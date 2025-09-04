Is UCLA ‘close’ to its first win of 2025? Five things to watch when the Bruins face UNLV

Sign up for the UCLA Unlocked
There was probably a joke to be made about UCLA moving practice this week to its intramural fields after being so thoroughly outclassed in its season opener.
The intent was to prepare for the artificial turf the Bruins will play Saturday inside Allegiant Stadium, but they will also need to significantly level up to beat Nevada Las Vegas.
While coach DeShaun Foster’s “We were close” declaration didn’t go over well with fans in the wake of a 33-point loss to Utah, defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe and inside linebackers coach Scott White indicated through their body language and words that there was significant work to be done on a defense that missed so many tackles.
“Trying to get it fixed, man,” White told reporters during a chance encounter outside the Wasserman Football Center.
UCLA struggles to make tackles on defense and new quarterback Nico Iamaleava is plagued by inconsistency in the Bruins’ 43-10 loss to Utah.
Two days later, Malloe said essentially the same thing while walking past reporters, adding an expletive for emphasis.
Unfortunately, the issues facing this team transcend defense. UCLA must get its run game going. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava needs to stop overthrowing receivers. The Bruins also have to start converting third downs more regularly after finding success on just two of 11 opportunities a week ago.
Can it all happen Saturday evening? Here are five things to watch when UCLA (0-1) faces UNLV (2-0) in what amounts to a must-win situation in only the season’s second game:
Replace every starter on one side of the ball and you’re probably going to experience some dropoff.
What the Bruins encountered in their opener was more like falling off a cliff.
Their defense managed no sacks and just two tackles for loss. One thing in abundance was missed tackles. UCLA’s defenders looked helpless trying to contain quarterback Devon Dampier, who passed for 206 yards and ran for 87 more.
The Bruins might face alternating quarterbacks Saturday. Anthony Colandrea, a transfer from Virginia, is expected to start after completing 19 of 23 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns last week against Sam Houston, but speedy Michigan transfer Alex Orji could also appear in running situations.
Their top target will undoubtedly be Jaden Bradley, who has topped 100 receiving yards in each of the Rebels’ first two games.
UCLA’s Jaivian Thomas was so fast growing up that his father called him “Jet.”
UNLV’s Jai’Den Thomas earned the same nickname because of his own rapid acceleration.
Which running back will cover the most ground Saturday?
“It’s the battle of, will the real ‘Jet’ Thomas stand up?” Foster said.
The Rebels running back is off to a better start, having rushed for 212 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 11.2 yards per carry. Jaivian Thomas managed only 17 yards in seven carries in his Bruins debut after having starred at California last season.
UCLA’s other running backs need to get going as well. Jalen Berger ran for eight yards in five carries against the Utes and Anthony Woods gained 13 yards in three carries to go with his three catches for 48 yards and a touchdown.
Iamaleava’s first game as a Bruin was more the stuff of memes than dreams.
He completed just 50% of his passes for 136 yards with one interception to go with his touchdown. He was sacked four times. His best work might have come on the ground after running for a team-high 47 yards.
Foster said his quarterback tried to shoulder the burden for the loss, showing his determination to do better this week. A good place to start would be putting a little less zip on passes that tended to sail over receivers, particularly early in the game against Utah.
He’ll face a UNLV defense that ranks second in the nation with five interceptions in two games.
The Bruins logged so many miles last season during their first season in the Big Ten that they regularly departed two days before games.
That won’t be necessary for their only nonconference trip of 2025.
After making the short flight from Los Angeles on Friday, the team was scheduled to tour Allegiant Stadium in what will be most players’ introduction to the massive 61,500-seat facility that opened in 2020.
UCLA should know the tendencies of one UNLV offensive lineman before the game’s first snap.
Rebels right guard Alani Makihele played in every game for the Bruins last season, making two starts, before entering the transfer portal and returning to UNLV, where he had been a starter in 2023.
