UCLA stars Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Gabriela Jaquez share lessons with kids close to home

Gabriela Jaquez, top right, and Jaime Jaquez Jr., top left, chat with kids during the siblings’ basketball camp in Thousand Oaks.

Jaime Jaquez Jr., who is preparing for his third season in the NBA with the Miami Heat, and his sister Gabriela Jaquez, a standout player for the UCLA Bruins and the Mexican national basketball team, set aside their own workouts to lead others through some familiar drills.

The siblings recently hosted a summer camp for about 180 participants ages 6 to 16 at the Sports Academy facilities in Thousand Oaks. The three-hour camp aimed to promote basketball skills, discipline and a passion for the sport among children and teens. Some participants traveled from other states to attend the camp.

“It’s good to come back and give something back to the community, especially in a place where we grew up. Being able to do this is special,” said Jaime, who grew up in Camarillo, shone for four years at UCLA and has represented Mexico in international tournaments.

Gabriela Jaquez teaches camp participants how to shoot a basket. (Nash Boorman, Courtesy of Electrolit)

During the event, Jaime recalled his childhood playing basketball “from dawn to dusk” on the local courts in his hometown.

The camp was also a source of inspiration for families.

“It’s exciting to see Latino players succeed, one in the NBA and another possibly in the WNBA,” said Armando Castillas of Oxnard, who attended the camp with his children, Logan, 6, and Emma, 10.

In addition to leading the camp, the Jaquez siblings are focused on their upcoming professional challenges.

Jaime is looking for a season of redemption after a difficult year with the Heat, having been named to the all-rookie team 2023–24.

“It has always been my goal to win championships,” said Jaime, who noted that he preferred to focus entirely on improving with the Heat before making any commitments to the Mexican national team.

For her part, Gabriela recently returned from competing in the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup in Chile with the Mexican national team. In the tournament, Mexico faced the United States, Brazil, Colombia, Puerto Rico, Chile, and the Dominican Republic. Gabriela averaged 12 points per game, ranking as the 10th-best scorer in the tournament, and was recognized as the Rising Star of the competition. She had previously played for Mexico, which also helped her adapt to FIBA’s physical style of play and perform better with UCLA.

“It was an excellent opportunity. Playing at that level helped me a lot, especially physically,” said the 6-foot guard, who looks forward to her third season with the Bruins.

“I’m extremely proud to see her play for Mexico. I hope she can continue on that path and keep growing,” Jaime said of his sister.

Both players are now preparing for their respective seasons with clear goals: Jaime is looking to take the Heat further in the playoffs, while Gabriela has her sights set on a national championship with UCLA.

A group of children with Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Gabriela Jaquez during the UCLA siblings’ camp. (Nash Boorman, Courtesy of Electrolit)

“The goal is to win championships with UCLA,” Gabriela said. “We’ve already made it to the Final Four, and I think we have the talent to go even further.”

This article first appeared in Spanish via L.A. Times en Español.