No. 3 UCLA women’s basketball fends off feisty San Diego State to win opener

UCLA center Lauren Betts shields the ball from San Diego State forward Kennedy Lee
UCLA center Lauren Betts (51) holds the ball away from San Diego State forward Kennedy Lee, right, as guard Nala Williams (14) watches during the Bruins’ win Monday at the Honda Center in Anaheim.
(Jessie Alcheh / Associated Press)
By Kara Alexander
0:00 0:00

The No. 3 UCLA women’s basketball team won its first game of the season, defeating feisty San Diego State 77–53 on Monday at the Honda Center.

The Bruins (1–0) built an eight-point lead in the first quarter, but the unranked Aztecs (0–1) managed to cut the deficit by three by the end of the period.

San Diego State struggled to score in the second quarter when UCLA went on a 12–2 run.

The scoring gap continued to increase as the Bruins extended their lead to 15 points, ending the first half with a 37–22 advantage.

UCLA center Lauren Betts scored 21 points and grabbed four rebounds, guard Gabriela Jaquez recorded a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds and guard Charlisse Ledger-Walker, who returned to the court after redshirting last season, contributed 12 points and five assists.

The Bruins opened the third quarter with a 16–0 run. Although the Aztecs fought hard to close the gap, the Bruins maintained control, ending the quarter with a 58–38 lead.

San Diego State pushed UCLA again in the fourth quarter, but the Aztecs couldn’t make a meaningful dent in their deficit.

Aztecs sophomore guard Kaelyn Hamilton came off the bench to lead her team with 11 points, while guards Nat Martinez and Nala Williams scored 10 points apiece.

UCLA will play its home opener Thursday against UC Santa Barbara.
Kara Alexander

Kara Alexander was a 2025 summer intern for the Los Angeles Times working with the Sports desk. Alexander previously worked as a multimedia reporter for the University Times at Cal State L.A. A rising senior who is majoring in journalism, she will graduate in spring 2026.

