clear to even the most casual fan that it was a move long overdue, saying he wanted continuity and stability for a program moving into the Big Ten Conference. While it was widely reported Kelly was interviewing for numerous other jobs, Jarmond appeared surprised Kelly landed one as Ohio State’s offensive coordinator in February 2024. Kelly’s departure forced Jarmond to find a replacement after the coaching carousel had long stopped spinning.

Self-imposing a needless 96-hour deadline, Jarmond pivoted to DeShaun Foster, a beloved running backs coach who was not on anyone else’s list for an offensive coordinator job, much less a head coaching position. Foster was widely respected as a position coach but possessed clear limitations in experience for his new role and as a public speaker, one of the essential responsibilities of a head coach.

Nineteen months later, on the day he dismissed Foster after only 15 games and an 0-3 start to the season, Jarmond changed his story on his handling of the Kelly situation. His new narrative implied that his hands were tied, Jarmond saying that “many stakeholders and factors” go into a coaching change.

He also acknowledged regrets about putting Foster in a situation for which he was clearly not qualified, essentially setting him up to fail.

Now, at a time when his playbook should feature one play — laying low until the coaching search committee he assembled can land a home-run hire — Jarmond has called an audible by speaking his truth: that any success the rest of this season should be attached to him.

Curiously, Jarmond has not made a habit of showing up to support his coaches for postgame media sessions in his most high-profile sports unless it’s a big win or a milestone victory. He was there last season after the Bruins’ victory at Rutgers, smiling as Foster proclaimed that his boss had hired the right coach.

Then, after failing to attend the school’s athletics hall of fame induction dinner — it was announced at the event that he had a prior commitment — Jarmond showed up in the locker room after UCLA upset Penn State at the Rose Bowl to hand Skipper the game ball.

Where was Jarmond when Foster faced tough questions after losing to Nevada Las Vegas or New Mexico?

As Jarmond displayed once more with his press-box cameo Saturday, he’ll take credit for the cleanup, even if he helped create the spill.

Jalen Berger rushes for a touchdown in the first half against Michigan State. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

You know that incredible feeling you get when you’re suddenly mastering a tough class? UCLA has it.

Quarterbacks: A. Nico Iamaleava has won over UCLA fans and most likely NFL scouts with his strong play.

Running backs: A. Jalen Berger showed his old team what it’s missing with three touchdowns — two on catches and one on a run — while helping his team pile up 238 yards on the ground.

Wide receivers/tight ends: B. It was mostly quiet on the Midwestern front for these guys as Mikey Matthews made two catches for 46 yards and Hudson Habermehl added three catches for 35 yards.

Offensive line: A-. A few false starts could be forgiven given this unit’s continued resurgence under coach Andy Kwon.

Defensive line: A. Siale Taupaki pulled double duty, recovering a fumble on defense and blocking on a fourth-down conversion on offense.

Linebackers: B. It’s a rare day when JonJon Vaughns doesn’t reach double digits in tackles — he finished with four — but huge production wasn’t needed given all the help around him.

Defensive backs: A-. Strong coverage helped make Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles a nonfactor before he was knocked out of the game early in the third quarter.

Special teams: B. Mateen Bhaghani’s field goal off the upright was just about the only bounce that didn’t go UCLA’s way. Meanwhile, Cole Martin fake punts continue to be a thing.

Coaching: A+. What’s the threshold for keeping Skipper & Co. around permanently? They’re getting closer to meeting it every week.

Olympic sport spotlight: Women’s volleyball

Cheridyn Leverette (Ross Turteltaub / UCLA)

An up-and-down season took another hugely positive turn Saturday when the UCLA women’s volleyball team toppled a second straight ranked opponent in straight sets.

This triumph was all the sweeter because it came against rival USC.

Middle blocker Marianna Singletary notched six blocks and outside hitter Cheridyn Leverette tallied 14 kills to lead the Bruins to a 25-21, 25-22, 25-15 victory over the No. 22 Trojans, only three days after they had defeated No. 14 Minnesota in similarly dominant fashion.

UCLA (10-6 overall, 4-2 Big Ten) has won two consecutive matches after dropping its previous two. The Bruins next face Wisconsin on Friday in Madison, Wis.

Remember when?

(Los Angeles Times)

(Los Angeles Times)

During a 1954 season in which UCLA won games by scores of 72-0, 61-0 and 41-0, defending national champion Maryland provided one of the Bruins’ toughest tests.

The Terrapins came into the Coliseum on Oct. 1 and held a 7-6 lead in the fourth quarter. On third and six at Maryland’s 11-yard line, Primo Villanueva, known as the “Calexico Kid,” ran to the one before teammate Bob Davenport scored on the next play with just over six minutes left, giving him a second touchdown for the game.

The victory improved UCLA’s record to 3-0 on the way to an unbeaten finish that gave the Bruins a split national championship alongside Ohio State. Maryland finished 7-2-1 but would get some revenge in 1955 by beating UCLA 7-0 in College Park, Md., in the only other meeting between the teams before the Terrapins (4-2 overall, 1-2 Big Ten) come to the Rose Bowl on Saturday night to face UCLA (2-4, 2-1).

Poll results

We asked, “How significantly does UCLA’s upset victory over Penn State alter the trajectory of the Bruins’ season?” The results, after 794 votes:

UCLA gets a few more wins, 71.7%

UCLA makes a bowl game, 14.9%

UCLA stumbles badly after its Cinderella moment, 7%

UCLA wins out, leading to a Jerry Neuheisel statue, 6.4%

Have something Bruin?