UCLA Unlocked: Assessing Tim Skipper’s future at the end of a turnaround season

Tim Skipper is almost surely going to be somebody’s head coach next season.

As he guided a previously winless team to a third consecutive victory on Saturday, two questions surrounding UCLA’s wildly popular interim coach circulated inside the Rose Bowl:

What are the chances Skipper is made the Bruins’ permanent coach if he keeps this up? And, in what now seems like a great curiosity, what was Fresno State thinking in not keeping him after last season?

The second question comes with easier answers.

During a recent interview with Paul Loeffler, Fresno State’s radio play-by-play announcer, it became evident that a pattern of giving up second-half leads in 2024 was the biggest reason the Bulldogs didn’t retain Skipper after he guided them to a 6-7 record that included a loss in the Potato Bowl.

Loeffler recalled a 21-20 setback against Hawaii in which two critical penalties extended drives for the Rainbow Warriors, who rallied from a 13-point deficit with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

“To me, that was the turning point,” Loeffler said. “Had that game gone Fresno State’s way, I think Tim Skipper probably would be the coach today.”

The Bulldogs would go on to lose to Air Force, which at the time was 1-7 and had not beaten a Football Bowl Championship team until the Falcons prevailed with a 36-28 victory over Fresno State.

Skipper remained so beloved among players that they chanted, “We want Skip!” in the locker room after the Bulldogs rebounded two weeks later to beat Colorado State and gain bowl eligibility. But an opportunity for another breakthrough was lost in the final regular-season game when Fresno State scored only three points in the second half of a 20-13 defeat against UCLA — and coach DeShaun Foster — at the Rose Bowl.

In an interesting departure from the way UCLA has allowed Skipper to bolster his staff following the exit of Foster and coordinators Ikaika Malloe and Tino Sunseri, Skipper could not replace himself in his previous role as linebackers coach or coach Jeff Tedford — who also worked closely with the quarterbacks — with additions to his Fresno State staff.

“There are a lot of things that go into a season that he didn’t have the luxury of doing, so I think that colors how you gauge his success,” Loeffler said. “But you won’t find anyone who says anything bad about him.”

Certainly not at UCLA, where Skipper’s popularity rivals that of any coach on campus.

He’s energized his players, instilled the discipline that was missing under his predecessor and concocted some creative game plans. He’s also provided a steadying presence with a calm sideline demeanor that reinforces his players’ belief they can win no matter what happens in a game.

Could it be enough to make him UCLA’s permanent coach?

It remains a high threshold even after a feel-good start that has included victories over Penn State, Michigan State and Maryland. If the Bruins won the rest of their games, there would be no choice but to disband the coaching search committee and hire Skipper.

Skipper could still make a compelling case with a 4-1 finish that included a victory over either No. 2 Indiana or No. 1 Ohio State plus a triumph over rival USC. In that scenario, he would have proven that he could sustain success in far-from-ideal conditions while beating elite teams (even if the victory over Penn State has lost considerable luster in the wake of the Nittany Lions’ four-game losing streak).

Even if the Bruins go just 3-2 the rest of the way, qualifying for a bowl game after an 0-4 start, Skipper would deserve an interview to explain how he would handle the parts of the job — fundraising and recruiting — he hasn’t had much of a chance to show. To his staff’s credit, they have continued to pursue high school prospects amid an uncertain future, offensive line coach Andy Kwon spending several minutes visiting with San Juan Hills High offensive lineman Cooper Javorsky on the field before the game Saturday.

Regardless of how things turn out, Skipper appears to have ensured himself of a lucrative future thanks to an opportunity that’s going to be worth far more than the $875,000 that UCLA is paying him for 3½ months of work.

Anthony Frias II runs the ball during the UCLA Spring Football Showcase in May. (Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times)

If the Bruins’ parents still pay them for good grades, mom and dad better get prepared to reach deep into their wallets.

Quarterbacks: A-. Forget about the two interceptions and lost fumble. Nico Iamaleava won this game with his gritty return from a knee injury.

Running backs: A-. Once buried on the depth chart, Anthony Frias II became a present-day John Barnes with his two huge runs.

Wide receivers/tight ends: B. Mikey Matthews, who made a pivotal touchdown catch, wasn’t recruited by Chip Kelly, which tells you all you need to know about Kelly’s recruiting.

Offensive line: B. The Courtland Ford penalties are concerning, but these guys’ improvement has been impressive.

Defensive line: B-. Maryland’s moderate success in the run game was a small step back for a group that continued to hold its own.

Linebackers: A-. In addition to piling up tackles, JonJon Vaughns recovered a fumble and made 1½ tackles for loss.

Defensive backs: B+. These guys helped UCLA tally 12 pass breakups and finally got a late interception when Scooter Jackson made a big play.

Special teams: B+. Nobody remembers a missed 56-yard field goal when you make the game-winner.

Coaching: A-. Even with some slightly conservative decisions, Skipper & Co. proved they can make the right calls when needed in a tight game.

Showcase showdown

Skyy Clark celebrates a basket against San Diego State. (Gregory Bull / Associated Press)

UCLA’s basketball exhibition victory over San Diego State on Friday revealed a lot of positives and a few worries.

First, the good stuff: UCLA’s backcourt should be one of the best in the country. The tandem of Donovan Dent and Skyy Clark checks a lot of boxes. Dent showed an ability to get to the basket and finish or draw fouls, which was important because he made all 10 free throws. Clark displayed an impressive all-around game featuring steals, a crossover move leading to a three-pointer and a putback dunk.

Making a spot start for the injured Eric Dailey Jr., transfer guard Jamar Brown showed his range by drilling each of the three shots he took from beyond the arc. Sophomore guard Trent Perry looked a lot more confident than he did as a freshman, adding 10 points and five rebounds while making five of six free throws off the bench.

Defensively, the Bruins showed flashes of being elite, particularly during a 17-0 run to start the game in which they flustered the Aztecs on one possession after another. UCLA also made 20 of 23 free throws (87%), putting it in Reggie Miller territory as a team.

The biggest concern coming out of the game was post play. Xavier Booker (five points, four rebounds) didn’t make much of an impact in 26 minutes and Steven Jamerson II (scoreless with three rebounds) traveled late in the game when he had excellent position to go in for a dunk.

Coach Mick Cronin said he wanted his centers to combine for 12 or more rebounds per game, which seems like a doable number if Booker continues to work on his transition from power forward. A bigger question will be whether Booker and Jamerson can defend against top-level frontlines. There was no answer on that front Friday because San Diego State was missing 7-footer Magoon Gwath.

The Bruins next face UC Irvine in their final exhibition on Oct. 28 at Pauley Pavilion.

Olympic sport spotlight: Women’s soccer

Emma Egizii controls the ball against Iowa on Thursday. (Ross Turteltaub / UCLA )

A team that was struggling to score forged a breakthrough at the perfect time.

Having been shut out in three consecutive games, the UCLA women’s soccer team posted a 3-0 victory over No. 5 Iowa on Thursday, giving the Bruins their second multi-goal shutout of the season against a top-five team after they had also downed Stanford, 2-0.

Emma Egizii, Kara Croone and Grace Shank scored for UCLA, which tallied its season high in goals.

On Sunday, the Bruins (10-4-2 overall, 6-2-2 Big Ten) kept the momentum going with a 3-0 victory over Nebraska on senior day.

Poll results

Last week, we asked, “What’s the threshold for giving Tim Skipper the permanent head coaching job?”

After 793 votes, the results:

Winning four of six with a victory over USC, 54%

Winning five of the next six, 20.7%

The job should go to someone else, 14.3%

Winning out and reaching the Big Ten title game, 11%

