Eight bold New Year’s resolutions for UCLA athletics success in 2026

UCLA women’s basketball coach Cori Close celebrates after the Bruins’ win over Louisiana State in the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament on March 30.

If the Chinese zodiac is to be believed, 2026 could be a big year for UCLA athletics.

It’s the Year of the Horse, which entails “significant shifts and opportunities.”

That sounds promising for a basketball school that hasn’t won a national basketball title in more than 30 years or done anything of note in football for more than a quarter of a century.

Those shifts are already afoot with the hiring of Bob Chesney as the football coach and a women’s basketball team that could be on the verge of another breakthrough after reaching the Final Four in 2025.

As the zodiac notes, the new year will be one that favors those who are adaptable and take decisive steps rather than resisting change. So here, then, are eight New Year’s resolutions to make 2026 worthy of an eight-clap:

Build the statues

UCLA legends Bill Walton, left, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar sit courtside during a basketball game at Pauley Pavilion in 2013. (Scott Chandler / UCLA Athletics)

It’s time to keep John Wooden company while also honoring his two greatest players.

Actually, since Bill Walton has passed away and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will turn 79 in April, it’s past time to erect statues of the legendary centers to flank their beloved coach outside Pauley Pavilion.

Who says no?

I’ll wait.

Win the portal

UCLA football coach Bob Chesney speaks during his introductory news conference on Dec. 9. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

When he assesses targets in the transfer portal, Chesney might have what feels like an unfair advantage — a promising group of players who enjoyed playing for him at James Madison and would love to accompany him to his new destination.

The big questions: How many and which ones?

UCLA fans are already tingling with anticipation at the thought of landing transfer running back Wayne Knight and edge rusher Sahir West after they starred for Chesney last season. Other Dukes players who have already declared their intentions to enter the transfer portal when it opens Friday include cornerback Justin Eaglin, defensive lineman Mychal McMullin, edge rusher Manny Ezeogu, running back Ayo Adeyi, safety Tyler Brown, quarterback Alonza Barnett III, nickel back DJ Barksdale, tight ends Lacota Dippre and Josh Phifer.

All might be welcome in Westwood.

Remember, Curt Cignetti provided a blueprint for immediate success in the Big Ten when he brought 13 players with him from James Madison to Indiana — nearly half of his 31 transfers — before the 2024 season. All the Hoosiers have done since then is go 24-2, becoming the nation’s top-ranked team in 2025.

Chesney must convince as many transfers as possible that he can win big in Westwood to accelerate his rebuilding efforts.

Return the favor

UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava passes against USC at the Coliseum on Nov. 29. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

It would have been so easy to leave.

One option would have been the NFL. Another would have been a third college team in as many years.

Nico Iamaleava selected Door No. 3, remaining at UCLA for what could be a triumphant sendoff.

It’s going to essentially be a new team anyway, with a roster that looks vastly different led by a new coach. The Bruins can only hope the results also diverge from a 3-9 season that led to so much shakeup.

Iamaleava’s return ensures that Chesney has the quarterback he needs to win at a high level in his debut season. The key to a breakthrough will be surrounding Iamaleava with a capable offensive line and more than a handful of good receivers.

UCLA must find a way to make sure Iamaleava’s last college season is worthwhile.

Reward the pupil

An undated photo of UCLA women’s basketball coach Cori Close, left, with legendary men’s basketball coach John Wooden. (Courtesy of Cori Close)

No active coach on UCLA’s campus has stronger ties to Wooden than Cori Close.

The women’s basketball coach visited with the legendary figure in his Encino condominium or at his favorite cafe every other week for several years when she was a Bruins assistant, forging a deep, meaningful relationship. Their friendship endured long after she left Westwood for UC Santa Barbara and Florida State, only to return as UCLA’s head coach a year after Wooden’s passing.

Close embodies so many of Wooden’s core principles, always putting the team above the individual. She has a pyramid of success on her office wall. She tells the story of the old coach on recruiting visits.

What would be a more fitting tribute to her mentor’s legacy than a national championship with her best team? Regardless of whether the Bruins win or lose their last game this season, Wooden would remain pleased by Close’s unceasing attention to character development and the future well-being of her players.

Max out the roster

UCLA men’s basketball coach celebrates with a “4s up” gesture after a win over Gonzaga at Intuit Dome on Dec. 28, 2024. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

UCLA has a defense-driven basketball coach who lacks the players needed to play defense at a high level.

That’s where Max Feldman comes in.

The Bruins’ new assistant general manager could help coach Mick Cronin construct a roster that plays to his strengths even amid an increasingly chaotic landscape.

Feldman’s background in scouting and player evaluation at Priority Sports Agency — not to mention his connections in the basketball world — should provide the sort of assistance Cronin has lacked when it comes to rebuilding a roster on the fly in the springtime.

Top priorities for the next makeover should include adequate rim protection and wing defenders with elite lateral quickness.

Make sense of the dollars

An aerial view of the Rose Bowl on Nov. 22. (Eric Thayer/Los Angeles Times)

UCLA likes to say it doesn’t have an athletic department deficit despite running in the red over the last six fiscal years.

While that statement might be accurate thanks to sustained generosity from the university, which has covered what otherwise would be a nine-figure shortfall, it doesn’t mean the athletic department should have carte blanche to spend money on anything it wants just because Ohio State is doing it.

Being fiscally responsible means making smart choices, and we’re not talking about a move to SoFi Stadium.

It should certainly help that the Big Ten media rights revenue is finally starting to arrive, alongside increased payouts from the conference’s College Football Playoff and NCAA tournament appearances compared with the previous figures from the Pac-12.

Somewhat offsetting that infusion of dollars will be the $20.5-million revenue sharing payments to athletes and the $10 million in so-called Calimony payments to that sister school up north for three years.

The bottom line is this: Much of UCLA’s financial health in the years to come will be tied to sustained success in football. Win games, fill the stadium, bring in the dollars and everyone’s happy.

Announce the contracts

UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond in 2021. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

UCLA’s athletic department is free to make hires and provide contract extensions as it sees fit.

But an issue arises when it essentially decides to keep those deals hidden from the public.

It’s happened twice recently after a Times public records request revealed earlier this month that Cronin received a new five-year contract that was signed last spring. A similar extension for athletic director Martin Jarmond that was signed in the spring of 2024 was not disclosed until November of that year.

A public university that prides itself on integrity, transparency and accountability should not be operating in the shadows.

Support your teams

UCLA fans try and distract an Oregon free-throw shooter at Pauley Pavilion on Dec. 6. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

UCLA features one of the top women’s basketball teams in the country … and is averaging 4,440 fans for home games.

The Bruins have built one of their best offenses under Cronin … and are averaging 5,211 fans for home games.

UCLA just made maybe its most compelling hire in the history of its football program … and is coming off the five worst season attendance figures for home games in the last four decades.

We’ve heard all the excuses. Outrageous ticket prices. Bad start times. Boring opponents. Traffic on the 405. A long commute to Pasadena. Triple-digit temperatures.

Enough.

Either you support your favorite teams or you don’t. And if you don’t, you lose the right to complain — about anything.

Remember when?

UCLA football coach Terry Donahue announces his resignation during a news conference on Dec. 11, 1995. (Jed Jacobsohn / Getty Images)

UCLA’s most prominent Christmas memory won’t keep any Bruins fan warm this time of year.

In his final game at the end of a 20-year run, Terry Donahue coached his team in the Aloha Bowl on Christmas Day in 1995 rather than immediately depart for CBS after agreeing to become a college football analyst for the network.

It wasn’t exactly the most wonderful time of the year.

Kansas built a 23-0 lead early in the third quarter before UCLA’s comeback bid fell short during a 51-30 setback against the Jayhawks.

Afterward, Donahue acknowledged regretting that he did not make the Bruins’ victory over USC more than a month earlier — their fifth consecutive triumph in the series — his final game at the school.

“I did not think that, if I lost today, I would feel as bad as I do,” Donahue said. “I’ll get over it, but probably not as quick as I thought I would. You always focus on your last game, but I’m going to focus on the USC game rather than this. I wouldn’t trade that one for this one anyway.

“Life goes on. I’m going to go on to what I’d already decided to do.”

