UCLA coach Bob Chesney and the Bruins are preparing to face USC without certainty Ty Dieffenbach, center, can start against the Trojans on Saturday at the Rose Bowl.

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As UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach was strapped onto a gurney, the aura of hope that first-year Bruins coach Bob Chesney cultivated seemed to evaporate Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich.

It’s understandable. Madden Iamaleava looked overwhelmed in front of a hostile Big House crowd and one of the Big Ten’s best defenses. His failure to either run or pass for a wide open first down in overtime inspired no confidence among fans who had high hopes for a deep College Football Playoff run.

But the Bruins’ chances for a record-setting season, a Big Ten championship game appearance and College Football Playoff bid are far from dead.

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And it doesn’t hinge on another Willis Reed-esque return from Dieffenbach.

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Chesney announced Monday that Dieffenbach’s hip injury was not as catastrophic as once feared, guaranteeing his quarterback would be able to play if UCLA reached the College Football Playoff and suggesting it was possible he could be cleared to play as soon as Saturday against USC.

We’ve seen this before. Dieffenbach’s ankle and elbow injuries flared up after he hit the turf against Illinois, but X-rays were clear and after some treatment, Dieffenbach returned to lead UCLA to a win.

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The hip injury is worse than anything he suffered against the Illini, but Chesney said Dieffenbach has been getting treatment daily to try to play against USC.

“If you ask him, ‘Are you going to play?’ He’s going to say, ‘I’m doing everything in my power,’ and that’s the sign of a warrior,” Chesney said.

Chesney went on to defend Iamaleava, the younger brother of Nico Iamaleava, who opened the season as the Bruins’ starter before suffering a season-ending knee injury against Oregon. Chesney argued Madden looked good during the offseason and preseason workouts, but overtime in the Big House was a brutal stage.

The coach vowed Madden would be ready to run the offense well and added coaches will be getting an additional quarterback yet to be named ready to be Madden’s backup. The job could go to Colton Gumino or DJ Bordeaux, two quarterbacks who put up strong passing numbers during their respective high school careers.

Chesney said the coaching staff expects to stay at the office late every night this week to prepare the team to take on USC.

The Bruins have slowly rolled out elements of their playbook all season, holding back some of their top plays to surprise defenses during critical games later in the season. Dieffenbach managed his first few games, leading a run-heavy attack. Eventually, coaches opened up more of the passing game and allowed Dieffenbach to connect with Aidan Mizell and other receivers.

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The coaches will have to balance a desire to confuse USC’s defense with elements they’ve never seen before with giving players enough snaps in practice to execute those plays well.

But regardless of what they do, they absolutely will have the element of surprise in their favor.

Dieffenbach could play. Madden and his backup could split snaps. UCLA’s deep rotation of running backs led by Wayne Knight could run the offense out of the wildcat formation. And that wildcat formation could include some passes, with running back Anthony Woods notably tossing a touchdown pass against Michigan before Dieffenbach was injured.

UCLA running back Wayne Knight breaks a tackle by Wisconsin safety Marvin Burks Jr. at Rose Bowl on Oct. 17. (Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)

UCLA could ultimately do a little bit of everything to test USC’s defense.

The Trojans’ front line is formidable, but Chesney delivered an injury update Monday almost as important as Dieffenbach’s prognosis. UCLA starting center Riley Robell, who missed the last two games, has been cleared to play against USC. The Bruins’ line has been hit hard by injuries this season, but losing Robell at the heart of the offense was especially difficult to overcome.

The UCLA offense should also get a big assist from its formidable defense and reliable kicker Mateen Bhaghani.

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The “Bruins Bullies” and Bhaghani nearly powered UCLA to a victory at Michigan while Madden was struggling, coming one dropped interception in the end zone away from winning in overtime.

All the focus has been on Dieffenbach, but it’s been clear since early this season that USC quarterback Jayden Maiava does not want to get hit in the open field. He has a strong arm, but his commitment to avoiding the run has led to off-target throws, 12 sacks and eight interceptions so far this season. Three of the picks were thrown on Nov. 14 against Indiana.

The Bruins rank No. 1 nationally in interceptions (20) and No. 3 nationally in yards allowed per game (260.8). The Hoosiers, meanwhile, are tied for No. 16 in picks (11) and No. 16 in yards allowed per game (289.5).

Finally, UCLA has high hope fans will be on their side. During a pep rally Monday, Chesney shared that between 75,000 and 80,000 tickets had been sold for the rivalry game. Some of those naturally were snapped up by USC fans, but the Bruins still expect the majority of the crowd to be in their corner as they chase the first 11-win season in school history.

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A real playoff threat

Michigan’s defense gave lots of ammunition to UCLA’s critics who argued the Bruins played a weaker schedule and couldn’t keep pace with the toughest defenses in the country.

Before Dieffenbach’s injury, CBS analyst Charles Davis argued the Bruins could make a run once they made the playoff.

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“They play complementary football,” he said. “Special teams, defense and offense all support each other. And I think the biggest asset UCLA has is that defense. It plays at such a high level, you’re almost surprised. Most of the time when you have a defense that plays at a really high level, they’re led by a superstar. There’s somebody elite the country knows about or someone we’re talking about. Well, there’s players people are starting to get to know. ... When I look at their stats, I’m blown away.”

UCLA water polo chases a three-peat

Bringing MPSF title No. 7⃣ home to Westwood!#GoBruins🏆 pic.twitter.com/jtXFiqm4bu — UCLA Water Polo (@UCLAWaterPolo) November 23, 2026

The UCLA water polo team won its first Mountain Pacific Sports Federation championship since 2021 on Sunday, defeating No. 1 seed Stanford 10-7 in the title game at USC’s Uytengsu Aquatics Center. The third-seeded Bruins also earned a 12-10 win over No. 2 seed California during the conference tournament seminfals.

On Monday, the Bruins were rewarded with the No. 1 seed in the eight-team NCAA men’s water polo national tournament bracket.

UCLA (22-3) will play Concordia University Irvine (22-11) on Dec. 4 in La Jolla. If the Bruins advance, they would play in a semifinal Saturday and in the final at 3 p.m. Sunday. With a three-game sweep, UCLA would win three consecutive men’s water polo national titles for the first time in program history.

Bruins on deck

Here is this week’s UCLA athletics schedule. All Times are PST.

Tuesday

Women’s basketball at St. John’s, 2 p.m.

Thursday

Men’s basketball vs. Saint Mary’s in San Diego, 2 p.m.

Friday

Men’s basketball vs. Georgetown or Texas in San Diego, TBA

Women’s soccer vs. Kansas in East Lansing, Mich. (NCAA tournament), Noon

Saturday

Football vs. USC, 12:30 p.m.

Men’s soccer at Georgetown (NCAA tournament, 2 p.m.

Sunday

Women’s basketball vs. Penn, 2 p.m.

In case you missed it

Injured UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach may play against USC, likely could play in CFP

Filip Jovic and No. 7 UCLA dominate Delaware to remain unbeaten

KK Bransford leads No. 10 UCLA women past Tennessee

Plaschke: UCLA gets a reality check as its magical season suddenly turns murky

No. 4 UCLA loses Ty Dieffenbach to injury, then falls to Michigan for its first loss

‘On brand’ Bob Chesney has UCLA football alums fired up. Can the Bruins keep him?

UCLA adds five-star recruit Ivanna Wilson Manyacka to its loaded 2027 class

Timea Gardiner sets UCLA record for three-pointers in win over Cal Poly

UCLA vows to avoid overlooking depleted Michigan in pursuit of record-setting win

UCLA men escape with a narrow win over pesky Cal State Fullerton

UCLA still No. 4 in newest College Football Playoff rankings, USC at No. 18

Eric Dailey Jr. scores 25 as No. 7 UCLA routs Long Beach State

UCLA Unlocked: What critics don’t understand about UCLA football

Have something Bruin?