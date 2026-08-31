UCLA Unlocked: Top Bruins to watch entering the 2026 season

James Madison running back Wayne Knight tries to run through at tackle by Louisville’s T.J. Capers during a game on Sept. 5 in Louisville, Ky.

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UCLA’s season will not be decided in its season opener against California on Saturday, but it will be a litmus test for what the season to come will look like.

Quarterback Nico Iamaleava is expected to play a crucial role directing the Bruins. Here’s a look at the other UCLA players he will need to complement his play in order to succeed this season.

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Running back Wayne Knight

James Madison running back Wayne Knight pushes off of Western Kentucky’s Devon Lynch at FAU Stadium on Dec. 18, 2024. (Carmen Mandato / Getty Images)

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The Bruins’ ground attack has been abysmal the last two seasons.

UCLA finished No. 13 in rushing yards in the Big Ten in 2025 and third worst in the nation in 2024.

Enter Wayne Knight.

Despite returning running back duo Jaivian Thomas and Anthony Woods from the 2025 squad, new coach Bob Chesney signed James Madison transfer Knight, who is coming off a record-breaking season during which he earned 2,039 all-purpose yards.

Knight, 5 feet 7, is not your prototypical power back, but he makes up for it with incredible speed, cutting ability and versatility.

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Although Knight is coming to a more defensively stout Big Ten, stats and athleticism do not lie, and the Smyrna, Del., native gives the Bruins an explosive playmaker.

Receiver Brian Rowe Jr.

South Carolina wide receiver Brian Rowe Jr. stiff arms Coastal Carolina cornerback Chris Henry on Nov. 22 in Columbia, S.C. (Scott Kinser / Associated Press)

UCLA has not had a 750-yard wide receiver since Jake Bobo in 2022. Iamaleava has never had such a receiver. That may change in 2026.

Rowe transferred from South Carolina to UCLA in the offseason, wasting no time capturing the attention of the media throughout the spring and preseason camp.

Rowe impressed visitors and his teammates with his athleticism and “joystick” yards-after-the-catch ability. His speed can be an asset in run and pass schemes, with Rowe displaying the cutting ability to turn a five-yard grab into a 20-yard gain and the catch radius and high-point ability to make contested catches down the field.

Linebacker Trent Hendrick

James Madison’s Trent Hendrick tackles Washington State’s Maxwell Woods on Nov. 22 in Harrisonburg, Va. (Brien Aho / Getty Images)

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The latest Bruin transfer may have the biggest impact.

Hendrick may have some growing pains after arriving less than two weeks before the season opener, but the four-year veteran ran a similar defense last season while playing for Chesney.

Hendrick had 106 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, three sacks and two forced fumbles last season at James Madison, earning 2025 Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year honors.

And though some may question his ability to produce in the Big Ten, he is being paired with arguably his most talented partner yet in Oklahoma transfer Sammy Omosigho, who had 97 tackles, four passes defended and two sacks during three seasons in Norman, Okla.

Defensive end Sahir West

James Madison defensive lineman Sahir West celebrates after making a play during the Sun Belt championship game on Dec. 5. (Robert Simmons / Associated Press)

UCLA ranked last in the nation in sacks and tied for third worst in interceptions.

West, a JMU transfer, should help in both areas. The junior earned seven sacks last season and earned Sun Belt Freshman of the Year honors.

West has not been tested by Big Ten teams, but he was a highly sought-after transfer in the portal and should immediately fortify a pass rush that was nonexistent in Westwood, allowing opposing quarterbacks to take their time in the pocket and find open pass catchers.

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West’s superior pass-rushing abilities should force opposing signal callers into rushed decisions and errant throws, potential gifts for the Bruins’ defensive backs.

Cornerbacks Rodrick Pleasant and Derrick Barksdale

Rodrick Pleasant (2) breaks up a pass as linebacker Sammy Omosigho runs toward the ball during preseason camp. (Isabella Serafini/UCLA Athletics)

Pleasant, who earned All-Big Ten honorable mention honors last season, and Derrick Barksdale, a third team All-Sun Belt selection, anchor the Bruins’ secondary. With returning defensive back Scooter Jackson’s eligibility still up in the air, it looks like the Bruins will go into 2026 with Barksdale and Pleasant as the team’s starting outside cornerbacks.

Both corners boast exceptional speed, with Pleasant breaking the California state record for the 100-meter dash and Barksdale a kick returner at JMU in 2023. Their speed is a big asset for the undersized, who are 5 feet 10 and 5 feet 8, respectively.

Pleasant figures to be the Bruins’ top corner, coming off a season in which he logged seven pass breakups in just 10 games, ranking No. 10 in the Big Ten. Pleasant will most likely shadow opposing teams’ best receivers, where he can use his speed to deny over-the-top deep shots and prevent yards after catch.

Though Barksdale will likely be the Bruins’ second cornerback, his versatility allows him to play both slot and outside. Barksdale tallied two interceptions and 12 pass breakups last season.

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Safety Tao Johnson

Utah safety Tao Johnson disrupts a pass intended for Baylor tight end Michael Trigg on Nov. 15 in Waco, Texas. (Julio Cortez / Associated Press)

Johnson, a Utah transfer, has been one of the more under-appreciated additions to Chesney’s squad.

Johnson logged 35 starts the last three seasons for the Utes, registering 154 tackles, six tackles for a loss, 16 pass breakups and three interceptions while anchoring a defense that ranked No. 17 in the nation in passing yards allowed per game.

He was recruited out of high school as a wide receiver before switching to defensive back, and his pass-catching background gives him an edge tracking the ball.

Johnson’s athleticism allows him to play press man coverage, cover the field sideline to sideline and serve as a formidable backstop. Coupling his athleticism with his knack for tracking the quarterback’s eyes allows him to make plays on the ball and disrupt opposing teams’ passing games.

Johnson also excels in the open field, allowing him to cover space, step into the box and make plays on the ball carrier, fortifying a run defense that ranked 18th worst in rushing yards allowed per game.

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No. 17 UCLA women’s soccer falls to No. 1 Stanford

No. 17 UCLA women’s soccer is fighting its way through a challenging schedule to start the season.

The Bruins (2-2-1) fell 3-0 at No. 1 Stanford on Thursday. The Cardinal (4-0-0) have not conceded a goal this season.

Former UCLA forward Bella Winn, who scored a game winner against Stanford last season, scored the Cardinal’s first goal in the 21st minute of Thursday’s matchup. Brooke Holden scored on a header in the 24th minute and Charlotte Kohler tacked on another goal in the 82nd minute.

UCLA rebounded by rallying for a 3-2 win over Santa Clara on Sunday.

Sophomore Leena Powell scored in 63rd minute and freshman Molly Hale scored twice in the 75th and 77th minutes to seal the UCLA victory over the Broncos (2-1-3).

Bruins on deck

Here are all UCLA games and exhibitions scheduled to be played this week across all sports, with all games listed in Pacific Daylight Time:

TUESDAY, SEPT. 1

Men’s soccer at Cal, 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 2

Women’s volleyball at Kentucky, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 4

Cross country at UC Riverside, Time TBA

Men’s water polo at Pacific, 3 p.m.

Women’s volleyball at Miami, 4 p.m.

Women’s soccer vs. Pepperdine, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 5

Men’s water polo at UC Davis (Aggie Roundup), 8 a.m.

Women’s volleyball at Miami, 1 p.m.

Men’s water polo vs. Santa Clara in Davis (Aggie Roundup), 1:15 p.m.

Football at California, 7:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 6

Men’s soccer vs. Omaha, 7 p.m.

In case you missed it

Former Cal players on UCLA roster fired up to kick off season against Golden Bears

UCLA suggests star transfer Trent Hendrick isn’t impacted by new Big Ten NFL player ban

UCLA Unlocked: Why Bob Chesney puts special effort into special teams

Former James Madison players say Bob Chesney inspired their challenging moves to UCLA

Have something Bruin?

Do you have a comment or something you’d like to see in a future UCLA newsletter? Email newsletters editor Houston Mitchell at houston.mitchell@latimes.com . To get this newsletter in your inbox, click here.