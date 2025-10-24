Can UCLA pull off the stunner of the season? Five things to watch versus Indiana

Tim Skipper was just a redshirt freshman then, a speck of a middle linebacker at 5 feet 6.

His Fresno State Bulldogs went on the road and beat No. 18 Air Force on that October day in 1997, knocking off what had been the only 7-0 team in major college football.

“They were rolling,” Skipper, UCLA’s interim coach, said this week, “and we found a way to go get that thing done.”

It’s a memory that sticks with Skipper more than a quarter of a century later because it had been the only nationally ranked team he was part of taking down as a player or interim coach before his then-winless Bruins pulled off a stunner of far greater proportions this month when they upset then-No. 7 Penn State.

UCLA interim coach Tim Skipper celebrates after Mikey Matthews scores touchdown against Maryland Saturday at the Rose Bowl. (Harry How / Getty Images)

What Skipper’s team has a chance to do Saturday might relegate those wins to fine print in his memoir.

If UCLA (3-4 overall, 3-1 Big Ten) topples No. 2 Indiana (7-0, 4-0) in a nationally televised game that starts at 9 a.m. PDT at Memorial Stadium, a team that started the season with four consecutive losses could …



Remain in the running for the Big Ten title and a College Football Playoff berth.



Move into the national rankings with a .500 record.



Vault Skipper into the running for not just the permanent UCLA job but every major college coaching vacancy in the country.



Commence a bidding war among every major film studio for the rights to the Bruins’ 2025 season.

Does having beaten Penn State to spark a three-game winning streak bolster Skipper’s belief guiding a team that is a 24.5-point underdog against the Hoosiers?

“I don’t really think anything from the past is going to do anything for this game,” Skipper said. “I’m one of those people that thinks every single game has its own history, its own identity, so we’re going to have to go out there, we’re going to have to play Bruin football.”

Here are five things to watch when the Bruins seek their first win over a team this highly ranked since beating No. 2 USC in 2006: