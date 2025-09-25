Advertisement
UCLA Sports

Abandon all hope, ye who enter? What to watch when UCLA faces Northwestern

UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava and his teammates run onto the field at the Rose Bowl during the 2025 season.
UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava and his teammates will face off against Northwestern Saturday in a battle between struggling Big Ten teams.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times staff writer Ben Bolch
By Ben Bolch
Staff Writer Follow
1

These teams have combined for five losses in six games and somehow that might not fully convey their futility.

One will be without its opening-day starting running back, the other without its opening-day head coach.

One is ranked next to last in the Big Ten Conference in points scored, the other worse.

They will meet in a temporary lakeside stadium, where the home team is averaging 10,835 fans per game and a vile wind can make throwing the football a fool’s errand.

Advertisement

UCLA interim head football coach Tim Skipper claps during practice.

UCLA Sports

They’re not in the gutter yet: At 0-3, the UCLA football team went bowling

UCLA interim football coach Tim Skipper decided to use a little bowling as a way to allow his players a chance to reboot in the wake of DeShaun Foster’s firing.

A marquee outside the place could read: UCLA versus Northwestern — Technically, it’s still college football.

When the season mercifully ends for both teams, this could be looked back on as “The Battle for 17th place in the Big Ten.”

In their first game since coach DeShaun Foster was fired after an 0-3 start, ushering in the start of the Tim Skipper era, the Bruins will be desperately seeking a reason to keep playing.

A victory over the Wildcats (1-2 overall, 0-1 Big Ten) at Martin Stadium could prevent players from entering the transfer portal or using a redshirt season en masse.

UCLA interim head football coach Tim Skipper during practice at Drake Stadium.

UCLA Sports

Can UCLA overcome its perception problem to hire its next great football coach?

UCLA has been described as a school unwilling to invest in football, but the Bruins have actually invested millions in the program.

“The season hasn’t gone how we wanted to go,” UCLA quarterback Nico IamaleavaUCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava said, “but I still have faith in every one of the guys. We trust coach Skipper and what he has for us. And I think, just keep the belief that we have in each other.”

Advertisement

Here are five things to watch when the Bruins open conference play at 12:30 p.m. PDT Saturday in a game broadcast by the Big Ten Network:

2

Can UCLA take a lead?

UCLA Bruins running back Jaivian Thomas finds a hole in the New Mexico defense at the Rose Bowl on Sept. 12.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

The Bruins have played three games, 12 quarters and 180 minutes of football.

They have not held a lead.

UCLA has fallen into one hole after another, trailing 20-0 against Utah, 23-0 against Nevada Las Vegas and 14-0 against New Mexico.

A big part of the problem has been penalties. The Bruins have committed 30 penalties for 275 yards, tied for No. 117 in the nation in penalty yardage.

“We’ve been in multiple positions where we start the drive off with a penalty, we get a big play, and then [another] penalty,” Iamaleava said. “So I think just cleaning up the little mistakes, man. If we play a clean game, this whole season could be different.”

Advertisement

Something to watch: UCLA has not had the opening possession in any game this season. If the Bruins win the toss, will they elect to receive, putting themselves in position to score first?

3

Nico watch

UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava passes the ball against Utah on Aug. 30 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Iamaleava has already lost as many games as he did a year ago while helping Tennessee reach the College Football Playoff.

In an admirable display, the transfer quarterback has met with reporters after every game — and defeat — while shouldering responsibility for his team’s shortcomings.

“My faith has helped me a lot,” said Iamaleava, who has completed 63.9% of his passes for 608 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. “I’ve never really been in this situation where, you know, I’m 0-3, so, just me continuing to lean on God. And you know, have him lead me, you know, this is the path he chose for me. And I’m excited to stay on with this journey.”

Advertisement

Unless UCLA somehow drastically revives its season, new questions will emerge. Does Iamaleava need another season of college before heading to the NFL? If so, where does he spend it?

4

New slogan?

UCLA interim head football coach Tim Skipper claps during practice.
UCLA interim coach Tim Skipper leads the Bruins during a practice at Drake Stadium.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

The signage on the fence surrounding UCLA’s practice field has remained the same since Foster’s departure.

“Do More” and “Discipline, Respect, Enthusiasm” can still be seen.

But are those words being preached by the new coach?

“I think every team uses those words in some way, you know, and we are doing that by our style of play,” Skipper said. “That’s what I would say. Our style of play does all our talking, we don’t have to actually say the words or any of that stuff, but we need to play that way.”

Referring to a reset in which his team will open conference play with a 0-0 record, Skipper indicated that a new mantra is in play.

Advertisement

“Our whole motto is always, ‘Be on the rise,’ ” Skipper said. “So they know that. And every day is ‘Be on the rise,’ or you’re going to drop. And if you drop, you can’t help us, so we’re going to move on.”

5

Under new leadership

New Mexico running back Damon Bankston pulls in a 43-yard touchdown catch in front of UCLA linebacker JonJon Vaughns.
New Mexico running back Damon Bankston pulls in a 43-yard touchdown catch in front of UCLA linebacker JonJon Vaughns at the Rose Bowl on Sept. 12.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

UCLA’s defense could get a needed jolt this week.

After allowing 36 points and 431 yards per game to rank among the worst defenses in the country, the Bruins bid farewell to defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe in what was termed a mutual parting of the ways.

Enter Kevin Coyle, a veteran defensive coach who was part of Syracuse’s 3-1 start as a senior defensive analyst with the Orange before making the cross-country move to take a similar position at UCLA. Coyle quickly made his presence felt with his new team, ordering the music stopped during one practice so that he could relay instructions.

“He’s the older statesman guy over here,” Skipper said of a coach who was Fresno State’s defensive coordinator a quarter of a century ago when Skipper was a middle linebacker. “So everybody’s kind of just listening to him and giving a lot of advice and things like that, but we’re all yelling and barking right now. We’re just trying to get things the way we need to get them.”

Advertisement

The biggest boost for UCLA’s defense could be the absence of Cam Porter, the Northwestern running back who was lost for the season earlier this month because of a leg injury. Backups Joseph Himon II and Caleb Komolafe have not been nearly as productive.

6

Wind warning

Former UCLA quarterback Dante Moore warmed up amid windy conditions when Oregon played at Northwestern.
Former UCLA quarterback Dante Moore warmed up amid windy conditions when Oregon played at Northwestern on Sept. 1 in Evanston, Ill.
(Michael Reaves / Getty Images)

Northwestern’s lakeside stadium might qualify Evanston, Ill., as the Windy City given the strong gusts that have changed the trajectory of passes.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, who spent his freshman season with the Bruins, compared the experience to his high school stadium in Detroit, which also bordered the Great Lakes.

“Coming out in warm-up was like, ‘Holy s—, it’s windy,’ ” said Moore, who completed 16 of 20 passes for 178 yards and one touchdown with one interception during the Ducks’ 34-14 victory over the Wildcats earlier this month. “I am looking at Coach [Dan] Lanning, and Coach Lanning said, ‘It’s time to let it rip today.’ ”

Advertisement

So what’s a Southern California native like Iamaleava supposed to do to get ready?

“I don’t really think you can do anything to prepare for it when you’re out here,” cracked Iamaleava, alluding to warm temperatures and calm winds. “I played in a lot of windy games, for sure, and making sure to leave about ball speed and making sure that spiral is right, you know, to spin through the wind.”
UCLA SportsSports

Sign up for the UCLA Unlocked

A weekly newsletter offering big game takeaways, recruiting buzz and everything you need to know about UCLA sports.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Ben Bolch

Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. Twice awarded top-10 finishes in feature writing by the Associated Press Sports Editors, he began his second stint as the UCLA beat writer in 2016. His first stint, during the 2010-11 season, ended with yet another crushing loss to Florida in the NCAA tournament. Over his 25 years at The Times, Bolch has also covered the Lakers, Clippers, Dodgers, Angels, USC men’s basketball and high schools. His favorite athletes to cover were Dave Roberts, Jamal Crawford, Jose Lima, David Eckstein, Luc Richard Mbah a Moute, Thomas Welsh, Josh Kelley and Aday Mara. Bolch is also the author of the book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.”

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement