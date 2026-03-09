UCLA won a Big Ten tournament title with a group of ‘Pac-12 Avengers’

The UCLA women’s basketball team poses with the Big Ten tournament trophy after defeating Iowa on Sunday.

Women’s basketball players whose careers began at Utah, Stanford, Washington State, Oregon State, Oregon and UCLA celebrated together on the court Sunday. They donned a hat that represented a different conference than they had ever anticipated playing in when they were high school seniors.

It was the Big Ten tournament championship, but UCLA’s winning roster featured a medley of Pac-12 remnants cutting down the nets at Gainbridge Fieldhouse after blowing out Iowa to take the conference title for the second straight year.

After the Pac-12 collapsed in 2024, scattering the remaining teams to various NCAA conferences, questions around the women’s programs were everywhere. In that time, some historically strong programs like Stanford and Arizona have struggled.

The Bruins, though, have found success as a Big Ten giant, with the vestiges of the old conference united in the most unlikely way.

“We call ourselves the Pac-12 Avengers,” UCLA wing Charlisse Leger-Walker said. “We’ve joked about that all year.”

Between them, current UCLA players have two Pac-12 championships, 10 all-Pac-12 players, one all-Pac-12 defensive player, five all-Pac-12 rookie team members and one Pac-12 tournament MVP.

Seven players began their careers at UCLA, including Kiki Rice and Gabriela Jaquez who were a part of the Pac-12 Bruins. But every other Bruin has a history in the Pac-12 as well. Lauren Betts played her freshman year at Stanford. Gianna Kneepkens was a long-time starter at Utah. Angela Dugalic played one year at Oregon. Leger-Walker was one of the top scorers in the Pac-12 for Washington State in the Pac-12 and WCC.

Even Timea Gardiner, who has redshirted this season and hasn’t played a single game yet with the Bruins due to a knee injury, was a part of the Oregon State team that went to the Sweet 16 in 2024 and will be one of the last original Pac-12 players to play in an NCAA game next season.

“It’s crazy,” Kneepkens said. “It was such a great conference, and we all played against each other. Just to be able to have this last season with a lot of seniors that we kind of know each other has been really fun.”

No other team has as many Pac-12 holdovers. The other Big Ten teams — USC, Oregon and Washington — have far fewer original Pac-12ers. The teams in the ACC and Big 12 have few as well, even in an ever-growing transfer portal landscape across women’s basketball.

UCLA coach Cori Close and senior Gabriela Jaquez are surrounded Bruins celebrating after beating Iowa in the Big Ten tournament title game Sunday in Indianapolis. (Justin Casterline / Getty Images)

“I think it’s just a credit to UCLA and every time we played against them, there was this like, aura, I guess, when they played against us, it was just like, ‘I really have to focus, like they are coming in to wreck us, like, what do we have to do to stop them?’” said Dugalic, who scored a freshman-year high 13 points when the Ducks faced UCLA in early 2021. “When they were in the transfer portal, just like I want to be at the best of the best. And everybody who came in kept building blocks.”

All the Pac-12 players had played against each other in meaningful conference games, too. UCLA took out Kneepkens and Utah in the 2024 Pac-12 quarterfinal.

“And then Charlisse beat us my freshman year,” Rice said, referencing Washington State’s 2023 Pac-12 championship upset of UCLA, where Leger-Walker was named the tournament MVP. “But then to get to the final game, we beat Lauren at Stanford in the semifinals. “So there’s a lot of really cool connections that we have between all of us.”

UCLA’s five seniors are all projected to get drafted into the WNBA. All five — whether at UCLA or somewhere else — began at the Pac-12.

UCLA guard Kiki Rice celebrates with a trophy after receiving the Big Ten tournament most outstanding player honors Sunday in Indianapolis. (Michael Conroy / Associated Press)

Next season’s seniors will be the last players who played in the original Pac-12. Sayvia Sellers (Washington) and Juju Watkins (USC) are the only two players with their original team from that season.

This year, the Bruins are representing some of the last players who were a part of the original conference. The new Pac-12 will begin next season, and Oregon State and Washington State will be there, but the rest are a hodgepodge of Mountain West and WCC and other teams.

UCLA is keeping the conference’s women’s basketball history alive in its quest for an NCAA title. After losing that 2023 game to Leger-Walker, Rice collected a conference tournament MVP of her own, alongside the former Cougar on Sunday.

“We’re like the Pac-12 All-Stars,” Rice said.

Chiles stays perfect

Another week, another Jordan Chiles perfect 10.

Chiles, a senior Olympic gold medalist, scored her first 10 of the season the uneven bars and won the all-around competition with a score of 39.700 during the Bruins’ meet at Stanford on Saturday.

Jordan Chiles scores her first perfect 🔟 on bars this season and her 6th 10 of the year!



📺: ACCNX#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/DZpoPho2Gi — UCLA Gymnastics (@uclagymnastics) March 7, 2026

No. 5 UCLA defeated No. 10 Stanford 197.775-197.425, extending its win streak to eight meets.

The Bruins host rival Utah at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. It will be the final home meet for seniors Ciena Alipio, Madisyn Anyimi, Chiles and Carissa Clay.

Baseball rallies for Big Ten sweep

The No. 1 UCLA baseball team has proven it can score under pressure.

The Bruins (13-2, 3-0 Big Ten) erased a five-run deficit on the road Sunday, rallying for a 10-7 win at Ohio State (5-9, 0-3) to complete a three-game sweep of the Buckeyes.

After falling behind 5-0, Dean West hit a bases-clearing double in the fifth to tie the score at 5–5. Mulivai Levu hit his third home run of the series, delivering a two-run blast in the eighth to put UCLA in front. The Bruins tacked on three more runs and Easton Hawk pitched 2.1 innings to earn the win.

Will Gasparino leads the Bruins with 11 home runs so far this season, while top MLB draft prospect Roch Cholowsky has smashed eight homers.

