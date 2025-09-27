UCLA officially on 0-12 watch after late rally fizzles in loss to Northwestern

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

You can change the coach and quicken the pace of practice, but one thing can’t be transformed.

It’s always going to be the same team.

UCLA showed some fight late in its Big Ten Conference opener Saturday afternoon at Martin Stadium while ultimately falling victim to the same problems that had plagued it before the dismissal of coach DeShaun Foster.

An incredibly slow start in which it fell behind by multiple scores.

An offense that can’t run the ball or consistently sustain drives.

A defense that can’t stop the run or prevent big plays.

The Bruins are officially on 0-12 watch after completing what was supposed to be the soft part of their schedule with a 17-14 loss to Northwestern.

The finish left UCLA with heartache by the lake.

The Bruins (0-4 overall, 0-1 Big Ten) were in position to tie the score or take the lead after stopping Northwestern on three consecutive plays, including a third-down sack by defensive lineman Gary Smith III that helped the Bruins get the ball back at their own 20-yard line with 1:29 left after a punt.

Advertisement

But a big sack of quarterback Nico Iamaleava by Northwestern edge rusher Anto Saka was followed by a false start on offensive tackle Courtland Ford, leaving only eight seconds left and the Bruins still deep in their own territory.

“In critical moments we had penalties,” Iamaleava said, “so it’s getting to a point where I’m repeating myself every week.”

Iamaleava completed an 11-yard pass to Hudson Habermehl before the clock ran out on the Bruins’ comeback hopes during Tim Skipper’s debut as interim coach.

“How that game went, man, I’m proud of the guys for fighting and finishing,” Skipper said. “We need to start a lot better.”

Iamaleava was once again practically the only thing going for UCLA’s offense. He completed 19 of 27 passes for 180 yards and a touchdown while also running for a team-high 65 yards in 14 carries.

Perhaps the only upside to this loss was that the Bruins didn’t give up.

After looking lifeless for the first 3½ quarters, UCLA received a big jolt when wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer beat his man and snagged a 29-yard touchdown pass from Iamaleava in the back of the end zone. Iamaleava’s pass to Anthony Woods on the two-point conversion pulled the Bruins to within 17-14 with 6:19 left.

Advertisement

UCLA’s Anthony Woods carries the ball as Northwestern’s Aidan Hubbard tries to tackle him during the first half Saturday. (Michael Hickey / Getty Images)

Northwestern tried to burn as much clock as possible but had to punt after Bruins defensive lineman A.J. Fuimaono batted down a third-down pass.

UCLA’s defense had provided a huge boost earlier in the fourth quarter after Northwestern (2-2, 1-1) had a first and goal at the Bruins’ three-yard line. Two runs were stuffed and a Preston Stone pass was tipped and nearly intercepted.

Northwestern then lined up for a 20-yard field-goal attempt that would have given it a two-touchdown lead, only for UCLA’s Rodrick Pleasant to block the kick.

UCLA suffered a setback early in the second half on a play that was appallingly bad. After the Bruins committed a false start, edge rusher Kechaun Bennett was called for roughing the passer and targeting, leading to his ejection.

For a fourth consecutive game, UCLA fell behind by double digits after Northwestern scored on its first three possessions to take a 17-0 lead.

Advertisement

The addition of Kevin Coyle to the Bruins’ coaching staff after the departure of defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe made little difference as the same problems arose.

UCLA failed to stop the run, giving up 7.5 yards per carry to two running backs who opened the season as backups before starter Cam Porter went down with a leg injury. Northwestern’s Caleb Komolafe met so little resistance that he fumbled a pitch and was able to score untouched on a nine-yard touchdown run.

The Bruins showed they were equally bad in pass coverage, giving up an all-too-easy 10-yard touchdown pass from Stone to wide receiver Griffin Wilde that put the Wildcats up 17-0.

UCLA highlights in the first half were scarce. Edge rusher Anthony Jones made a sack. When it appeared as if UCLA was set to punt, Jaivian Thomas took a direct snap and ran for 12 yards and a first down. The Bruins also quickly marched downfield on their final drive of the first half, which ended in Mateen Bhaghani’s 28-yard field goal that put them on the board.