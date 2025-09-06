UCLA’s loss to UNLV showcases its plethora of problems once again

This wasn’t close, no matter what the scoreboard said. This was a full-blown debacle.

Given a chance to quickly right things after a season-opening blowout loss, UCLA instead doubled down on disappointment.

The Bruins’ 30-23 loss to Nevada Las Vegas on Saturday night at Allegiant Stadium showcased many of the same problems that had plagued them a week ago.

The defense was slow and often out of position. The offense couldn’t sustain drives. Every big play went in the other team’s favor.

Ten consecutive points in the fourth quarter did little to salvage things.

Thanks to some questionable Rebels playcalling, UCLA had a chance to force overtime or go for the win when it got the ball back at its own 19-yard line while trailing by seven points with 2 minutes 19 seconds left.

Quarterback Nico Iamaleava quickly moved the ball downfield and into Rebels territory. But fate intervened when a pass was tipped by Nevada Las Vegas’ Marsel McDuffie and intercepted by Aamaris Brown at the UNLV 13-yard line with 52 seconds left, ending the Bruins’ comeback hopes.

Tight end Hudson Habermehl patted Iamaleava on the helmet as the quarterback came off the field, though there was really no consolation after UNLV (3-0) beat a Big Ten team for the first time since topping Wisconsin in 2003.

After reviewing the footage of his team’s 33-point setback against Utah, UCLA coach DeShaun Foster said his team was “close” to where it needed to be.

Where are the Bruins now?

In a scary place. They are 0-2 for the first time since they lost their first three games in 2019 on the way to finishing 4-8.

More important, a lopsided loss to a Mountain West Conference opponent will undoubtedly increase the pressure on Foster early in his second season. Can his defense stop anybody? Why isn’t an offense led by Iamaleava more productive?

A promising third quarter for UCLA was shaping up in great fashion after the Bruins scored a touchdown on their opening drive and had a first and goal at the UNLV one-yard line after quickly stopping the Rebels.

Running back Jalen Berger was stuffed for a one-yard loss on first down. He was then stopped for no gain. On third down, Iamaleava momentarily appeared to have connected with Kwazi Gilmer for a touchdown before it was wiped out by offensive pass interference on Titus Mokiao-Atimalala.

The penalty moved the Bruins back 15 yards and, after an incompletion, Mateen Bhaghani kicked a 35-yard field goal that shaved his team’s deficit to 23-13.

UNLV appeared to have put the game away with a touchdown early in the fourth quarter, but Iamaleava’s 30-yard touchdown run and another Bhaghani field goal gave the Bruins one more chance after their defense got a stop to give them the ball back.

They didn’t convert. Not even close.