UCLA finalizing deal to add Kevin Coyle to defensive staff for rest of season

Atlanta Legends head coach Kevin Coyle watches from the sideline during a 2019 game against the Arizona Hotshots.
(Rick Scuteri / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staff writer Ben Bolch
By Ben Bolch
Staff Writer Follow
Tim Skipper is tapping a trusted ally to help him steady UCLA’s football team for the rest of the season.

The interim coach is finalizing the hiring of veteran assistant Kevin Coyle as a member of his defensive staff in a move that could bolster the team after the departure of defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe, according to one person close to the situation not authorized to discuss it publicly because the hiring has not been completed.

The hope is that Coyle could join the Bruins before they open Big Ten Conference play at Northwestern on Saturday.

It would be a familiar pairing.

When Skipper served as Fresno State’s interim coach last season, Coyle ran a unit that ranked third in the Mountain West Conference in total defense and fourth in scoring defense to help the team reach the Idaho Potato Bowl.

The challenge could be far greater with the Bruins (0-3), who have given up 36 points and 431 yards per game to rank among the worst defenses in major college football. Coyle is expected to help the staff as part of what Skipper has described as a collaborative approach to running the defense.

Coyle, 69, started this season as a senior defensive analyst at Syracuse. He has made multiple stops as a defensive coordinator in college and the NFL, serving in that capacity at Holy Cross, the U.S. Merchant Marine, Maryland and the Miami Dolphins. In 2019, Coyle was head coach of the Atlanta Legends of the Alliance of American Football after winning a national title the previous season with Louisiana State as a defensive analyst under coach Ed Orgeron.

Coyle spent two stints as Fresno State’s defensive coordinator, first under coach Pat Hill from 1997-2000 before returning prior to the 2022 season and remaining through the last game of 2024. Coyle also spent 13 seasons with the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals as a cornerbacks and defensive backs coach.

Coyle replaces Malloe, a universally beloved and respected assistant who left the team last week as part of what was described as a mutual parting of the ways after the team’s disappointing start. UCLA’s defense, filled with eventual NFL players such as Laiatu Latu, Carson Schwesinger, Oluwafemi Oladejo and Jay Toia, had been a strength in 2023 and 2024 before experiencing a steep decline early this season.

Ben Bolch

Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. Twice awarded top-10 finishes in feature writing by the Associated Press Sports Editors, he began his second stint as the UCLA beat writer in 2016. His first stint, during the 2010-11 season, ended with yet another crushing loss to Florida in the NCAA tournament. Over his 25 years at The Times, Bolch has also covered the Lakers, Clippers, Dodgers, Angels, USC men’s basketball and high schools. His favorite athletes to cover were Dave Roberts, Jamal Crawford, Jose Lima, David Eckstein, Luc Richard Mbah a Moute, Thomas Welsh, Josh Kelley and Aday Mara. Bolch is also the author of the book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.”

