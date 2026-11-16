UCLA Unlocked: What critics don’t understand about UCLA football

UCLA receiver Semaj Morgan, right, celebrates with tight end Josh Phifer after pulling in a 26-yard touchdown pass against Illinois at the Rose Bowl on Friday.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

If UCLA can protect Ty Dieffenbach, the Bruins can be Big Ten champions and make noise in the College Football Playoff.

Somehow, despite 10 wins, an undefeated Big Ten team is unlikely to be ranked No. 1 or No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings unless teams ahead of the No. 4 Bruins lose.

Last week, UCLA Unlocked outlined why the Bruins were ranked so low as they sat at No. 8 in the first round of playoff rankings.

Advertisement

This week, we’ll examine the biggest misconceptions about a UCLA team that seems to be impervious to even a mighty Bill Plaschke curse.

Newsletter subscription change Starting Sept. 21, this newsletter will be available to Los Angeles Times subscribers only. A free press isn’t free, and we depend on reader support to report on the stories that make a difference. If you’re already a subscriber, nothing will change. If you’re not, there’s never been a better time to sign up. Get started here.

1. UCLA is fueled by mostly James Madison transfers who will eventually struggle against stronger teams, just as JMU did in the first round of the playoff last season.

Advertisement

Yes, 11 of the most talented players on the James Madison roster followed coach Bob Chesney to UCLA. And there have been times the Power Four size difference has been a challenge, although former Dukes star running back Wayne Knight has used his speed in seams and on the edge to offset the difficulty powering through the heftiest Big Ten defensive lines.

But the JMU crew has had a lot of help. The Bruins’ roster includes 37 players who previously appeared on ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 or SEC rosters.

UCLA receiver Aidan Mizell (1) completes a 63-yard reception against Illinois at the Rose Bowl on Friday. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Electric receiver Aiden Mizell transferred from Florida. He was a four-star prospect who picked the Gators over Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee. Injuries limited his impact in Gainesville, Fla., and he sought a fresh start with Chesney. The receiver’s parents, Will Mizell and Ebony Robinson-Mizell, first met as members of the Gators’ track and field team. She was a sprinter and he was a decathlete. Aiden’s brother is a wide receiver at Arizona.

Fellow sure-handed receiver Semaj Morgan won a national championship at Michigan. Morgan was a three-star prospect who picked the Wolverines over Mississippi, Missouri and other SEC schools. Morgan’s productivity dropped and his role was diminished last season at Michigan, prompting his transfer to UCLA.

Sammy Omosigho, who has emerged as one of the top linebackers in country, left Oklahoma for a chance to earn a starting role. He was a four-star prospect coming out of high school with offers from Florida, Auburn and Michigan.

Advertisement

Chesney and his staff pulled off what has turned out to be a remarkable recruiting push, juggling playing in the first round of the playoff at James Madison while courting portal talent that fit in with their mission to put the team first while obliterating expectations about what was possible at UCLA.

They have molded a formidable Big Ten team that stacks up well if you are evaluating the team purely on talent.

2. How much can you believe in a team led by a third-string quarterback who struggled with injuries while playing at Cal Poly last season?

UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach looks to pass the ball against Illinois at the Rose Bowl on Friday. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

The injury concern is real given that Dieffenbach missed time during a win over Illinois getting his injured elbow and ankle evaluated, but he returned to the delight of the Rose Bowl crowd and immediately led a UCLA scoring drive.

Dieffenbach, an Agoura High standout, was committed to Nevada-Las before flipping to Pittsburgh. He was recruited by Frank Cignetti, brother of Indiana coach Curt Cignetti. Frank had a long history of working as an NFL quarterbacks coach before he became the Panthers’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Advertisement

Dieffenbach enrolled early at Pitt in 2023 to learn his position from Frank, but they only got one season together before Frank was fired. The next coaching staff asked Dieffenbach to switch to tight end and he transferred to Cal Poly with the hope of proving he was a viable quarterback.

Despite some injury challenges at Cal Poly, UCLA and Wisconsin were among those recruiting him in the transfer portal before Dieffenbach chose the Bruins.

Count Urban Meyer and Rick Neuheisel among those who have called Dieffenbach an NFL prospect.

3. Indiana and UCLA are on track to collide in the Big Ten championship game, pitting Curt Cignetti against the coach who followed his script well at James Madison and UCLA.

UCLA coach Bob Chesney reacts after defensive lineman Aiden Gobaira sacked Illinois quarterback Katin Houser for a safety Friday at the Rose Bowl. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Chesney succeeded Cignetti coaching the Dukes and winning. Like Cignetti, Chesney did move from the JMU to the Big Ten. And like Cignetti, Chesney was an immediate winner at a Big Ten school better known for basketball championships.

Advertisement

But that’s about where the similarities end.

Cignetti has a clear vision for the most efficient and successful way to operate a football program. The pillars of his program include efficiency, accountability and preparation. He has no patience for anything less than maximum effort and expects his players to hold each other accountable. His schemes are not designed to score style points and he expects players his team to reject all outside chatter, focusing only on what can yield results. He can smile, but it’s not a default setting.

Chesney’s ethos have more in common with John Wooden, Cori Close and Ted Lasso than Cignetti. There certainly is overlap in understanding the pillars of what it takes to be successful on the football field, but Chesney’s start with a spirit of service. If you treat others well, look out for each other and believe no task is beneath your best effort, you can quickly build the essential bonds required to form a championship team.

He also will deliver motivational speeches in a tunnel on game day if he thinks it’ll fire up his team, encourages dancing to display the team’s confidence entering the fourth quarter and smiled a lot when fans chanted his name after a rain-soaked win over the Illini.

For Subscribers Sign up for UCLA Unlocked A weekly newsletter offering big game takeaways, recruiting buzz and everything you need to know about UCLA sports — exclusive to L.A. Times subscribers. Free Members receive a partial preview of each edition. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads. Login or register with email Agree & Continue

Raising their banner

The UCLA women’s basketball team welcomed back stars Lauren Betts, Gabriela Jaquez and Kiki Rice while raising their national championship banner at Pauley Pavilion. The ceremony included an appearance from longtime women’s basketball supporter Russell Westbrook, chancellor Julio Frenk and what appeared to be most of the UCLA football team.

The Bruins followed the spectacle with 55-34 win over Princeton (5-1), a team known for imposing a slow pace.

Banner raised 🙂‍↕️🏆🐻 #GoBruins https://t.co/67xMEPHtJ9 — UCLA Women's Basketball (@UCLAWBB) November 15, 2026

Advertisement

After opening her postgame news conference saying she was at a loss for words to capture how she felt about the celebration, the loquatious Close of course found some.

“I’m so humbled by the amazing Bruin community,” she said. “From the administration to professors to alumni to people that have been supporting us I know from the time I came here. Donors. It was just really fun to share it with everybody. To see the joy on people’s faces, to watch the women in our program celebrated in that way, to really see a dream come true. And also to feel really good that it’s a byproduct of what’s going on in the inside and to know that it’s about substance. Couldn’t be more thankful.”

Water polo wins crosstown rivalry match

Chase McFarland delivered a last-second shot to seal the No. 3 UCLA men’s water polo team’s 13-12 win over No. 4 USC Saturday at Spieker Aquatics Center.

It was the Bruins’ (19-3, 3-3 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation) regular-season finale and McFarland was among the 11 UCLA players honored on Senior Day.

USC (15-6, 1-5 MPSF) rallied to tie the score with nine seconds left. UCLA’s Ryder Dodd passed to Ben Liechty, who shifted the ball to McFarland on the left wing. USC goalkeeper Charles Mills was diving back across the cage when McFarland scored the game-winning goal.

“It’s a great read by Ben,” UCLA coach Adam Wright said. “It’s no secret why he’s the all-time assist leader in our program. That pass is so hard. But then you’ve got to give credit to Chase for stepping in and hitting a big shot on the wing.”

Advertisement

Bruins on deck

Here is this week’s UCLA athletics schedule. All Times are PST.

Monday

Men’s basketball vs. Long Beach State, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

Men’s and women’s tennis at NCAA singles and doubles championships, All day

Swimming at diving at Ohio State invite, All day

Women’s volleyball vs. USC, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Men’s and women’s tennis at NCAA singles and doubles championships, All day

Swimming at diving at Ohio State invite, All day

Men’s basketball vs. Cal State Fullerton, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Men’s and women’s tennis at NCAA singles and doubles championships, All day

Swimming at diving at Ohio State invite, All day

Women’s basketball vs. Cal Poly, 7 p.m.

Friday

Men’s and women’s tennis at NCAA singles and doubles championships, All day

Swimming at diving at Ohio State invite, All day

Men’s water polo at MPSF championship tournament, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday

Men’s and women’s tennis at NCAA singles and doubles championships, All day

Men’s water polo at MPSF championship tournament, TBA

Football at Michigan, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday

Men’s and women’s tennis at NCAA singles and doubles championships, All day

Men’s water polo at MPSF championship tournament, TBA

Women’s basketball at Tennessee, 2:30 p.m.

Men’s basketball vs. Delaware, 4 p.m.

In case you missed it

KK Bransford and No. 10 UCLA defeat Princeton for their 35th consecutive win

Swanson: Bob Chesney has turned UCLA dreams into reality. It must stop at nothing to keep him

No. 4 UCLA defeats Illinois, improves to 10-0 for first time since 1998

UCLA offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy runs in honor of his father’s generous legacy

Addy Brown, Sienna Betts power No. 10 UCLA women to victory over Arizona

UCLA men set program record for margin of victory in rout of Arkansas Pine Bluff

UCLA earns highest College Football Playoff ranking in school history

UCLA, USC pleased as College Football Playoff expands to 24 teams beginning next season

UCLA Unlocked: Why isn’t UCLA football ranked higher? The Bruins face three hurdles

Have something Bruin?