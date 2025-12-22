With Bob Chesney on the way, UCLA can commence its holiday portal shopping

James Madison coach Bob Chesney watches from the sideline during a playoff loss to Oregon on Saturday. Which James Madison players might follow Chesney to UCLA?

UCLA got its new football coach in time for Christmas.

It may have taken a little longer than some antsy fans wanted, but Bob Chesney is on the way to Westwood after completing his final season at James Madison.

In reality, James Madison’s result against Oregon in the opening round of the College Football Playoff on Saturday was always going to be a win-win for the Bruins.

Advertisement

If the Dukes upset the Ducks, then the buzz around Chesney and his new employer would have only intensified. (Did you notice the free publicity the school received on the broadcast 13 minutes before kickoff when it was mentioned that Chesney was on his way to UCLA?)

If the Dukes lost, then Chesney could thank his team for a historic season and pack his things for the West Coast to get started on his latest program revival.

Sign up for UCLA Unlocked A weekly newsletter offering big game takeaways, recruiting buzz and everything you need to know about UCLA sports. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue

Advertisement

He’ll get to do just that in the wake of James Madison’s 51-34 setback at Autzen Stadium. It’s expected that Chesney will bring a big chunk of his staff with him while retaining a sprinkling of UCLA coaches in a variety of roles. Dukes offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy is among those who will join Chesney at his new stop, the coaches likely bringing with them at least a handful of James Madison players.

Several showed they could play at the Big Ten level given their performance against the Ducks.

Running back Wayne Knight, who will be a redshirt senior next season, should be a top target after displaying both speed and power while rushing for 110 yards — more than twice the 52 yards that USC managed on the ground as a team during the Trojans’ 42-27 loss to the Ducks in November.

While he also has another season of eligibility, quarterback Alonza Barnett III would probably only come if UCLA counterpart Nico Iamaleava decided not to return in 2026. Barnett has already used his redshirt season, so it wouldn’t make sense for him to travel across the country just to be a backup in his final college season after having led another team to the CFP.

Others with remaining eligibility who impressed included wide receiver Landon Ellis (making several big catches, one going for 50 yards on a double pass), tight end Lacota Dippre (hurdling a defender while scoring on a reverse), wide receiver George Pettaway (making a 24-yard touchdown catch on a wheel route) and cornerback Justin Eaglin (intercepting a Dante Moore pass).

Kennedy’s offense was unquestionably the showpiece of an aggressive approach that also included two onside kicks, a fake punt and no hesitation to go for it on fourth downs. The Dukes showed plenty of imagination on the way to rolling up 509 yards. There were countless trick plays and formations — many including bunched receivers and tight ends — that kept the defense guessing what they were going to do.

Advertisement

Chesney didn’t sound a happy-to-be-there tone in either his halftime or postgame interviews, revealing a strong desire to do better on such a big stage. But there was nothing to be ashamed about after James Madison outscored Oregon, 28-17, in the second half despite a massive talent discrepancy.

Now, after getting a closeup view of what’s needed to compete in the upper tier of the Big Ten, Chesney will get a chance to start restocking his new roster before the calendar flips to 2026.

A generous man of mystery

Zachary Rosenfeld teared up recently when he saw a tweet about the $1-million gift to UCLA football from the estate of the late Richard Shtiller.

His “someday” had finally arrived.

Having previously worked in fundraising for UCLA’s athletic department before leaving to run his own sales company, Rosenfeld cultivated a relationship with Shtiller that helped secure that donation. There were hundreds of phone calls leading to four conversations, one in-person meeting and a handsome payoff that the football team can put to good use under its new coach.

Richard Shtiller (Courtesy of the Shtiller family)

For most of the time Rosenfeld corresponded with Shtiller, he didn’t know much about the intensely private man or his generosity when it came to helping his alma mater. The most Shtiller offered was a vague assurance when Rosenfeld inquired about a seven-figure gift that Shtiller first teased in the summer of 2015.

Advertisement

At the time, Rosenfeld was an intern with UCLA athletics who was given the unfortunate task of fielding calls about increased donation requirements for football season tickets. One of those who called to complain was Shtiller, who approached the conversation with what seemed like a massive bargaining chip.

“What if I told you,” Shtiller said, “that I had $1 million to UCLA football in my will.”

Rosenfeld jokingly told Shtiller that he didn’t believe him, putting him on hold so that he could confer with a boss. By the time Rosenfeld picked the phone back up, Shtiller had hung up.

It was the start of a sometimes playful, sometimes frustrating relationship. After Rosenfeld was hired full-time by UCLA the following year, he made it his mission to get to know Shtiller. He called Shtiller’s Beverly Hills law office at least once a week, usually getting voicemail.

They finally met in person during a chance encounter at a football practice in 2016, Shtiller greeting Rosenfeld with a cheerful brush of his face.

“It’s Richard Shtiller, Zach,” he said. “You’re my noodge. You’ve been calling my office every day.”

Those calls continued, sometimes a year going by before they would reconnect. Rosenfeld eventually sent Shtiller information on the proper legal terminology to include in his will in case he really was going to donate all that money to UCLA football, never knowing if it would amount to anything.

Advertisement

During their final conversation upon Rosenfeld’s departure from UCLA athletics in 2019, Rosenfeld kidded Shtiller about never securing that big donation.

“Well,” Shtiller said, “maybe someday.”

That was the last time they spoke. Six years later, Rosenfeld learned that Shtiller was a man of his word upon his passing earlier this year. Not only did Shtiller give the money he had promised, he also used the terminology Rosenfeld had suggested to insert in his will so that it got to the right place.

Along the way, Shtiller provided Rosenfeld a lesson in perseverance while also giving back to a program that had given him so much joy even after going more than a quarter of a century without so much as a conference title.

“It was a reminder,” Rosenfeld said, “that even in the depths of rock bottom, UCLA football still means something to many of us.”

What’s it all worth?

(Luke Hales / Getty Images)

UCLA prides itself on being one of the top athletic departments in the country.

There’s those 125 NCAA championships — behind only Stanford’s 137 — a combination of academic and athletic success that few big-time schools can match, and the association with legendary figures such as John Wooden, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Jackie Robinson, among many others.

Advertisement

But how much is it all worth when it comes to cold, hard cash?

Not as much as you might think.

In a CNBC valuation of U.S. college athletic programs, UCLA ranked No. 52, with a valuation of $539 million. The Bruins trailed schools such as Purdue, Virginia Tech and North Carolina State that are not as widely known for broad-based athletic excellence.

There were some common themes among the leaders.

The top five schools — Texas ($1.48 billion), Ohio State ($1.35 billion), Texas A&M ($1.32 billion), Georgia ($1.16 billion) and Michigan ($1.16 billion) — all have thriving football programs and massive donor bases, not to mention at least $239 million in revenue in 2024. By comparison, UCLA reported $119 million in revenue for the same year, according to the report.

Among the 18 Big Ten teams, UCLA ranked No. 16, ahead of only Maryland (No. 53) and Rutgers (No. 56). USC ranked No. 8, largely on the strength of $242 million in revenue and a football team that continues to flirt with the College Football Playoff under coach Lincoln Riley.

What can be done about it?

Two words: Bob Chesney.

If UCLA’s new football coach wins at a high level and fills his home venue — be it the Rose Bowl or SoFi Stadium — then those metrics could look vastly different in just a few years.

Some real finds

UCLA had three men’s soccer players selected in the second round of the Major League Soccer SuperDraft last week, becoming the school’s 85th, 86th and 87th picks in league history — the most of any college program.

Junior defender Tre Wright was picked No. 33 by Real Salt Lake, graduate left back Schinieder Mimy was taken No. 38 by the New England Revolution and senior midfielder Tarun Karumanchi was selected No. 49 by the Columbus Crew.

Advertisement

UCLA coach Ryan Jorden, in his seventh year, has had nine players drafted by MLS teams.

Opinion time

With James Madison reaching the College Football Playoff in Chesney’s second and final season, how many players do you hope the new Bruins coach brings with him to Westwood?



As many as he can

Half the roster would be nice

A sprinkling at positions of need

Just a handful

None

Click here to vote in our survey

Poll results

We asked, “How does the rest of the men’s basketball season play out for the Bruins?”

After 388 votes, the results:

The team plays better before another early tournament exit, 68.9%

Everything comes together and the team makes a deep tournament run, 17.7%

The bubble is burst and the team misses the tournament, 13.4%

In case you missed it

Sienna and Lauren Betts reunite as UCLA women win a laugher over Cal Poly

A resurgent Donovan Dent is the star of UCLA’s victory over Arizona State

Myles Jack, former UCLA star, charged with deadly conduct after falling from 2nd-floor window in Texas

UCLA rallies to defeat Cal Poly despite its ‘conscientious objectors’ to defense

No. 4 UCLA closes nonconference play with a dominant win over Long Beach State

Advertisement

Bob Chesney’s James Madison coaching tenure ends in playoff loss to Oregon

Have something Bruin?