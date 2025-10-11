UCLA proves it’s no one-hit wonder with rout of Michigan State

UCLA running back Jalen Berger bursts through the line to score a touchdown against Michigan State in the first half Saturday. Berger scored three times in the rout.

The sheet of paper greeted every UCLA player as he stepped into his row and took his seat on the team plane.

On it, in large block letters, was printed six words and a challenge from their interim coach: “ARE YOU A ONE-HIT WONDER?”

A week after upsetting Penn State, the Bruins answered emphatically.

Hell, no!

These guys had another triumph in them. A big one.

In an encore that was every bit the success of its smash debut under a makeshift coaching staff, UCLA continued its stunning transformation from winless team to … Big Ten powerhouse? College Football Playoff contender? Sports comeback story of the year?

UCLA running back Jalen Berger celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against Michigan State. (Raj Mehta / Getty Images)

There seems no limit to what this team might be able to accomplish given the continued rise on display Saturday during a 38-13 victory over Michigan State at Spartan Stadium.

UCLA’s offense, led by playcaller Jerry Neuheisel, rolled off 38 consecutive points after the Bruins (2-4 overall, 2-1 Big Ten) spotted the Spartans (3-3, 0-3) an early touchdown.

The Bruins’ defense, run by de facto defensive coordinator Kevin Coyle, forced a fumble, stopped the Spartans on all four fourth-down attempts and held them to 253 yards of offense.

Orchestrating it all was interim coach Tim Skipper, who has his team playing with a focus and vitality that were clearly missing under DeShaun Foster. Skipper could now be considered a more attractive candidate for UCLA’s coaching vacancy than Michigan State’s Jonathan Smith, the Pasadena native who has appeared on many candidate lists.

Things were going so well for the Bruins that UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond came over to where a Times reporter was sitting in the press box late in the third quarter to discuss the changes he had made in the coaching staff that helped spark the team’s turnaround.

There’s no debating that this is a different team than the lifeless one that dropped its first four games.

Once struggling to reach double digits in points, UCLA’s offense is now humming. A new star emerged Saturday when running back Jalen Berger scored three touchdowns and ran for a season-high 83 yards against his former team, one score coming on a run and the other two on catches.

On a rare day in which he did not need to spark UCLA’s offense with his legs, quarterback Nico Iamaleava was nearly flawless with his arm. He completed 16 of 24 passes for 180 yards and three touchdowns without an interception while running just five times for nine yards.

The Bruins’ 24-7 halftime lead meant they had scored more points in a game and a half with Neuheisel calling plays (66) than they did in their previous four games combined (57). Their attacking, disciplined defense forced another turnover and stifled Michigan State after allowing the Spartans to score a touchdown on their opening drive.

UCLA’s special teams chipped in as well, in a scene that seemed familiar to those who had watched the Bruins play Northwestern but somehow caught Michigan State by surprise. With the Bruins lined up to punt early in the second quarter, Cole Martin took the snap and ran for 20 yards and a first down. The play was nearly identical to his fake punt against the Wildcats two weeks earlier.

UCLA converted the trickery into points after Iamaleava connected with Berger for a three-yard touchdown catch.

After Bruins edge rusher Devin Aupiu forced a fumble from Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles that defensive tackle Siale Taupaki recovered, the Bruins got the ball back at the Spartans’ 32-yard line. Iamaleava later found wide receiver Titus Mokiao-Atimalala cutting across the end zone for a 12-yard touchdown that extended UCLA’s lead to 24-7.

Every bounce went the Bruins’ way except for a Mateen Bhaghani field-goal attempt that ricocheted off the left upright late in the second quarter.

UCLA’s 24 consecutive points made its halftime advantage seem far greater, prompting Michigan State fans to serenade their team with boos heading into the locker room on what was shaping up as a not-so-festive homecoming.

A week after they shocked the college football world by beating Penn State, the big story was the Bruins. Once more.