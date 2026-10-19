UCLA Unlocked: What we learned from the — bowl-eligible — Bruins’ win over Wisconsin

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The Chesney Train is not stopping any time soon.

No. 9 UCLA football picked up its sixth win of the season Saturday night at the Rose Bowl, defeating Wisconsin 17-7, making the Bruins bowl eligible and the sole undefeated team in the Big Ten and Southeastern Conference.

Some penciled in a Bruin loss to the Badgers — who were the leading vote getters outside the top 25 in last week’s Associated Press poll — with starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury suffered against Oregon.

But UCLA’s newest conductor, senior quarterback Ty Dieffenbach, exceeded expectations against a relentless Wisconsin defense, leading the Bruins to victory in his first FBS start.

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Let’s take a look at the three takeaways from the Bruins’ fourth conference win, as the idea of a Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff appearance becomes increasingly viable.

Ty Dieffenbach isn’t going anywhere

Heading into his first start at the Power Four level, there was still talk from coach Bob Chesney that there was a battle for Iamaleava’s replacement between Dieffenbach and Madden Iamaleava.

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But after Saturday’s victory Dieffenbach more than secured his starting spot for the time being.

His final output was nothing to write home about, throwing for 264 yards to no touchdowns and one interception, but Dieffenbach more than passed the eye test.

Dieffenbach was on point from the first whistle to the last, unafraid to make difficult throws over the middle of the field and on the boundaries. Arguably his most valuable contribution was his play in high-leverage situations, consistently converting on third down through the air, and having his best drive backed up in his own end zone.

The quarterback’s pocket awareness also impressed, consistently moving up in the pocket as edge rushers converged from the outside. He also was willing to roll out when the interior of the pocket collapsed, and for the most part, excelled with off-platform throws and scramble plays.

Dieffenbach does not have to contend for a Heisman Trophy for the Bruins to be an elite team.

And he proved that he is more than capable of game-managing, effectively spearheading the UCLA offense against a formidable Wisconsin defense without the running game carrying the offense like it has in the past.

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In fact, it was the passing game that led the Bruins to victory, with Dieffenbach’s throws marching the Bruins downfield and putting the running backs in position to convert in the end zone.

What separated Dieffenbach from previous quarterback play was his ball protection, largely keeping it out of harm’s way, and really only taking one avoidable sack. His one interception, which came on a Hail Mary for the last play of the first half, was his worst throw of the night.

Dieffenbach not only displayed that he can efficiently manage the offense, but the ceiling for the former Cal Poly and Pittsburgh quarterback may be higher than previously thought.

Colin Hitschler’s defense holds its own

UCLA defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler’s unit makes the list for the third consecutive game.

The “Bruin Bullies” held the Badger offense to just seven points and 214 yards of offense. And while quarterback Colton Joseph is not a pocket passer, the former Old Dominion signal-caller threw for only 66 yards and completed just six passes.

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UCLA’s secondary dominance is becoming more of a pattern and less of a coincidence. The back end of the defense has limited gashing throws since the Purdue game, and has made the simple passes difficult with defensive backs blanketing pass catchers in coverage across the field.

The Bruins’ pass rush also created problems for Joseph and the Badger offensive line all night. UCLA pressured Joseph on 52.4% of his dropbacks, failing to complete a pass on any of the pressures.

Fifth-year linebacker Jalen Wood’s sack forced a deep field-goal attempt that missed wide and fifth-year defensive back Mason Rivera’s sack forced the Badgers to punt, putting the final nail in the coffin, as the Bruins ran out the clock.

While Joseph was productive with his legs, garnering 71 yards and one touchdown, the Bruins were effectively stopping the run — a theme consistent throughout the season — limiting the Badger running backs to 54 yards.

What impressed most about Hitschler’s unit was the ability to dominate defensively with no turnovers, the first time all season the Bruins finished a game without a takeaway. Although UCLA forced two fumbles that were recovered by Wisconsin, the Bruins proved that the influence of their defense does not lie solely in its ability to capitalize on others’ mistakes.

The process works

Chesney and his staff say it all the time — it all comes back to the process.

And the Bruins’ coach has proved it.

When Nico Iamaleava went down, it was the next-man-up mentality. Even outside of Iamaleava, UCLA played Saturday without starting outside cornerback Rodrick Pleasant and starting left tackle Jordan Davis. And the duo’s replacements did not miss a beat. Sophomore Osiris Gilbert proved to hold his own on the 23 snaps he played, splitting time with senior Dante Lovett.

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On the blindside of the offensive line, junior Jensen Somerville and fifth-year Mack Indestad split time replacing Davis with 45 and 32 snaps, respectively. Despite the tandem getting their highest snap counts of the season, they did not skip a beat, with the offense allowing one sack, which came from the right side of the line.

Outside of injury, Saturday’s win guaranteed the Bruins something that has been absent the last two seasons — a bowl game. And it is not going to stop there.

Like Chesney promised during his introductory news conference, the Bruins have real playoff and Big Ten championship aspirations.

But turning a program from 3-9 to a playoff contender does not happen overnight.

It all comes back to the process.

“You gotta believe in yourself,” Chesney said. “I believe in these guys. I told them back in the spring that there’s fibers of a really high-level football team that exist within this program, and we just need to put it all together and test it in fire, and compete, and that’s just the way this program works … When they end up with a failure, it’s never fatal or final. It’s a chance to refine.”

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Women’s volleyball is on a roll

The UCLA women’s volleyball team extended its win streak to five matches with two big home victories.

The Bruins defeated No. 15 Penn State 3-2 on Friday and Ohio State 3-2 on Sunday.

During the upset of the Nittany Lions, the Bruins won the first set, dropped the next two and rallied to sweep the final two. UCLA had 79 digs, eight aces and 53 assists.

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UCLA now prepares for the biggest test of the season, with a match at Nebraska on at 4 p.m. PDT Thursday. The showdown will be broadcast on FS1.

Bruins on deck

Here is this week’s UCLA athletics schedule. All Times are PDT.

Monday, Oct. 19

Women’s tennis at ITA Regional Championships, All day

Men’s tennis at ITA Regional Championships, All day

Men’s soccer at Northwestern, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Women’s tennis at ITA Regional Championships, All day

Men’s tennis at ITA Regional Championships, All day

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Men’s basketball vs. California Baptist (exhibition), 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 22

Women’s volleyball at Nebraska, 4 p.m.

Women’s soccer at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 23

Swimming and diving at Iowa, Purdue, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24

Football vs. Michigan State, 12:30 p.m.

Women’s volleyball at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25

Women’s soccer at Nebraska, 11 a.m.

Women’s basketball at Texas (exhibition), 11 a.m.

Men’s soccer vs. San Diego, 6 p.m.

In case you missed it

Ty Dieffenbach shines in his first UCLA start as Bruins defeat Wisconsin, improve to 6-0

UCLA’s unlikely starting quarterback never stopped believing in himself

Gabby Williams powers to Valkyries to victory in Game 1 of WNBA Finals

USC and UCLA could benefit as College Football Playoff nears 24-team expansion

UCLA names Ty Dieffenbach starting quarterback with Nico Iamaleava out

UCLA Unlocked: What we learned from the Bruins’ breakthrough win at Oregon

Have something Bruin?

Do you have a comment or something you’d like to see in a future UCLA newsletter? Email newsletters editor Houston Mitchell at houston.mitchell@latimes.com . To get this newsletter in your inbox, click here.

Sports editor Iliana Limón Romero contributed to this report.