UCLA Unlocked: Veterans credit culture for No. 1 baseball team’s success

UCLA junior outfielder Dean West connects with the ball during the No. 1 Bruins’ 9-6 win over No. 13 Oregon Sunday, May 10, 2026, at Jackie Robinson Field.

It’s been a fun season so far for the No.1 UCLA baseball team.

The Bruins (45-6, 24-2 Big Ten) are the first UCLA baseball team to reach more than 40 wins in 44 games, going 25-6 at home.

UCLA locked up the Big Ten Conference regular season championship after sweeping Michigan State on May 1 and have one more series at Washington before competing in the Big Ten tournament.

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The Bruins went 2-1 during a their final homestand of the regular season against No.13 Oregon. UCLA rolled to an 11-1 win Friday and lost 9-6 on Saturday. And outfielder Dean West hit a game-winning grand slam on Sunday, helping seal a 9-6 win and series victory.

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UCLA’s roster features 17 upperclassmen, with seven planning to leave after this season. The veterans are working to pass on their knowledge to the younger Bruins.

“We’re a tight team, so we all talk together and we’re older guys just trying to pass them what we know so they can build the culture next season,” senior Payton Brennan said.

Bruins coach John Savage has led the Bruins to three consecutive 40-win seasons.

His players attribute that success to the culture Savage has established. While the transfer portal has made it possible for players to change schools, Savage said he is proud of the seniors who have been with the program for four years — especially when they didn’t start getting a lot of playing time.

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Savage said no single player is the star of the team even though the roster includes Roch Cholowsky, the presumed No. 1 pick in the upcoming MLB draft. Savage said each player has bought into the program, including sophomore right-handed pitcher Wylan Moss.

Moss didn’t start immediately, but when right-handed pitcher Logan Reddemann was injured, Moss pounced on the opportunity.

“[Savage] talks about not pitching as much to start the season, but I think the big part of this program is just knowing your role and owning your role,” Moss said. “No matter what role I am in, I’m going to be the best at it.”

The pitcher has 13 starts under his belt with a 5-0 record on the mound with a 1.99 ERA.

“[Moss] went to a different level this Friday against one of the top 15 teams,” Savage said after the Bruins’ win over the Ducks. “I’m just proud of him because I thought he grew up tonight. It was a big step for him.”

Saturday’s loss snapped a 25-game home win streak. Amid high expectations and long win streaks, Moss said a sports psychologist has spoken to the team about staying present and not letting the success get into their heads.

“That was a point of emphasis. Was just staying present. Being where our feet are and approaching every game just one at a time,” Moss said.

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The upperclassmen have taught the rest of the team that every game is a new game. Junior first baseman Mulivai Levu has been with the program for several years and has played a part in helping the UCLA culture flourish.

Bruins softball starts title hunt at home

UCLA senior outfielder Megan Grant rounds the bases after hitting a home run to set the NCAA record for most homers in a season during the Big Ten tournament title game in College Park, Md., on Saturday. (Big Ten/University Images via Getty Imag)

The UCLA softball team earned the No. 8 national seed, securing the right to host an NCAA Regional Friday through Sunday and an NCAA Super Regional if the Bruins advance. California Baptist, Cal State Fullerton and South Carolina round out the Bruins’ regional pool.

The postseason also continues a different battle for Bruins.

Senior Megan Grant hit her 38th home run of the season during a Big Ten tournament title game loss to Nebraska on Saturday, breaking the NCAA Division I record set in 1995 by Arizona’s Lauren Espinoza.

Grant and Oklahoma freshman Kendall Wells are vying for the home-run title and top place in the NCAA record book. Wells has 36 home runs, two behind Grant. The home runs they score during the NCAA tournament will count toward their final tally.

This is the schedule for the Los Angeles Regional:

FRIDAY

Game 1: 4:30 p.m. | No. 7 South Carolina vs. Cal State Fullerton | ESPN+

Game 2: 7 p.m. | No. 2 UCLA vs. California Baptist | ESPN2

SATURDAY

Game 3: 2 p.m. | Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2

Game 4: 4:30 p.m. | Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2

Game 5: 7 p.m. | Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3

SUNDAY

Game 6: 4:30 p.m. | Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5

Game 7 (if necessary): 7 p.m. | Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5

In case you missed it

UCLA senior Megan Grant breaks NCAA home-run record but Bruins fall in Big Ten title game

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UCLA senior Megan Grant ties NCAA softball home run record; Bruins reach title game

NCAA to expand March Madness fields to 76 teams

UCLA softball duo Megan Grant and Jordan Woolery smash records and chase a title

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