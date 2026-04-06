UCLA women’s basketball players crown Cori Close as their champion

UCLA guard Kiki Rice throws confetti on the of coach Cori Close while on stage after receiving the NCAA national championship trophy on Sunday in Phoenix.

UCLA coach Cori Close refused to call the Bruins’ national championship win Sunday personally validating. She said it didn’t matter what people had thought about her as a coach.

Her players, though, were as excited for their coach as they were for themselves after defeating South Carolina 79-51 to claim the first NCAA national title in program history.

“I’m super proud of her as well, the way she responded as a leader last year,” UCLA senior guard Gabriela Jaquez said. “We responded well. Obviously we’re here now. I think it started with Coach Cori and the way she wanted to make a change in our program and get us back here, get this result.”

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Close, who has been with the Bruins since 2011, got UCLA close last season when the Bruins reached the Final Four and were blown out by Connecticut in the semifinal.

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But they turned the tables on South Carolina on Sunday, and Close said the best feeling was knowing that her process could work.

“This has been a calling, not a job,” Close said. “I’ve been saying it all day, but I don’t even know how else to say it, it’s immeasurably more than I could ask or imagine. I’m really grateful.”

UCLA coach Cori Close points across the court and talks with guard Kiki Rice during a win over South Carolina in the NCAA national title game Sunday in Phoenix. (Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)

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At times during her career, Close was viewed as an excellent recruiter and strong motivational speaker, but her tactical decisions were easy to question every time her team faltered during big moments. During the course of UCLA’s win over South Carolina, Close demonstrated every weakness her team showed during the past four years had been corrected. The result, was a lopsided victory that announced her arrival as one of women’s college basketball’s top coaches.

WNBA star Caitlin Clark on posted on X, “Not many care about the game as much as Coach Close … couldn’t be happier for her!!”

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said Close and her Bruins deserved all the praise.

“Cori is one of those people who really works at making our game better. Not just UCLA, but our entire game,” Staley said. “She’s always speaking out, uplifting our game in so many areas that it’s hard to continue to do that while maintaining the job that you have to do every day. But she finds the time.

UCLA coach Cori Close hugs South Carolina Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley before their teams faced off for a national title Sunday in Phoenix. (Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)

“Although we didn’t win, I can swallow it because we lost to a really good human being and a good team that represent women’s basketball well.”

Close will have to face a rebuild and likely have to work the transfer portal hard in the coming weeks to replace her six seniors and graduate students. But now, it might be a little bit easier since she’s proven her players bought in and she can win.

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“Coach Cori really stayed patient with me,” said senior Lauren Betts, who was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. “She wanted to see me accomplish everything that I’d ever dreamed of. They just continued to remind me, they want me to see myself the way they all see me. I feel like now at this point I can finally truly do that. I think that’s what I’m most proud of.”

Not only win, either, but in such joyous fashion that it kept many of the players committed to the program and each other. Close’s approach ultimately carried them to a national championship.

UCLA forward Gabriela Jaquez dribbles under pressure from South Carolina forward Joyce Edwards Sunday in Phoenix. (Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)

“It’s about their work and their habits yielding,” Close said while tearing up. “We say this, we want to recruit courageous. There were a lot of times we wondered if it could be true. I said I wanted to find uncommon, courageous women that were willing to make uncommon choices that maybe possibly could yield an uncommon result, and today it did.”

More love for the national champions

The UCLA women’s basketball team’s win sparked celebrations throughout the country.

UCLA two-sport star Megan Grant, who spent part of the fall practicing and playing on the Bruins basketball team, helped the softball team sweep Indiana before catching a flight to Phoenix. She greeted the basketball team at its hotel and joined the celebration, getting decked in UCLA national championship gear and receiving a piece of the title net from Close.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, a proud UCLA alum, recorded a video congratulating the team on its title win from one champion to another. “You guys made the entire Bruin nation so proud,” he said.

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Lakers legend Magic Johnson, former U.S. Soccer star Abby Wambach, former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Kamala Harris, Gov. Gavin Newsom, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and many others congratulated the Bruins on social media. The state capital was lit in UCLA colors Sunday night in honor of the Bruins’ win. Fans greeted the team when the Bruins’ bus from the airport arrived on campus Sunday night.

UCLA is inviting fans to a national title celebration at Pauley Pavilion on Wednesday night. The official start time has not yet been announced.

Gymnastics advances to NCAA championships

The UCLA gymnastics team was locked in a tight battle Sunday in Corvallis, Ore., for a spot in the national championship meet.

The Bruins, however, were confident their super-power event — the floor exercise, their final rotation — would keep alive their goal of winning a national title.

Ciena Alipio scored a 9.875; Mika Webster-Longin, Sydney Barros and Ashlee Sullivan all scored a 9.900; and Tiana Sumanasekera added a 9.925.

Then it was time for senior Jordan Chiles to close out the meet for the Bruins.

Chiles delivered the same dynamic floor routine that has earned high scores all season, bursting into tears as soon as she stuck the final landing. She was rewarded with her eighth perfect 10 of the season and clinched the regional victory for the Bruins.

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It was UCLA’s 25th NCAA regional title and the program’s first since 2019.

UCLA’s final team score was 197.725. Minnesota was next in line with 197.625 and will join the Bruins as the teams advancing to the national title meet.

Longtime UCLA rival Utah placed third with 197.500 and Alabama was fourth with 197.175.

Louisiana State, Stanford, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma and Arkansas are the other six teams that advanced to the national championships, which will be held April 16 and 18 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

No. 1 UCLA baseball sweeps No. 12 USC

The No. 1 UCLA baseball team completed a three-game sweep of No. 12 USC at Jackie Robinson Field, rolling to a 10-4 victory.

With the score tied 3-3 in the fifth inning, Will Gasparino hit a two-run homer. Mulivai Levu added a two-run homer in the sixth, and Roch Cholowsky tacked on a three-run blast in the eighth.

UCLA earned a 12-4 win over USC on Friday, then had to rally for a 9-8 win Saturday.

The Bruins (29-2, 15-0 Big Ten) are riding a 23-game win streak. The Trojans (27-6, 10-5) started the season on a 19-game win streak but have been challenged by Big Ten competition.

The UCLA football team kicked off spring workouts this past week. We’ll get our first chance to talk with players this week and promise to have more football coverage in the newsletters to come.

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UCLA crushes South Carolina to win NCAA women’s basketball national championship

UCLA players say Cori Close has evolved from motivator to championship leader

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Plaschke: UCLA defies expectations with a TKO of Texas and isn’t backing down from title fight

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