Wide receiver Kaedin Robinson suing NCAA in bid to play for UCLA this season

Appalachian State wide receiver Kaedin Robinson runs with the ball during a game between Appalachian State and Miami of Ohio in December 2023.

Kaedin Robinson, a former record-setting wide receiver at Appalachian State whose bid to play for UCLA this fall was blocked by the NCAA, has sued the college governing body in an effort to receive one more season of eligibility.

In the lawsuit filed this week in the Central District of California, Robinson asserted the NCAA relied on an “unlawful” five-year eligibility rule that violated federal antitrust laws in declaring Robinson ineligible to play next season because it unjustly limited his opportunities.

UCLA had requested that the NCAA waive the five-year eligibility rule and grant Robinson permission to play next season after Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia made a successful bid to gain an additional season of college eligibility thanks to a court injunction after having spent one season at a junior college.

But in March, the NCAA informed UCLA that its waiver request was denied, saying Robinson did not meet the criteria for an extension of eligibility. Believing his college career was over, Robinson went on to hire an agent with intentions of entering the NFL draft.

Robinson’s lawsuit claims he was penalized for attending a junior college in 2019 and facing “significant disruptions” caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. By denying Robinson the chance to play at UCLA, the lawsuit stated, the NCAA will deprive him of the roughly $450,000 NIL contract UCLA had offered as well as a chance to enhance his career and reputation by playing for the Bruins next season.

Robinson, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound redshirt senior from Asheville, N.C., had started his college career at ASA College in Brooklyn before sitting out the 2020 season. He was on Central Florida’s roster in 2021 before going on to spend three seasons at Appalachian State, the final two alongside quarterback Joey Aguilar, who was UCLA’s top quarterback in the spring before transferring to Tennessee upon the arrival of Nico Iamaleava from Tennessee.

In 2023, Robinson caught 67 passes for 905 yards and 10 touchdowns, logging the most receiving yards by an Appalachian State player in the Football Bowl Subdivision era. Last season, Robinson caught 53 passes for 840 yards and two touchdowns.

Robinson had intended to be one of Aguilar’s top targets again at UCLA before the NCAA declared Robinson ineligible and Aguilar departed. Should he prevail in court, Robinson would join a receiving corps that also includes Kwazi Gilmer, Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, Mikey Matthews, Rico Flores Jr. and Carter Shaw.

In addition to restoring Robinson’s eligibility, his lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages; attorneys’ fees and costs; and prejudgment and postjudgment interest.