Abandon all hope, ye who enter? What to watch when UCLA faces Northwestern

These teams have combined for five losses in six games and somehow that might not fully convey their futility.

One will be without its opening-day starting running back, the other without its opening-day head coach.

One is ranked next to last in the Big Ten Conference in points scored, the other worse.

They will meet in a temporary lakeside stadium, where the home team is averaging 10,835 fans per game and a vile wind can make throwing the football a fool’s errand.

A marquee outside the place could read: UCLA versus Northwestern — Technically, it’s still college football.

When the season mercifully ends for both teams, this could be looked back on as “The Battle for 17th place in the Big Ten.”

In their first game since coach DeShaun Foster was fired after an 0-3 start, ushering in the start of the Tim Skipper era, the Bruins will be desperately seeking a reason to keep playing.

A victory over the Wildcats (1-2 overall, 0-1 Big Ten) at Martin Stadium could prevent players from entering the transfer portal or using a redshirt season en masse.

"The season hasn't gone how we wanted to go," UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava said, "but I still have faith in every one of the guys. We trust coach Skipper and what he has for us. And I think, just keep the belief that we have in each other."

Here are five things to watch when the Bruins open conference play at 12:30 p.m. PDT Saturday in a game broadcast by the Big Ten Network: