UCLA Unlocked: Three things we learned from the Bruins’ win over San Diego State

UCLA running back Wayne Knight runs toward the end zone for a touch down against San Diego State on Saturday at the Rose Bowl.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Starting Sept. 21, this newsletter will be available to Los Angeles Times subscribers only. A free press isn’t free, and we depend on reader support to report on the stories that make a difference. If you’re already a subscriber, nothing will change. If you’re not, there’s never been a better time to sign up. Get started here.

It was hard to replicate the excitement that Week 1 brought UCLA players and fans.

After knocking out rival Cal in front of a sold-out crowd in Berkeley, the UCLA football team suffered an emotional letdown during the first half against San Diego State at the Rose Bowl on Saturday. The prospect of playing coach Bob Chesney’s first home game wasn’t enough to bring out the best in the Bruins from the opening kickoff.

UCLA failed to score — throwing an interception near the goal line during its sole trip to the red zone — and averaged just 4.7 yards per play through the first 30 minutes of action.

Advertisement

Sign up for UCLA Unlocked A weekly newsletter offering big game takeaways, recruiting buzz and everything you need to know about UCLA sports. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads. Login or register with email Agree & Continue

But the squad turned it around at halftime, scoring 28 second-half points en route to a 28-10 victory over the Aztecs.

Here are three takeaways from UCLA’s first win at the Rose Bowl since Oct. 18:

Passing game needs to get on track

There is no hiding from it.

Nico Iamaleava agreed he did not play his best against San Diego State.

“In the first half, there’s opportunities for us to go out there and execute. We didn’t. I think just the little things, little details on certain stuff, and then obviously I can’t turn the ball over,” Iamaleava said. “... Tried to throw it back to Harry and just didn’t put enough on it. We responded well coming out from the second half.”

UCLA coach Bob Chesney talks with quarterback Nico Iamaleava after their win over San Diego State Saturday at Rose Bowl. (Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Yes, Iamaleava and offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy are still figuring each other out and how they operate on game day.

Yes, Iamaleava was mostly without three of his top wide receivers in Landon Ellis, Mikey Matthews and Brian Rowe Jr. thanks to injuries.

And yes, the running game eventually broke through — courtesy of fifth-year tailback Wayne Knight and his trio of touchdowns.

But if the Bruins are going to win more games than they lose this season, then Iamaleava’s play is going to have to drastically improve.

“He will be the quarterback we all know he can be moving forward, but this is a game you need. Honestly, it’s a game that we all need,” Chesney said. “The first half was again not our best football, but the second half, I love what we did, and it’s going to start with that quarterback position. We’re going to live and die by him, and I’m expecting him to continue to progress as we all do.”

The defense is legit

While the offense sputtered, the defense went into overdrive.

The “Bruin Bullies” held the Aztec offense to just 45 passing yards and 3.8 yards per carry in 38 rushing attempts — curbing a ground attack that ranked No. 19 in the nation last season and gained 237 yards and four touchdowns the previous week against Portland State.

Advertisement

San Diego State’s lone touchdown came with 2:28 remaining in the game when the Bruins rotated their second team in on defense and still brought the Aztecs only within 11.

What has largely separated this season’s defense from last season’s group is pass rush and splash plays.

San Diego State running back Javion Kinnard is swarmed by the UCLA defense Saturday at the Rose Bowl. (Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)

UCLA finished 2025 with 10 sacks and four interceptions through 12 games. And just two games this season, the Bruins have five sacks and three interceptions — to go alongside two forced fumbles.

Two Bruins — free safety and Iowa State transfer Ta’Shawn James and fifth-year linebacker Jalen Woods — have already recorded the first interceptions of their career and linebacker and captain Sammy Omosigho has recorded two forced fumbles.

There is no doubt that this year’s defense will be levels above last year’s squad — not that the bar was very high.

Advertisement

So far this season, the UCLA defense has generated consistent pressure on the quarterback, blanketed pass catchers downfield and created turnovers.

UCLA’s defense kept the Bruins in the game against San Diego State. If the “Bruin Bullies” got off to a sluggish start and let the Aztecs score early, UCLA’s record could look different.

And that was the first thing Chesney acknowledged after Saturday’s victory.

“The defense obviously had a really nice day overall and kept us in this game when we needed it the most,” he said.

The illusion of dominance

A win is a win.

Yes, there will be growing pains early in the season, particularly when there are 57 new players and a contingent of new coaches join a program. It takes time to figure each other out.

But there is also a new standard in Westwood. Evidenced by the hiring of Chesney and athletic director Tim Harris, mediocrity will no longer be accepted.

The Bruins didn’t appear to be meeting that standard Saturday despite the lopsided final score.

Advertisement

Aztec quarterback Jayden Denegal struggled to complete a pass against the UCLA secondary. And it was not because his receivers were not open.

Cornerbacks Rodrick Pleasant and Scooter Jackson appeared to get beat on multiple routes downfield, but they were bailed out by poor throws or receivers dropping passes.

And while the UCLA offensive line is undoubtedly better than last season, Iamaleava did not have time to let plays develop downfield. However, that could have been due to Iamaleava’s tendency to leave the pocket too early — leading to short gains on the ground or sacks.

There was always going to be a learning curve during Chesney’s first season in Westwood.

But if the Bruins produce another first half like Saturday’s against a Big Ten opponent, UCLA is unlikely to win.

Bruins on deck

Here are all UCLA games scheduled to be played this week across all sports, with all times Pacific:

Thursday, Sept. 17

Women’s soccer vs. Ohio State, 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 18

Men’s water polo at Overnght MPSF Invitational in Palo Alto, All day

Cross country at Saint Mary’s, Time TBA

Women’s volleyball at Iowa State, 4 p.m.

Men’s soccer vs. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 19

Men’s tennis at ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, Okla., All day

Women’s tennis at ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, Okla., All day

Men’s water polo at Overnght MPSF Invitational in Palo Alto, All day

Women’s volleyball at Texas A&M Corpus Christi, 2 p.m.

Football vs. Purdue, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 20

Men’s water polo at Overnght MPSF Invitational in Palo Alto, All day

Women’s volleyball at Hawaii, 2:30 p.m.

In case you missed it

Swanson: UCLA isn’t perfect, but fans can trust Bob Chesney’s Bruins to fight for wins

UCLA shakes off ugly first half, surges late to beat San Diego State in home opener

UCLA football vows to avoid letdown as coach Bob Chesney makes his Rose Bowl debut

UCLA confident Nico Iamaleava will soon help Bruins’ passing attack take flight

Swanson: Bob Chesney’s gutty Bruins pushed to beat Cal and gave UCLA fans a reason to believe

Advertisement

‘It was a lot of fun.’ UCLA surges late, opens Bob Chesney era with win over Cal

Have something Bruin?