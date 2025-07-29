Can UCLA sustain its buzz? Five questions Bruins must address going into training camp

DeShaun Foster politely declined to specify how many wins he wanted in Year 2 other than to say “a lot.”

The UCLA coach was far more forthcoming when asked about his team packing the Rose Bowl to the extent that the Bruins did when Foster was running over opposing defenses a quarter of a century ago.

In fact, Foster went full Joe Namath mode in predicting a full stadium before the end of 2025.

“Yeah, it will be,” Foster said Thursday during Big Ten media days. “You guys will see that. You’ll see it this season. I’m guaranteeing that you’ll see it this season — as long as we’re playing the way that we need to play, they’ll show up.”

Those are bold words considering the Bruins averaged just 46,805 fans for home games last season and have not topped 50,000 since averaging 51,164 during coach Chip Kelly’s first season in 2018. UCLA has a long way to go to approach the 73,709 it averaged in 1998, when Foster helped the Bruins win their last conference championship as a star freshman tailback.

But crazier bets have paid off handsomely. Namath’s New York Jets toppled the 18-point favorite Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III after Namath guaranteed that his team would win.

Can UCLA make its coach look equally prophetic?

Here are five questions facing the Bruins as they prepare to open training camp Wednesday morning in Costa Mesa: