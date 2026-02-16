‘He’s the best.’ Tyler Bilodeau fights to get Bruins wins

How far the UCLA men’s basketball team goes this season might well depend on the continued maturation of Tyler Bilodeau.

The 6-foot-9 senior forward from Kennewick, Wash., is the team leader in several key categories and has demonstrated versatility and dependability that make him a threat in the post and on the perimeter.

Bilodeau started 33 games in 2024-25, leading the Bruins in scoring at 13.5 points per game and finishing second on the squad in rebounding (4.6 per game). He scored in double figures 24 times and had at least 20 points four times.

One year later, his numbers are even better.

“I work on everything,” he said. “The things I’m good at, shooting, and then expand to things like defense and making plays off the dribble.”

Despite the Bruins’ 30-point loss to second-ranked Michigan in Ann Arbor on Saturday, their floor leader likes where the team sits with six regular season games left — especially given the return of Skyy Clark, who sat out 10 games with a hamstring injury but played 16 minutes and netted eight points in his return against the Wolverines.

“We’re in a good spot,” Bilodeau said. “We’ve battled some injuries but we have some big games coming up.”

Bilodeau ranks second in the Big Ten in three-point percentage — unusual for a player his size — and is not afraid to unleash a long-range shot if left alone.

“It doesn’t matter how I score, whether it’s behind the line or in the paint, ” he said. “Any way I can get open. My teammates have 100% confidence in me for sure.”

Bilodeau began his collegiate career at Oregon State, playing in 64 games (starting 45) in two seasons in Corvallis, Ore. He played in all 32 games as a freshman (averaging 7.0 points) and as a sophomore (averaging 14.3 points and 5.7 rebounds).

His decision to transfer to Westwood before his junior year came only after much contemplation and he does not regret it.

“Playing against UCLA my freshman and sophomore year, seeing their style of play and wanting to play in the [NCAA] tournament,” Bilodeau said about his reasons for the move. “Also, I really wanted to improve.”

Tyler Bilodeau is ready to slam home two points. (Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)

Coveted by head coach Mick Cronin for his scoring ability and “stretch five” capabilities, Bilodeau joined a loaded roster that also added Clark (Louisville), Kobe Johnson (USC) and Eric Dailey Jr. (Oklahoma State). UCLA received a signed grant-in-aid agreement from him on April 28, 2024, and he joined the program that summer.

“We’re thrilled to add Tyler to our Bruin family,” Cronin said at the time. “He’s a high character young man that I’ve seen develop in front of my eyes in the Pac-12. Tyler has become a very versatile threat on offense with the ability to score in the post and from behind the three-point line.”

Bilodeau recorded his first double-double (18 points, 11 rebounds) of the season Jan. 31 in a double overtime loss to Indiana and made UCLA’s biggest shot of the season so far, the game-winning three-pointer with eight seconds left in a 69-67 triumph over then fourth-ranked Purdue on Jan. 20. He tallied a career-high 34 points in UCLA’s nonconference finale versus UC Riverside on Dec. 23.

Growing up about 140 miles from Spokane, it took Bilodeau a while to adapt to life in the sprawling metropolis known as Los Angeles.

“It’s always a little hard to adjust to a new environment,” he said. “The biggest thing to get used to was the traffic.”

Bilodeau was the 2021-22 Gatorade boys basketball player of the year in Washington after averaging 22.7, 10.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 blocks as a senior while powering the Kamiakin High Braves to a fourth- place finish in the Class 4A state tournament.

Bilodeau comes from an athletic family as both of his parents played at the professional level. A sociology major, Tyler wears No. 34 in honor of his mother, Cass, who wore it while at Montana State and in the WNBA. His father, Brent, was picked 17th by the Montreal Canadiens in the 1991 NHL draft and played 12 years of pro and semi-pro hockey.

“There’s so much I could say, but it’s helped a ton,” Bilodeau admitted. “They’ve been there, done that. Having that voice, keeping that hunger in me to push myself comes from them. Having gone through the ups and downs themselves they taught me mentally not to get too high or too low, just keep a level head.”

Bilodeau has also benefited from Cronin’s tutelage.

“He’s helped a lot, just in learning the game,” Bilodeau said. “Reading the defense and offense. He’s known for being a defensive coach and he’s helped me so much in that area. He’s intense and always pushes me.”

UCLA is 17-8 overall and 9-5 in a Big Ten Conference that boasts five schools ranked in the top 15: Michigan, Illinois, Purdue, Nebraska and Michigan State — the Bruins’ next opponent.

Bilodeau has started 22 of the 23 games in which he has played this season, averaging 30.9 minutes, a team-high 17.9 points and a team-best 5.6 rebounds (tied with Dailey). He is shooting 51.4% from the field, 45.2% from beyond the arc and 86.3% at the free-throw line.

Through Saturday, Bilodeau was ranked second in the Big Ten in three-point shooting (45%) and 11th in scoring. He has totaled at least 10 points 21 times, scoring 20 or more on seven occasions.

“He’s the best,” Cronin said after watching his star score 15 of his 19 points in the second half of a 77-73 win against Washington on Feb. 7. “I’ll miss him dearly. He’s been huge for us. Wayne Tinkle found him and did a great job with him at Oregon State. He wasn’t a high-rated guy but he grew a little and got a lot stronger. When Tyler works hard he just keeps getting better. He’s a great guy.”

Although he is potentially a second-round pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Bilodeau refuses to look that far ahead.

“I’m not really thinking about it,” he said. “You hear stuff, but right now I’m just focused on the team and winning games.”

The next Ted Lasso?

A brief clip of UCLA football coach Bob Chesney’s instructions to his players went viral last week, inspiring praise from fellow UCLA coaches, alumni and fans. One supporter responded on X that he was so inspired by Chesney’s leadership, he planned to attend two more football games during the upcoming season with his family.

“Who is the guy who makes the omelettes?” Chesney asks during a team meeting and football players respond, “Alan.”

Chesney continues, “Alan. So you should all know that, right? ... You should know everybody else that’s in there. Everybody that’s doing the house cleaning in here, you should try to know their name. Walk by them and say ‘hi.’ Think of it as someone’s mother, someone’s sister, someone’s aunt, someone’s something because it is someone’s something. Let’s make sure we respect them that way. They’re not here to pick up after you, they’re part of our team.

”... So do not think they are here to serve you. They are not. They are your equal. They are your equal. They’re just like any coach, they’re just like any great player on this team.

“The best teams in America, it’s never about any one person.”

You can watch Chesney’s speech here.

Tough opening weekend

The No. 1 UCLA baseball team hit a speed bump during opening weekend.

The Bruins posted an 8-4 win over UC San Diego on Friday and a 7-2 win Saturday at Jackie Robinson Stadium before falling 8-7 to the Tritons.

The game featured five lead changes and three ties. With one on and one out, Nick Costello launched a two-run homer to put UCSD ahead 8-6. UCLA got a solo homer from Mulivai Levu, but the Bruins couldn’t complete the rally.

Bruins tested in Florida

The No. 6 UCLA softball team expected to be tested during a key tournament in Clearwater, Fla. The bruising top 25 competition lived up to expectations.

Megan Grant hit three homers to lift UCLA (7-3) to a 6-5 win over Missouri after the Bruins lost 4-3 to Oklahoma State on Friday.

On Saturday, UCLA lost 11-0 to No. 3 Tennessee and 11-7 to No. 7 Florida State.

The Bruins rebounded with an 8-0 run-rule win over No. 12 Louisiana State. Senior starting pitcher Taylor Tinsley delivered a complete game shutout.

