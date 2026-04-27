UCLA linebacker Scott Taylor describes Bruins’ transformation ahead of spring game

UCLA sophomore linebacker Scott Taylor is eager to earn an expanded role under new coach Bob Chesney and his staff.

The Bruins went through two workouts last week and hosted a clinic for 175 high school coaches on Friday. Now they are entering their final week of spring football practice ahead of the team’s spring game Saturday at the Rose Bowl.

Taylor is trying to follow Chesney’s game plan, winning with his food choices, weight training, communication and effort before he even hits the practice field.

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“I played last year at like 233 [pounds] and I’m up to almost 245,” said Taylor, who was named to the All-CIF Southern Section Division 3 team after making 91 tackles his senior year at Loyola High, not far from Westwood. “It’s been all good weight, I got faster so I can’t complain. It wasn’t a hard process to gain all of that weight because it just came naturally.”

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He played in all 12 games and blocked a field goal in the last game against crosstown rival USC. Taylor said he’s been put in a position this spring to display all his skills.

“Playing that hybrid where I’m going from edge to linebacker is advantageous because I’m a little heavier,” he said. “It’s going great. If they put me at safety I’d be happy to play there. I really pride myself on being able to do multiple things. I know they see that and being able to line up off the edge, pass rush and come up behind the ball... it really plays to my skill set. I have a linebacker background so a lot of the stuff behind the ball I’m more familiar with.

“This spring it’s been a lot of footwork on the edge, pass rush and understanding my responsibilities off the ball. I told them at the beginning I wanted to be a guy they could trust to do multiple things and I pride myself on being able to do both of those roles.”

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It is only his second year in the program, but Taylor has more experience in Westwood than a wave of new UCLA players and he’s eager to help them get acclimated.

“I want to be humble so I wouldn’t call myself a leader, but I think I lead by my actions,” said Taylor, who had 12 tackles in a reserve role as a freshman while also playing on special teams. “I love being here, that’s why I came back, but I love doing what we do every day so I think people feed off my energy because I have so much fun doing what we do out here.”

Chesney and defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler were instrumental in Taylor’s decision to remain a Bruin.

UCLA interim coach Tim Skipper congratulates linebacker Scott Taylor (20) after he blocked a USC field-goal attempt on Nov. 29. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

“I got a couple of phone calls from both of them,” he said. “I knew I was staying before I met them in person, but on the phone they just talked about my role on the team, how they see the program going and things like that. You know Ches… he has the greatest energy in the whole world. Every meeting, every practice — there’s nothing too small for him.

“He came in here and the first thing he talked about is we’re not gonna win games unless we have a clean locker room and a clean weight room, so we’re going to have a competition on whose locker is the cleanest and who’s rack is the cleanest in the weight room. It’s stuff like that … starting at square one and building its way up.”

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Taylor said he appreciates that his coaches are always tracking players’ progress. He described Hitschler as “super high intensity” leader who always tells his players what they need to correct.

“Everything is scored from every rep in the weight room, every rep on the field, every time you need to clean your locker, every test in the winter to know the scheme,” Taylor said. “... That’s all measured and being able to track it gives you a lot of clarity so you know where you stand.”

Chesney also keeps players on their toes, randomly sprinkling special teams drills throughout practice to simulate game situations.

“Last year, it was a lot of first period, do some special teams then practice, then end with some special teams,” Taylor said. “Normally here, it’s do some special teams, come back with the team, throw in a random punt or two, go to team, then end with special teams, so there’s a lot more incorporated into our practice, which kind of resembles a game. He’ll randomly throw the punt team in after the offense stalls out and just having us all prepared gives it a more real-life feel.”

Taylor said he enjoys working against UCLA’s offensive linemen.

“They rotate so much, but I get reps against everybody — Mack [Indestad], JD [Rayner], Hall [Schmidt] and Jordan [Davis] — those are really the four that I see the most. They’re all doing a great job and they’ve gotten a lot better since the start of spring.”

UCLA running back Jaivian Thomas finds a hole in the New Mexico defense at the Rose Bowl on Sept. 12. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

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On the other side of the football, Jaivian Thomas has broken off long runs every practice.

Thomas, a 5-foot-11, 195-pound senior, has appeared in 30 games (last season at UCLA and the previous two at California). The running back from Oakland is eager to make 2026 the most productive season of his college career.

“It’s been going great. Consistent, the offense is looking really good, the whole team is looking good,” Thomas said. “Man, I’m excited.”

Chesney called the running backs group one of the strongest on the team and Thomas agreed.

“Most definitely, the run game is unmatched,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of good guys in the room who can do almost everything. We compete in everything we do, especially in the weight room. We take it serious. In the Big Ten, there aren’t too many guys who are small, so we gotta take pride being in the weight room. I feel the O-line is a lot better than last year. Everybody on the line has shown they can play.”

Thomas, who rushed for 294 yards and one touchdown in 81 carries last year, has been impressed with quarterback Nico Iamaleava’s leadership in the huddle.

“He’s been that dude,” Thomas said. “He’s doing a good job of being more consistent vocally. He did it last year too but like you can tell it really means something this year and that’s a good sign from your starting quarterback.”

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Chesney’s dad, Bob Chesney Sr., attended practice Tuesday and won over Thomas.

“His dad is hilarious, I’m not gonna lie,” Thomas said. “He’s very funny. I was confused who he was when I first met him, but when they told me, I was like ‘OK, that makes sense.’ They resemble each other, they’re funny and they talk a lot.”

Sophomore running back Troy Leigber had one of his best practices last week, breaking tackles to gain extra yardage.

“Troy works very hard and is taking the right steps every day,” Thomas said. “Every practice he’s doing something better than he did the last practice. I’m excited for what Troy’s gonna do this year but not just him. This is the fastest offense I’ve been around. Nobody is selfish. We’ve got guys finishing blocks downfield and the receivers take pride in that. Since I’ve been in college that’s not something I’ve been a part of much.”

UCLA men’s volleyball earns No. 1 seed

UCLA (29-1) earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA men’s volleyball tournament and will play the winner of UC Irvine (18-8) versus Penn State (22-7) at 5 p.m. Saturday at Pauley Pavilion.

The Bruins clinched the top seed after winning their ninth Mountain Pacific Sports Federation tournament championship Saturday in Provo, Utah, defeating crosstown rival USC in four sets — 25-23, 22-25, 28-26 and 26-24.

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A field of 12 teams is competing for the national title.

No. 3-seed Long Beach State (24-4) will play the winner of Loyola Chicago (20-8) versus Saint Francis (18-11) at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Pyramid.

And USC (19-7) earned one of five at-large berths, returning to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2019. The Trojans will face Belmont Abbey (20-5) in Honolulu at 8 p.m. on Friday. The winner advances to play No. 2-seed Hawaii (27-5) Saturday at 7 p.m.

ESPN+ will stream all first- and second-round matches.

The national semifinal and championship will be played at Pauley Pavilion on May 9 and May 11.

Last season, Long Beach defeated UCLA to clinch its fourth national title.

UCLA softball scores its sixth sweep

The No. 7 UCLA softball team earned its sixth series sweep of the season, defeating No. 22 Washington 7-5 on Friday, 7-2 on Saturday and 9-1 in a game shortened to five innings Sunday in Seattle.

The Bruins (44-5, 19-2 Big Ten) host No. 14 Oregon (38-10, 18-3) Friday through Sunday to close the regular season. It will be the final homestand for seniors stars Jordan Woolery, Megan Grant and Taylor Tinsley, although UCLA is expected to host NCAA tournament games.

UCLA baseball runs out of rallies

The No. 1 UCLA baseball team dropped one game during a weekend conference series against feisty Sacramento State, rallying for a 6-5 win Friday and a 5-3 win Saturday before falling 9-6 on Sunday.

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On Friday, UCLA trailed 5-4 in the bottom of the ninth inning when Roman Martin hit a single that tied the score and Roch Cholowsky raced home on a chaotic defensive miscue to clinch the victory.

On Saturday, UCLA fell behind 2-0 in the first inning and surrendered a lead in the seventh before scoring two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to seal a win.

And on Sunday, Sacramento State scored five runs in the third inning and added three more in the seventh to knock off the nation’s top-ranked team. Cholowsky hit two home runs, but it wasn’t enough to fend off the upset.

UCLA (39-4) will play at UC Santa Barbara on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. (ESPN+). The Gauchos (27-14) beat the Bruins 4-0 on April 14 at Jackie Robinson Stadium to break UCLA’s nation-leading 27-game winning streak.

Former Bruins earn early WNBA minutes

Gabriela Jaquez is getting rave reviews in Chicago, where she immediately is taking on a big preseason role thanks to her versatility and injuries that have sidelined some veteran Sky players.

Jaquez had 12 points and three rebounds in 19 minutes off the bench during a 108-104 preseason loss to the Mercury.

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“The best thing about Gabriela is she has the ability to impact the game in multiple ways without needing the ball,” Sky coach Tyler Marsh told the Chicago Sun-Times. “Whether that’s cutting hard and creating space for others, she’s highly dependable.”

Former Bruins Lauren Betts and Angela Dugalic started their first preseason game with the Washington Mystics.

Betts had 13 points, five rebounds, one block and one assist in 23 minutes and Dugalic had two points and five rebounds in 20 minutes during the Washington Mystics’ 77-66 loss to the Minnesota Lynx.

The remaining UCLA rookies will see their first preseason action when the Connecticut Sun play on the road against the expansion Toronto Tempo on Wednesday.

In case you missed it

Playmakers emerge as UCLA coach Bob Chesney dials up pressure during spring practice

Nico Iamaleava helped sell Landon Ellis on turning UCLA football into a winner

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Coach Bob Chesney points to UCLA’s improved defense during spring football

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