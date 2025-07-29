Advertisement
Can UCLA sustain its buzz? Five questions Bruins must address going into training camp

UCLA coach DeShaun Foster yells at his team at the UCLA Spring Football Showcase.
UCLA coach DeShaun Foster instructs his players during the UCLA spring football showcase at the Rose Bowl on May 3.
(Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times staff writer Ben Bolch
By Ben Bolch
Staff Writer Follow
1

DeShaun Foster politely declined to specify how many wins he wanted in Year 2 other than to say “a lot.”

The UCLA coach was far more forthcoming when asked about his team packing the Rose Bowl to the extent that the Bruins did when Foster was running over opposing defenses a quarter of a century ago.

In fact, Foster went full Joe Namath mode in predicting a full stadium before the end of 2025.

“Yeah, it will be,” Foster said Thursday during Big Ten media days. “You guys will see that. You’ll see it this season. I’m guaranteeing that you’ll see it this season — as long as we’re playing the way that we need to play, they’ll show up.”

Those are bold words considering the Bruins averaged just 46,805 fans for home games last season and have not topped 50,000 since averaging 51,164 during coach Chip Kelly’s first season in 2018. UCLA has a long way to go to approach the 73,709 it averaged in 1998, when Foster helped the Bruins win their last conference championship as a star freshman tailback.

But crazier bets have paid off handsomely. Namath’s New York Jets toppled the 18-point favorite Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III after Namath guaranteed that his team would win.

Can UCLA make its coach look equally prophetic?

Here are five questions facing the Bruins as they prepare to open training camp Wednesday morning in Costa Mesa:

2

Can Nico Iamaleava show he’s worthy of the buzz?

Will former Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava help revive UCLA's offense this season?
(Vasha Hunt / Associated Press)

UCLA’s new quarterback handled the pressure at media day, patiently answering questions (many of them asked repeatedly) about his messy departure from Tennessee.

Now comes a far greater challenge: mastering a new offense in a month.

That’s how long Nico Iamaleava has from the start of training camp until the season opener against Utah on Aug. 30 at the Rose Bowl. In an encouraging sign, Iamaleava said he’s been pushed by the training staff harder than he ever has before and is excited by offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri’s pro-style scheme.

After displaying exceptional arm strength in leading Tennessee to the College Football Playoff last season, Iamaleava said he’s working on the “cerebral side of football” in his bid to take the next step as a top-tier quarterback.

“You know, I’d say probably 90% of playing the position is really your brain,” Iamaleava said, “so I think Coach Tino has just taught me how to use it and has put me in great positions to go out there and be successful.”

3

Will the offensive line hold up?

UCLA offensive lineman Garrett DiGiorgio takes part in practice in April 2024.
(Meg Oliphant / Los Angeles Times)

Maybe Garrett DiGiorgio & Co. can land an NIL deal with STP oil treatment or the Stone Temple Pilots.

That’s because the offensive line has a new motto — STP, standing for “Something To Prove” — that would fit either brand.

It’s certainly an accurate assessment given the offensive line gave up 34 sacks last season and was part of a running game that averaged just 86.6 yards, ranking No. 131 out of 133 major college football teams.

“I think that’s very true,” DiGiorgio said of the motto, “because we do have something to prove as a unit.”

DiGiorgio split time between right tackle and left guard in spring practice as part of new offensive line coach Andy Kwon’s bid to get his best five players on the field. When DiGiorgio played left guard, Reuben Unije slotted in at right tackle.

Kentucky transfer Courtland Ford appears the front-runner to start at left tackle alongside DiGiorgio or Oluwafunto Akinshilo at left guard, Sam Yoon at center, Julian Armella at right guard and DiGiorgio or Reuben Unije at right tackle.

Armella’s story is similar to many of the new transfers on the roster. A widely heralded prospect who never fulfilled the hype in three seasons at Florida State, Armella is seeking a breakthrough with the Bruins.

Kwon’s strategy for improvement goes beyond catchphrases. DiGiorgio said there’s been a new emphasis on sustaining blocks instead of just making an initial block and releasing the defender.

4

Can the running game get going?

California running back Jaivian Thomas carries the ball during a game.
Former California running back Jaivian Thomas is poised to play a significant role in the UCLA offense.
(Stew Milne / Associated Press)

There were times last season when it seemed as if Foster and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, even in middle age, could have had more success running the ball than their twentysomething counterparts.

UCLA’s running game was that bad.

Enter an influx of intriguing running backs. California transfer Jaivian Thomas could become an immediate star after averaging 6.3 yards last season as Jaydn Ott’s backup.

“He’s a guy,” Foster said of Thomas, “who has explosive capabilities.”

Other candidates to emerge include Anthony Woods, a onetime standout at Idaho who sat out last season at Utah while recovering from an Achilles injury; freshman Karson Cox, the top high school running back recruit in California; and returners Jalen Berger and Anthony Frias II.

5

Who will be the defensive playmakers?

UCLA linebacker JonJon Vaughns (21) celebrates with UCLA defensive back John Humphrey.
UCLA linebacker JonJon Vaughns celebrates during a game against South Alabama in September 2022.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

There’s no sugarcoating the loss of NFL draftees Carson Schwesinger, Oluwafemi Oladejo, Kain Medrano and Jay Toia, who comprised the heart of a rigid defense.

Collectively, those players combined for 290 tackles and 11 sacks in 2024.

Who might replace them?

Linebacker JonJon Vaughns, a candidate to become a playmaker in his own right after giving up baseball to fully commit to football, identified defensive tackle Gary Smith as someone to watch based on his play in practice after sitting out last season with a foot injury.

“He took on two blocks, and I just went right in,” Vaughns said of his ability to penetrate the backfield thanks to the assist, “and I’m like, I’ve been missing this — I’ve been missing you.”

Foster said he also expected big things from defensive tackle Keanu Williams; edge rusher Anthony Jones; linebackers Jalen Woods and Isaiah Chisom; and defensive backs Croix Stewart, Key Lawrence, Robert Stafford and Andre Jordan Jr.

During the spring, defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe pinpointed another future star when he said redshirt sophomore defensive tackle A.J. Fuimaono would become a better player than Toia after appearing exclusively as a reserve last season.

6

Can training off campus pull the team together?

UCLA players take the field during the UCLA spring football showcase at the Rose Bowl in May.
(Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times)

For the first time since 2016, when it ventured to San Bernardino, UCLA will hold training camp away from the Wasserman Center.

The move to Costa Mesa was made in part because the Bruins are installing a new grass field at their practice facility, but it could have added benefits for a team with so many newcomers.

“We’re going to be all in the same hotel together and our practice field is four minutes away,” DiGiorgio said. “So I feel like it’s going to be really good for us to grow that connectedness even more.”
