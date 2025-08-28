His Tennessee turmoil behind him, Nico Iamaleava forges a happy UCLA homecoming

Nico Iamaleava is the rare commuter enjoying his time on the 405 these days.

Every pump of the brakes, every maddening mile in traffic that can be more stop than go, puts him closer to hearing his dad’s voice and seeing his mom’s smile.

These are the visits that can fill a young man’s heart, not to mention his belly. During a recent trip home, the UCLA quarterback savored the family recipe of pisupo, a Samoan dish consisting of corned beef with rice.

“I’ve been getting a lot of home-cooked meals from mom and just having them. You know, an hour away has been fun, man,” Iamaleva told The Times after practice Wednesday. “You know, I’ll go to Long Beach as much as I can. But, you know, during this week, I’ve been locked in with the game plan and stuff like that.”

UCLA receiver Mikey Matthews, left, and Nico Iamaleava, right, cheer on teammates during the spring football showcase at the Rose Bowl on May 3. (Carlin Stiehl/Los Angeles Times)

As he spoke, Iamaleava’s hair was tied back with a pink elastic band reading “Team Leinna.” Two years ago, Nico established a foundation to support breast cancer research and awareness after his mom, Leinna, recovered from Stage IV breast cancer.

He hasn’t abandoned the cause even though his mom remains in remission.

“She’s doing good, you know, she’s recovered well, and no setbacks,” Nico said. “Blessed, man, and glad that she’s healthy.”

It might feel as if everything is falling into place for the redshirt sophomore transfer who became the nation’s most polarizing college football player last spring in the wake of his abrupt departure from Tennessee. None of that makes any difference now. No matter what was said about him or the motives behind his move, he’s about to experience what could be the big payoff.

When he steps into the Rose Bowl on Saturday night to face Utah in his first game inside the legendary stadium, he’ll also unveil a No. 9 jersey that serves as a tribute to his seven siblings and two parents, just a fraction of the expected throng of family expected to be in attendance.

One of those siblings, UCLA freshman quarterback Madden Iamaleava, will watch from the sideline during what is going to amount to a family reunion.

“It’s a surreal moment for me,” Nico said, “and I can’t wait to just get in there.”

Those who labeled Iamaleava (pronounced ee-ah-MAH-LAY-ah-va) a quitter based on his leaving Tennessee never saw him as a high school sophomore.

Back then, even Iamaleava’s coach thought he was done before the season started.

What other spin was there to put on the situation after the quarterback, trying to run over the safety on his way to the end zone in practice, took a helmet to his left hand, breaking his index finger in such gruesome fashion that the bone protruded through the skin?

“I went over to the trainer,” remembered Kevin Pearson, Iamaleava’s coach at Warren High in Downey, “and he said, ‘It’s not good.’ ”

Warren quarterback Nico Iamaleava passes against Gardena Serra on Sept. 9, 2022, in Gardena. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Just one game later, the quarterback’s injured finger fitted with a protective metal covering and taped to his middle finger, he returned, taking the field after just half a practice and with limited use of his non-throwing hand. Slinging passes with his usual quick release, Iamaleava singlehandedly lifted his team to a runaway victory, throwing for 361 yards and six touchdowns.

Winning on an accelerated timeline had already become something of a theme.

Playing in a rogue league in Arizona during the COVID-19 pandemic after having installed the offense over Zoom meetings and a few workouts, Iamaleava misfired on an early pass but immediately explained what went wrong to his coach after coming off the field, knowing that he should have hit the backside seam given the safety’s movement.

“Ever since then,” said Pearson, who also coached eventual Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young in high school, “he was just one of the most highly intelligent kids I’ve ever coached.”

The coach and his quarterback would talk football over the phone deep into the night on Sundays and Mondays, discussing practice and dissecting the next opponent. Whenever they were together, Iamaleava would never leave without saying goodbye and telling his coach that he loved him.

The emerging star also patiently indulged every autograph request while eating or walking down the street, as giving with his time around strangers as he was around teammates and friends.

All of which is to say that Pearson doesn’t believe any of the narratives that have emerged since Iamaleava’s messy split from Tennessee about the money-grubbing, pajama-wearing kid who can’t read defenses and might struggle to quickly master a new offense.

“If I didn’t know him, I would think the same thing, that he’s this greedy, selfish, money-hungry me type of guy,” said Pearson, who attended a handful of Iamaleava’s practices at Tennessee and sat in meetings with the quarterback and his coaches. “People see the sunglasses and the pajamas and all that stuff. That persona is not his character at all, I promise you that. If you get to know him, he’s the most humble, sincere, grateful, generous person.”

UCLA had another new quarterback in the spring expected to be the opening-day starter. His name was Joey Aguilar.

The transfer from Appalachian State had posted prolific numbers at his previous stop but also had a reputation for making a lot of risky throws. That gambling nature was on display in spring practices when Aguilar repeatedly forced passes into coverage. Some observers figured the Bruins could use an upgrade.

One became available after Iamaleava’s rapid falling out with Tennessee. Some reports about the situation centered on money, Iamaleava’s family allegedly wanting a raise from the more than $2 million he was set to make this season from the school’s name, image and likeness collective. Other reports cited requests to upgrade the offense, adding better offensive linemen and making other tweaks that would benefit the quarterback who had helped lead the Volunteers to the College Football Playoff.

Iamaleava said “false reports” about financial demands on the eve of Tennessee’s spring game made him uncomfortable and triggered his move to UCLA, which would allow him to play for a major conference school close to his family.

“You know, I have Samoan culture, we’re always together,” Iamaleava said at Big Ten media days, “and that was a very important thing for me.”

Similar thinking prompted Iamaleava’s younger brother, Madden, to join him in Westwood. After verbally committing to UCLA before signing with Arkansas, the freshman flipped his allegiance back to the Bruins to become one of his brother’s backups.

Pearson described the siblings who are now roommates as “a really cool blend” of their mom and dad, Nico Iamaleava Sr.

“The kids got that tough, competitive thing from the dad,” Pearson said, “but they also got that sweet personality and accommodating and gracious attitude from the mom. That woman is probably one of the sweetest, nicest people I’ve ever met in my life. Nic, the dad, is this big alpha, decision-maker, shot-caller who is huge on respect, and all eight kids are exactly the same — they’re very respectful, they’re very grateful for everything.”

Especially the opportunity to be around one another.

Aguilar moved on to Tennessee after Nico Iamaleava’s arrival at UCLA, prompting some to call it a college football trade.

The Bruins might have won the exchange based on the way their 6-foot-6 quarterback looked in training camp. Zipping passes past helpless defenders, Iamealeava regularly hit his targets in stride. On plays when no better options emerged, he tucked the ball and ran without hesitation.

“We got an elite quarterback, so that’s going to change the whole offense,” running back Jalen Berger said. “He can make any throw.”

Making the correct read comes naturally for someone who was a dual sport star in high school, having also established himself as one of the nation’s top volleyball players. A towering outside hitter, he was known for his ability to vacillate between power and finesse.

UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava warms up during the first day of the Bruins’ preseason camp in Costa Mesa. (Nate Donlevy / UCLA Athletics)

“I played professionally for a long time,” said Scott Lane, Iamaleava’s coach at Warren High, “and there wasn’t one play when I coached him and I said, ‘That’s not the right play.’ ”

Having forged toughness as a youth rugby player and someone who packed a wallop while playing defense earlier in his football career, Iamaleava refused to slide on runs until his senior year of high school, often delivering more vicious blows than he absorbed.

“I remember seeing when Nico hit one kid, the safety went down and I go, ‘Oh, my gosh, he’s knocked out,’” Pearson said of a playoff game against Corona del Mar. “Nico popped back up.”

Recovering from setbacks, however small, has been another theme. Iamealeava stays after practice to correct throws he flubbed, repeating them each at least five times. On Wednesday, the entire receiver group remained with him on the field at Drake Stadium for about 10 minutes after everyone else departed.

New offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri has encouraged his quarterback to “be comfortable being uncomfortable,” which for the soft-spoken Iamaleava means using his voice more to be a leader. The quarterback said he thinks he’s mastered the offense after just a month of being around his new team.

So what will fans see Saturday night?

“I think if we execute well, man, we should dominate the game,” said Iamaleava, who’s widely expected to spend only one season as a Bruin before heading to the NFL.

Radiating confidence, Iamaleava seemed at ease, flashing a smile. He’s home now. Every day he’s surrounded by friends and family, including a handful of teammates he’s known since childhood.

And besides, for his mom and dad, a short drive to Pasadena beats a long plane ride to Knoxville, Tenn.