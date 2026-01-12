‘It just ain’t going to happen.’ UCLA fans must move on from on-campus stadium wish

Could Drake Stadium be the site of an on-campus UCLA football stadium? Probably not.

The idea of an on-campus football stadium was floated again last week, like it has been so many times over the years at UCLA.

It hasn’t mattered if the Bruins were playing home games at the Coliseum or the Rose Bowl, the pitch has always been the same — the school needs to follow the example of almost every other team in the country and move back onto campus.

The latest proposal came from L. Carlos Simental, a lawyer and UCLA alumnus. Simental wrote an editorial in the Daily Bruin contending that the school should construct a donor-funded, 45,000-seat stadium on the site of the Drake Stadium track and field facility.

Sign up for UCLA Unlocked A weekly newsletter offering big game takeaways, recruiting buzz and everything you need to know about UCLA sports. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue

Such a move, Simental wrote, would capitalize on the excitement created by the hiring of coach Bob Chesney while also helping UCLA reclaim its athletic identity and compete in the Big Ten. Furthermore, Simental argued, the usual excuses about wealthy neighbors quashing such a move over noise and traffic concerns don’t hold sway because it’s ultimately up to the UC Regents.

This all sounded like a plausible plan, so I contacted someone with a comprehensive understanding of UCLA’s history and operations on the westside of Los Angeles to have a breakfast meeting.

What that person went on to say should probably put this idea to rest for at least the next quarter century, saving everybody from getting excited over nothing — particularly with the school apparently intent on a move to SoFi Stadium unless it’s blocked by the courts.

Advertisement

“It just ain’t going to happen,” said John Sandbrook, who was a UCLA assistant chancellor under Charles Young and a central figure in the school’s move from the Coliseum to the Rose Bowl before the 1982 season.

Among other things, Sandbrook said, the practical realities from an architectural standpoint make an on-campus stadium nearly impossible. Construction would necessitate losing a major portion of the underground Parking Structure 7 and at least one-third of the recreational fields, not to mention cutting into the tennis stadium and Bruin Walk to accommodate the southern part of a new, expanded football stadium.

There would have to be a new service tunnel into the stadium from Charles Young Drive north and a new entryway into Parking Structure 7. A dedicated access lane to nearby Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, the primary trauma center on the westside, would have to be created, further snarling traffic.

Advertisement

“You are basically blowing up things and having to rebuild it,” Sandbrook said. “You don’t say for the sake of six football games a year, ‘We’re going to do all these things.’ ”

Enhanced stadium lighting would be a potential nuisance to the campus and the surrounding neighborhood. And those neighbors that Simental dismissed as powerless could rally behind the California Environmental Quality Act, which does apply to UCLA. There’s also the matter of a proposed Metropolitan Transit Authority subway line that could run under campus, with a stop near the Luskin Center. Might that make the excavations needed to construct a football stadium impossible?

The list of potential issues doesn’t stop there. Space constraints could curtail the installation of a comfortably sized concourse, and who’s going to pay for stadium maintenance?

(For argument’s sake, Sandbrook said it was far more plausible to construct a stadium on the site of the Federal Building and Westwood Park, should that area ever go up for sale.)

Sandbrook conceded that the UC Regents could overturn a 1965 decree forbidding both a proposed football stadium on campus and any future possibility of a stadium exceeding the size of what became Drake Stadium, the school’s 11,700-seat track and field facility.

“I’ve seen other resolutions undone,” Sandbrook said, noting the removal of UCLA co-founder Edward Dickinson’s name from the art building in favor of Eli Broad after the regents once ruled the building would permanently be named after Dickinson.

Advertisement

But there’s never been significant momentum for an on-campus stadium since the idea was revisited in the late 1970s and school administrators dismissed it as unrealistic. Given everything that’s been built around the proposed site since then, it seems all the more implausible.

Perhaps Sandbrook put it best in his initial response when I emailed him asking about the idea.

“Fantasy land,” he wrote.

Vibe check

There weren’t a lot of fans watching Tyler Bilodeau during this game earlier this season. (Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)

Something feels off about UCLA men’s basketball.

It’s not just that the Bruins are losing more games than they should and the home crowds are small and lifeless.

There’s sort of a demoralized aura around the program these days.

Coach Mick Cronin’s repeated player misevaluations, recruiting struggles and roster construction issues have compounded into the current malaise.

His initial four seasons at UCLA were awesome. The first team was humming by season’s end, the second went to the Final Four and the next two were among the best in the nation.

Advertisement

But the Bruins’ fortunes have plummeted as the landscape changed. As transfers have increasingly filled his roster, Cronin hasn’t been able to land enough relentless, high-motor athletes who fit his defense-first style. He also hasn’t had the time to develop players who are only on campus for a year or two. Can Cronin win in the new climate of constant transfer portal upheaval and bloated player salaries?

Barring a midseason turnaround, these Bruins (11-5 overall, 3-2 Big Ten) are headed for either a terrible NCAA tournament seeding or will be left out of the thing altogether.

This is what can happen when your fortunes are essentially decided in a short spring window based on which transfers you bring in. Cronin can’t be blamed for betting on Donovan Dent, the top transfer point guard who has fallen far short of expectations.

What really changed the trajectory of this season was the loss of center Aday Mara, whose late move to Michigan forced Cronin to pivot to Xavier Booker and Steven Jamerson II. While Mara has starred for the Wolverines, Booker has been almost unplayable in recent weeks in terms of defense, rebounding and hustle. Jamerson is, at best, a quality backup.

There figures to be another roster overhaul this spring, which will be Cronin’s fourth in as many seasons. The coach spoke wistfully this week of Maryland counterpart Buzz Williams having a veteran team filled with seniors in his final season at Texas A&M that he had been allowed to coach over multiple years.

Does that make Cronin want to get transfers with as many years of eligibility left as possible?

Advertisement

“Yeah, but you’re assuming they’re going to stay,” Cronin said, alluding to the new reality of yearly free agency in college basketball. “So when you’re saying get a guy that’s got three years left, you’re assuming he’s going to stay for the next two. I think the answer might be more of, get somebody that comes in with the right habits defensively, toughness-wise, competitiveness-wise, because you can’t change them in six months.”

The problem is that Cronin hasn’t been able to bring in enough of those guys recently. He explained that roster construction isn’t as simple as picking who you want — coaches need the right players available and the financial resources necessary to land them.

“It’s not like you’re at the grocery store — we need this to fit with that,” Cronin said. “It goes to who’s available and how much money you have when it comes to roster building. Every coach, guys, would love to go back to being able to recruit high school guys and at least limit it to a one-time transfer. Every guy would like to be able to build a team, build relationships with guys.

“Times have changed, you’ve just got to keep trying to figure it out and change with the times because I think that ship has sailed.”

This is where Max Feldman comes in. UCLA’s new assistant general manager was hired to help scout and evaluate transfers and high school recruits, giving Cronin a head start on his options once the transfer portal opens.

If Feldman does his job well, he could be the most valuable player of Bruins basketball operations, helping to restore a brand fading like those championship banners hanging from the rafters of their home arena.

Advertisement

Opinion time

Bob Chesney has brought in a slew of transfers, including a bunch who have agreed to follow their coach across the country from James Madison. Which transfer excites you the most?

Running back Wayne Knight

Edge rusher Sahir West

Defensive lineman Maxwell Roy

Offensive lineman Riley Robell

Wide receiver Aiden Mizell

Somebody else

Click here to vote in our survey.

Poll results

We asked “Where do you think UCLA finds itself on Selection Sunday?”

After 541 votes, the results:

The Bruins just barely make it into the tournament, 56.3%

A solid Big Ten run puts it in Nos. 5-7 range, 22.5%

They’re left out of the tournament for the second time in three years, 19.4%

An elite finish leads to a protected seed, 1.8%

In case you missed it

Eric Dailey Jr. and Trent Perry lead UCLA defensive explosion during win over Maryland

Jordan Chiles shines but UCLA finishes third in competitive Collegiate Quad meet

Emails reveal UCLA and SoFi Stadium discussed the Bruins leaving the Rose Bowl in 2024

Fans aren’t flipping to see UCLA basketball based on sagging home attendance

Advertisement

Five fixes needed to get UCLA men’s basketball on track amid dismaying stretch

UCLA lands a top transfer in James Madison running back Wayne Knight

‘Going to bode well.’ UCLA gymnastics freshmen learn from Jordan Chiles, and competition

Have something Bruin?