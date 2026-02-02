The Bruins are actually lions who picked up another big win

UCLA forward Angela Dugalic celebrates with center Lauren Betts and guard Charlisse Leger-Walker during a win over Iowa Sunday at Pauley Pavilion.

UCLA coach Cori Close constantly reminds her players to ignore every mention of a streak and any hint that they have arrived.

The Bruins are hoping to extend one streak and avenge another this season, but the only way Close and her players believe they can accomplish that is ignoring all of it.

No. 2 UCLA was in complete control during an 88-65 win over No. 8 Iowa Sunday, extending its winning streak to 15 games. As we reach February and inch closer to March, is this veteran UCLA team with tremendous depth ready to avenge its streak of losing to the eventual national champion during three consecutive seasons?

Advertisement

Hawkeyes coach Jan Jensen suggested yes, she just lost to the best team in the country.

“We played Connecticut, ranked No. 1, and we’ve now played UCLA,” Jensen said during her postgame interview on Hawkeye Radio Network. “There’s no question in my mind who No. 1 is. I haven’t played three and four, but I wouldn’t argue against UCLA. They just have so many weapons and they’re so efficient.”

Sign up for UCLA Unlocked A weekly newsletter offering big game takeaways, recruiting buzz and everything you need to know about UCLA sports. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue

Close joked she expected Jensen’s endorsement, but knocked the suggestion the Bruins are ready to play for a national championship.

“We’re not yet,” Close said with no hesitation. “We’re not. I think that one of the things that last year taught me as a leader is that you can never feel like you’ve arrived at your standard. The team that starts reading what the outside world is saying about them or starts settling into a comfort zone, they’re the ones that lose their momentum and lose their edge.

“I think that the edge is a really good place because it’s where your talent is not the factor. It’s when you’re forced to develop the discipline and the skill that it takes to really be successful. And I want our team to live on that edge every day.”

Advertisement

During seemingly every media interview this season, her experienced players have echoed that message.

UCLA assistant coach Tasha Brown was the latest to inspire the team, drawing on her experience during a safari. Her group saw friendly lions during the day, but they were warned they had to leave by dusk because that’s when the lions began to hunt.

The Bruins agreed they could be friendly before and after games, but during games, they must hunt.

“The target is not on our backs, we have a target on other people,” said Angela Dugalic, who led the Bruins with 22 points off the bench against Iowa on Sunday. “... We’re not taking anybody or any team, any game for granted. I don’t care where you’re ranked, or who you are, at the end of the day, you’re our opponent and that’s it.”

Speaking of streaks

John Wooden in 1972. (Associated Press)

The UCLA women’s basketball team’s 15-game winning streak stirs memories of the most iconic winning streak in Bruins history.

Advertisement

It began with a UCLA men’s basketball victory over UC Santa Barbara on Jan. 23, 1971. And it continued for an NCAA-record 88 remarkable games. Notre Dame rallied from a 17-point deficit to earn a 71-70 win over UCLA to end the streak on Jan. 19, 1974.

“It’s the continuation thing that makes you proud,” UCLA coach John Wooden said. “It’s not something one team could do all by itself.”

The Times revisited the Bruins’ streak in great detail in 2010. Read more here.

Google him?

Bob Chesney, center, with athletic director Martin Jarmond, left, and Chancellor Julio Frenk during his introduction in December. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

New UCLA football coach Bob Chesney spent the last week running some of the same motivational plays that vaulted Indiana coach Curt Cignetti to a national title.

Like Cignetti, Chesney won big at James Madison before earning a head coaching job at a Big Ten school nobody expected to contend for a conference title, much less a national championship.

Advertisement

Cignetti famously stated: “I win. Google me” during a new introducing him as the Hoosiers’ new head football coach. He followed it up by setting championship expectations at a school that held the record for most losses in NCAA history.

During a Wooden Athletic Fund fundraiser last week, Chesney told donors: “When we as a staff talk to these recruits, we want UCLA to be considered the greatest place in the world to play football. Period. That’s it. The greatest place in the world to play football. Which means the greatest place in the world to then watch a football game. And it’s the greatest place in the world to be connected with the players and the coaches and the community within it. It really does take a village, and there’s never been a time in the history of sports you that you can affect that team. Let’s go be great and make this the greatest place in the world to play football.”

Chesney followed it up by firing up a broader audience during a UCLA men’s basketball game at Pauley Pavilion on Saturday.

“It’s an honor to be here. I’d like to introduce you to our staff, the best staff in the world. ... I’ve been here about a month now. Looking around, there’s nothing average that I see about UCLA. There is nothing average. And I did not come here to be average. This is the team of the future. That future starts now. Go Bruins.”

Perfect again

Jordan Chiles competes in floor exercise on her way to a perfect score. (Jesus Ramirez / UCLA Athletics)

UCLA gymnast Jordan Chiles delivered another perfect 10 on the floor exercise during the Bruins’ win over Washington on Friday despite battling an illness.

Advertisement

“I think I’m understanding my body,” Chiles said. “... I’ve been sick for the past two days. Obviously last week our team was pretty down and I was the last one to get it. And so I think what really helps me get to this point is really my teammates. Understanding that no matter where I’m at, no matter the circumstance, we all have each other’s back.”

Watch her full routine here.

Olympic spotlight

No. 3 UCLA women’s water polo (6-0) won the Tritan Invitational, defeating No. 2 USC (8-1) Sunday at the Canyonview Aquatic Center at UC San Diego.

The Bruins have defeated five teams ranked in the top 10 and improved to 57-42 in the series against the Trojans.

Senior Taylor Smith led UCLA with a game-high five goals and added an assist. Senior Bia Mantellato and freshman Katherine O’Dea finished with two goals apiece. Mantellato drew a penalty, an exclusion and tallied a steal in the win. O’Dea drew an exclusion and recorded two assists for a total of four points in her first matchup against the Trojans. Junior Lauren Steele earned 13 saves and one steal while surrendering nine goals.

Advertisement

Survey time

Aside from football and basketball, what is your favorite UCLA sport? You can select up to three

Click here to vote in our survey.

Survey results

We asked, “Do you support Mick Cronin as UCLA’s men’s basketball coach?”

After 569 votes, the results.

Yes, 75.9%

No, 24.1%

In case you missed it

Angela Dugalic and No. 2 UCLA dominate No. 8 Iowa for 15th consecutive win

Shaikin: In these times, Jackie Robinson’s team should not grace the White House

How Tai Babilonia’s groundbreaking career shattered barriers for U.S. figure skaters

UCLA falls to Indiana in a double-overtime heartbreaker: ‘We deserved to lose’

Advertisement

Jordan Chiles achieves another perfect 10 to lead UCLA past Washington

UCLA women look to refine game against No. 8 Iowa on Sunday

‘New evidence’ gives Jordan Chiles a chance to secure the return of her Olympic bronze medal

Tyler Bilodeau has 18 points as Bruins are too much for shorthanded Ducks

Foul trouble doesn’t stop Lauren Betts from leading UCLA women to 14th straight win

Sydney Barros developing into a contributor for UCLA gymnastics team

Advertisement

New UCLA football coach Bob Chesney impresses high school coaches with energy, vision

UCLA will face Purdue, Michigan State, among others at home next football season

Inside UCLA gymnastics star Jordan Chiles’ perfect floor routine

Have something Bruin?