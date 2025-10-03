Will UCLA leave the Rose Bowl feeling blue? Five things to watch versus Penn State

If the jokes don’t write themselves, those following UCLA football are happy to oblige.

Informed that the winless Bruins were holding a “Blue Out” against No. 7 Penn State on Saturday at the Rose Bowl, the trolls from the space formerly known as Twitter made plenty of forays into the punny business.

Feel free to follow their “Blue Out” quips with your own rim shot:

“More like a blowout ...”

“Gonna be a black and blue out for the bruins [sic].”

“They must be tarping the whole thing.”

Others pointed out that Associated Students UCLA was selling white T-shirts and that Penn State also wears blue, meaning that its large throng of fans expected at the game could make it a “Blue Out,” all right — of a darker shade.

Adding to the hilarity factor in some people’s minds was the departure this week of a UCLA offensive coordinator who had never previously called plays a little more than two weeks after the Bruins dismissed the head coach who had never previously been a head coach before last season.

Oh, and UCLA has not held a lead in its four games, 16 quarters and 240 minutes of football this season.

At least the Bruins (0-4 overall, 0-1 Big Ten) are expected to have a largely intact roster when they face the Nittany Lions (3-1, 0-1). Here are five things to watch in a game that will be nationally televised by CBS: