Is UCLA ‘close’ to its first win of 2025? Five things to watch when the Bruins face UNLV

There was probably a joke to be made about UCLA moving practice this week to its intramural fields after being so thoroughly outclassed in its season opener.

The intent was to prepare for the artificial turf the Bruins will play Saturday inside Allegiant Stadium, but they will also need to significantly level up to beat Nevada Las Vegas.

While coach DeShaun Foster’s “We were close” declaration didn’t go over well with fans in the wake of a 33-point loss to Utah, defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe and inside linebackers coach Scott White indicated through their body language and words that there was significant work to be done on a defense that missed so many tackles.

Advertisement

“Trying to get it fixed, man,” White told reporters during a chance encounter outside the Wasserman Football Center.

Two days later, Malloe said essentially the same thing while walking past reporters, adding an expletive for emphasis.

Unfortunately, the issues facing this team transcend defense. UCLA must get its run game going. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava needs to stop overthrowing receivers. The Bruins also have to start converting third downs more regularly after finding success on just two of 11 opportunities a week ago.

Can it all happen Saturday evening? Here are five things to watch when UCLA (0-1) faces UNLV (2-0) in what amounts to a must-win situation in only the season’s second game: