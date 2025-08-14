Can UCLA’s Kwazi Gilmer win the Biletnikoff Award? He’s going to give it a go

Kwazi Gilmer, yearning to do something no other UCLA wide receiver has managed, unveiled a new play after practice Wednesday.

Call it the go-for-it route.

“I want to go win the Biletnikoff,” Gilmer announced, “so I’m coming for all the receivers out there.”

Those are bold words for someone from a program whose closest association with the award that goes to the nation’s top college receiver might have been former Bruins coach Dick Vermeil once delivering the keynote speech at the presentation banquet.

Advertisement

No UCLA player has won the award that dates to 1994. Neither Gilmer nor any of his teammates made the award’s 47-player preseason watch list, which is based on past performance. Players can be added during the season as their performance dictates.

Gilmer’s debut college season featured spectacular spurts, the freshman making 31 catches for 345 yards and two touchdowns. Emerging from a deep and experienced group of wide receivers, he started the final five games and increasingly became a go-to guy, snagging a season-high six catches for 54 yards in the finale against Fresno State.

Making a serious run at the Biletnikoff would likely require the 6-foot-2, 180-pound sophomore to triple his production from 2024. Last season, Colorado’s Travis Hunter won the award after logging 92 catches for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Advertisement

Newsletter Sign up for the UCLA Unlocked A weekly newsletter offering big game takeaways, recruiting buzz and everything you need to know about UCLA sports. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Gilmer said his skill, hands and overall technique have improved from a year ago. There’s no debating that his swagger has increased exponentially.

“My freshman year, I just wanted to get my foot in the water,” Gilmer said. “Now that I got it, it’s over.”

Advertisement

His candidacy was enhanced by the summer arrival of Nico Iamaleava from Tennessee, providing a prolific quarterback in search of a top option. Gilmer and the other receivers worked on timing and routes during player-run practices several times a week before the start of training camp late last month. Other wide receivers expected to play a significant role include California transfer Mikey Matthews, Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, Ezavier Staples and Rico Flores Jr. once Flores returns from a torn anterior cruciate ligament sometime this fall.

“We’re trying to go win a natty,” Gilmer said of the players’ mindset to win a national title, “so let’s get in as much work as we can.”

Gilmer became an immediate favorite target of his new quarterback in training camp practices, repeatedly grabbing touchdown passes during the short viewing window open to reporters. The zip on Iamaleava’s passes has proved a good match for the speedy wide receiver.

“It’s probably one of the fastest balls I’ve ever seen from a quarterback,” Gilmer said. “Right when you break, the thing’s right there.”

More help could come from a user-friendly offense. Gilmer described new offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri’s scheme as a better fit for the Bruins than predecessor Eric Bieniemy’s.

“Tino, you know, he’s been with Nick Saban, all of them [college coaches], so he knows what to do in college,” Gilmer said, “and I feel like E.B. knows what to do in the NFL.”

Advertisement

Sunseri’s scheme also doesn’t use plays that require codebreaking.

“E.B.’s was like 17 words,” Gilmer said, “to now, we’re in signals. It’s very fast. … Now it’s, we’re not in the huddle really, and it’s just see the play, do it.”

Will it lead to a special season? Can Gilmer achieve what decorated predecessors Craig Bragg, Danny Farmer, Jordan Payton and J.J. Stokes could not? He’s certainly going for it.

“We’re gonna see,” Gilmer said, “how the season goes.”

A line redrawn

If the last week of practice is any indication, UCLA will have four new starters on its offensive line.

The biggest surprise might be Oluwafunto Akinshilo replacing Sam Yoon at center after Akinshilo’s impressive spring at the position carried over to training camp following a 2024 season in which he did not play.

“He’s just doing a good job,” coach DeShaun Foster said of the redshirt junior, “with the opportunity that he’s had.”

The other first-stringers in recent practices have included Courtland Ford at left tackle, Eugene Brooks at left guard, Julian Armella at right guard and Garrett DiGiorgio at right tackle. DiGiorgio is the only player in the group who started last season.

Advertisement

This could challenge for the biggest starting offensive line in school history given that the five players average 6-5½ and 326 pounds.

Foster confirmed that veteran interior offensive lineman Tai Marks, a former Mater Dei High standout, had signed with the team and was expected to arrive Thursday. Reportedly set to participate in training camp with Hawaii, Marks will instead join the Bruins after having spent three seasons at Tulsa and two at Colorado State.

Etc.

Foster said safety Key Lawrence should return soon from a minor right leg injury that has sidelined him the last three practices. Scooter Jackson, a transfer from Utah Tech, has played extensively in Lawrence’s absence. … The tight ends have been the position group that’s progressed the furthest in training camp, Foster said, largely based on the arrival of Pittsburgh transfer Jake Renda and the return of Hudson Habermehl from injury. … Kicker Mateen Bhaghani said he’s made a successful transition to new holder Will Karoll. “It’ll only take a couple of times going out there and then we’ll be dialed in,” said Bhaghani, who made 20 of 24 field goals last season. “You know, to really just get that spot, like lean the ball how I want, but other than that it’s not super difficult.”