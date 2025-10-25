Advertisement
The Bruins revert to early-season form in drubbing at Indiana

Indiana defensive lineman Tyrique Tucker (95) sacks UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) in the first half Saturday.
(Darron Cummings / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staff writer Ben Bolch
By Ben Bolch
Staff Writer Follow
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — On UCLA’s first offensive play, quarterback Nico Iamaleva found himself swarmed by a pack of defenders for a sack.

On the next play, Iamaleava faced pressure again before throwing a pass that was intercepted and returned for a touchdown.

It never got much better for the Bruins on a chilly, cloudy Saturday afternoon that was darker than the foreboding weather.

A team that had become the feel-good story of the college football season suffered a throwback performance in the worst way at Memorial Stadium during a 56-6 loss to No. 2 Indiana.

There was a return to missed tackles. Repeated penalties. An offensive line that got pushed around. A run game that failed to get going.

The Bruins looked a lot more like the team that had started the season with four consecutive losses than the one that had rebounded with three straight wins. There was little upset drama for the 27.5-point underdogs after Iamaleava’s early interception gave the Hoosiers the lead 57 seconds into the game.

The outcome seemed inevitable after Indiana went ahead 21-0 early in the second quarter.

Highlights for the Bruins (3-5 overall, 3-2 Big Ten) included Will Karoll’s 63-yard punt and interceptions by Scooter Jackson and Key Lawrence. That was pretty much it.

Jackson’s interception, which came after he corralled a pass that teammate Keanu Williams had tipped, gave UCLA its only meaningful momentum of the game, the Bruins taking over at their own 44-yard line while down by a touchdown in the first quarter.

After gaining one first down, they lined up for a punt on fourth down and tried some of the trickery that had worked so well in recent weeks. But the Hoosiers (8-0, 5-0) were more than ready for the reverse on the fake punt, pressuring Mikey Matthews into an incompletion and a turnover on downs.

It was an afternoon of one disappointment after another for UCLA.

An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Matthews late in the second quarter pushed back the Bruins on another promising drive that ended in a Mateen Bhaghani field goal.

A UCLA offense that had averaged 33.3 points and 422 yards in the first three games after Jerry Neuheisel took over as the playcaller was far less productive against the Hoosiers, sputtering its way to 201 yards and 3.8 yards per play Saturday.

An offensive line that allowed three sacks didn’t help, struggling to protect Iamaleava from the game’s first offensive play. Salvaging things the best he could, Iamaleava completed 13 of 27 passes for 113 yards.

In some major regression to their early-season form, UCLA running backs Jalen Berger, Jaivian Thomas and Anthony Frias II combined for 60 yards while averaging 3.3 yards per carry.

UCLA’s defense was riddled with plenty of its own holes. There were missed tackles galore, four pass interference penalties and a blown coverage late in the third quarter leading to Fernando Mendoza’s 62-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open E.J. Williams Jr.

Mendoza was more efficient than prolific, completing 15 of 22 passes for 168 yards and three touchdowns with one interception before giving way to his younger brother near the end of the third quarter. Wanting a piece of the fun for himself, Alberto Mendoza ran for a four-yard touchdown to put Indiana ahead 56-6 early in the fourth quarter.

The only remaining intrigue was whether UCLA would be held without a touchdown for the first time this season. Yep.

On fourth down, Iamaleava found himself under pressure once more, rolled and overthrew tight end Noah Fox-Flores.

One play later, after Indiana took a knee, the game was mercifully over.

Ben Bolch

Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. Twice awarded top-10 finishes in feature writing by the Associated Press Sports Editors, he began his second stint as the UCLA beat writer in 2016. His first stint, during the 2010-11 season, ended with yet another crushing loss to Florida in the NCAA tournament. Over his 25 years at The Times, Bolch has also covered the Lakers, Clippers, Dodgers, Angels, USC men’s basketball and high schools. His favorite athletes to cover were Dave Roberts, Jamal Crawford, Jose Lima, David Eckstein, Luc Richard Mbah a Moute, Thomas Welsh, Josh Kelley and Aday Mara. Bolch is also the author of the book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.”

